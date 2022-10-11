This article was coproduced with Chuck Carnevale.
Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) claims to be the second largest nongovernmental owner of hospitals in the world.
Furthermore, the company is geographically diverse with properties in United States, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Germany, Australia, Spain, and to a lesser extent in other countries.
This real estate investment trust has increased their dividend for nine consecutive years, and currently offers a dividend yield of 11.44%.
However, investors should recognize that today’s dividend yield is significantly above historical norms. Today’s yield is more a function of extreme and even aberrantly low valuation levels that do not appear justified based on fundamentals.
Analysts continue to expect funds from operations (REITs version of cash flows) to remain at current levels for the next two years or so before they return to normal growth.
So far, those estimates are holding up despite concerns about their largest tenant facing some financial difficulties. Part of the reason those estimates are holding up is because Medical Properties Trust has the financial flexibility to support their tenants during distressed times.
The true difference between an incredible value opportunity vs. a value trap is fundamental strength and/or stability. Whether investors can accept this or not, Mr. Market often mis-appraises stock prices (values). Importantly, this works both ways.
Since 2009, Mr. Market has shown a strong tendency to overvalue stocks in general beyond their fundamental values. However, in 2022 that sentiment has abruptly changed from optimism to extreme pessimism.
I have often stated that in the short run emotions can dominate the market, but over the long run fundamentals rule. We have gone through a period of what I can only describe as extreme greed and we are now entering what can only be described as intense fear.
Although I do consider fear to be the most powerful of the two emotions, I also recognize that both fear and greed eventually give way to fundamentals. In the long run stocks will inevitably move into alignment with fair values. This undeniable principle is why valuation is so important.
When you are disciplined to only invest when intrinsic value is present or lower, you position yourself to fully participate in the operating potential of the business you are investing in, or considering investing in.
In the specific case of Medical Properties Trust, the fundamentals are screaming opportunity. Therefore, unless that changes, this may be the income investor’s dream stock.
Although I have not finished my due diligence, and I encourage you to do your own, I'm inclined to increase my position in Medical Properties Trust significantly.
The key is to continue to monitor the steward situation and carefully evaluate the actions that management is taking to maintain their strength and opportunity. Caveat emptor.
Brad will be traveling to Alabama tomorrow to sit down with MPW's CEO. Please let us know if you have any questions in the comments section below.
FAST Graphs
I will be meeting with Medical Property Trust CEO, Edward Aldag, on October 12th. To get full access to all of our interviews (including transcripts) visit iREIT on Alpha.
We are providing this special offer so you can sleep well at night...
This article was written by
Brad Thomas is the CEO of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 6,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.
The WMR brands include: (1) The Intelligent REIT Investor (newsletter), (2) The Intelligent Dividend Investor (newsletter), (3) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (4) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha). Thomas is also the editor of The Forbes Real Estate Investor and the Property Chronicle North America.
Thomas has also been featured in Forbes Magazine, Kiplinger’s, US News & World Report, Money, NPR, Institutional Investor, GlobeStreet, CNN, Newsmax, and Fox. He is the #1 contributing analyst on Seeking Alpha in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019 (based on page views) and has over 102,000 followers (on Seeking Alpha). Thomas is also the author of The Intelligent REIT Investor Guide (Wiley).Thomas received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business/Economics from Presbyterian College and he is married with 5 wonderful kids. He has over 30 years of real estate investing experience and is one of the most prolific writers on Seeking Alpha (2,800+ articles since 2010). To learn more about Brad visit HERE.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MPW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.
Comments (8)