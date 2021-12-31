Birdlkportfolio/iStock via Getty Images

A Quick Take On SAG Holdings Limited

SAG Holdings Limited (SAG) has filed to raise an undisclosed amount in an IPO of its ordinary shares, according to an F-1 registration statement.

The firm operates as a distributor of replacement parts for motor vehicles and combustion engines.

SAG operates in a low net margin business and has produced decreasing topline revenue.

When we learn more about the IPO’s pricing and valuation assumptions, I’ll provide a final opinion.

SAG Overview

Singapore-based SAG Holdings Limited was founded to distribute parts for motor vehicles and non-vehicle combustion engines in Singapore and throughout the Middle East and Asia.

Management is headed by CEO Mr. Chin Heng Neo (Jimmy Neo), who was previously in management roles at Spare-Parts Zone Pte Ltd.

The company’s primary offerings include:

On-Highway - OEM and aftermarket parts

Off-Highway - components and spare parts

In-house replacement parts

As of December 31, 2021, SAG has booked fair market value investment of $1.2 million as of December 31, 2021 from investors including the founders.

SAG - Customer Acquisition

For its On-Highway segment, the company operates Autozone retail outlets in Singapore and Malaysia. The outlets are not affiliated with U.S.-based Autozone.

Approximately 54% of the firm's revenue in 2021 was derived from its On-Highway segment. Its Off-Highway segment accounted for 45% of revenue in 2021.

Selling & Distribution expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen as revenues have decreased, as the figures below indicate:

Selling & Distribution Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage 2021 4.4% 2020 3.5% Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC)

The Selling & Distribution efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling & Distribution spend, was negative (3.0x) in the most recent reporting period. (Source - SEC)

SAG’s Market & Competition

According to a 2022 market research report by Global Market Insights, the Asia Pacific automotive aftermarket was an estimated $127 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $205 billion by 2028.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2028.

The main drivers for this expected growth are a consolidation of parts distributors and increasing vehicle sales due to a growing middle-class population as more people move to urban areas from poorer rural areas.

Also, an increase in automotive production and usage in China, Japan, India, S. Korea, Australia, and Southeast Asia will add to market demand.

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Kian Ann Engineering

Kee Beng Filters

Tye Soon Limited

SPK Singapore Pte

Golden Spring Export Pte

Others

SAG Holdings Limited Financial Performance

The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Decreasing topline revenue

Increased gross profit and gross margin

Growing operating profit

Higher cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior 2021 $ 43,220,552 -11.7% 2020 $ 48,938,180 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior 2021 $ 7,953,893 2.6% 2020 $ 7,749,469 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin 2021 18.40% 2020 15.84% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin 2021 $ 1,104,863 2.6% 2020 $ 1,002,955 2.0% Comprehensive Income (Loss) Period Comprehensive Income (Loss) Net Margin 2021 $ 1,062,755 2.5% 2020 $ 1,253,220 2.9% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations 2021 $ 3,122,996 2020 $ 3,022,409 (Glossary Of Terms) Click to enlarge

As of December 31, 2021, SAG had $1.1 million in cash and $33.1 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, was $3.1 million.

SAG Holdings Limited IPO Details

SAG intends to raise an undisclosed amount in gross proceeds from an IPO of its ordinary shares, although management has indicated it plans to offer 3.125 million shares and selling shareholders intend to sell 625,000 shares.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

Approximately 20% in order to digitize systems and equipment and investment in software Approximately 30% to explore growth through acquiring businesses in geographic areas where we have historically not had reach or to extend our footprint Approximately 20% to build out our business development team Approximately 5% to expand our product portfolio Approximately 5% to develop new business segments Approximately 20% to partially repay an interest-free intracompany loan in the amount of $10.9 million to our controlling shareholder Soon Aik (Source - SEC)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management says the firm is not currently 'a party to any significant proceedings.'

The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is Spartan Capital Securities.

Commentary About SAG’s IPO

SAG is seeking U.S. public capital market investment for its general corporate needs and to pay down debt.

The company’s financials have generated reduced topline revenue, higher gross profit and gross margin, increasing operating profit, and growing cash flow from operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, was $3.1 million.

Selling & Distribution expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen as revenue has decreased; its Selling & Distribution efficiency multiple was negative (3.0x) in 2021.

The firm currently plans to pay no dividends at this time.

SAG’s financials are only through the end of 2021, so are largely outdated as they don’t contain any 2022 activity.

The market opportunity for automotive aftermarket parts is large and expected to grow at a reasonably robust 7.1% in the coming years, but the industry features large players with the potential for further consolidation to gain economies of scale.

Like other firms with Asian country operations seeking to tap U.S. markets, the proposed listing entity operates as a Cayman Islands corporation which owns interests in its other country operations.

U.S. investors would only have an interest in an offshore firm with interests in or only agreements with operating subsidiaries (i.e., potentially no equity interests), some of which may be located in or have substantial operations in China or other Asian countries with restrictions or unpredictable regulatory environments regarding those interests.

Additionally, restrictions on the transfer of funds between subsidiaries within China or other Asian countries may exist.

Prospective investors would be well advised to consider the potential implications of specific laws regarding earnings repatriation and changing or unpredictable regulatory rulings that may affect such companies and their U.S. stock listings.

Spartan Capital Securities is the sole underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of negative (82.1%) since their IPO. This is a bottom-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

The primary risks to the company’s outlook are its decreasing revenue results, exposure to currency risk against a strong US dollar, and the generally low net margin in the auto parts distribution business.

When we learn more about the IPO’s pricing and valuation assumptions, I’ll provide a final opinion.