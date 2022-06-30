Fitell Corporation (FTEL) has filed to raise an undisclosed amount in an IPO of its ordinary shares, according to an F-1 registration statement.
The firm provides gym and fitness equipment via its online channels and licenses personal training studio concepts.
I’ll provide an update when we learn IPO pricing and valuation assumptions from management.
Taren Point, Australia based Fitell Corporation was founded to sell proprietary and external brand gym and fitness equipment to consumers and provide licensed commercial gym capabilities aimed at young to middle-aged patrons.
Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Guy Adrian Robertson, who has been with the firm since 2021 and was previously founder and owner of Integrated CFO Solutions Pty Ltd and serves as a director of a number of ASX-listed companies.
The company’s primary offerings include:
Smart connected fitness equipment
AI interactive training content platform
Boutique fitness club licensing
Other fitness & equipment products
As of June 30, 2022, Fitell has booked fair market value investment of $1.5 million as of June 30, 2022 from investors including SKMA Capital and Investment Ltd. (Jieting Zhao) and others.
85% of the firm's revenue has come from selling fitness equipment online to consumers and commercial customers.
84% of its revenue was derived from its own website, with the remainder coming from third-party channels including Amazon and eBay and other sources.
Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:
|
Sales & Marketing
|
Expenses vs. Revenue
|
Period
|
Percentage
|
FYE June 30, 2022
|
7.4%
|
FYE June 30, 2021
|
4.9%
(Source - SEC)
The sales and marketing efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of sales and marketing spend, was 2.0x in the most recent reporting period. (Source - SEC)
According to a 2021 market research report by Global Market Insights, the global market for fitness equipment was an estimated $10 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $20.8 billion by 2027.
This represents a forecast CAGR of over 11% from 2021 to 2027.
The main drivers for this expected growth are continued innovation by product makers and increasing demand for healthy lifestyle activities by consumers.
Also, digitally connected equipment will gain market share due to new product innovation and consumer demand.
The Chinese market is expected to produce a CAGR of 16% through 2027 due to an increase in the number of fitness centers there.
Major competitive or other industry participants include:
Nautilus, Peloton, ICON Health & Fitness (NordicTrack), Johnson Health Tech, Technogym, Echelon, Mirror, Hydrow, Tonal, JaxJox and Tempo. We also compete with marketers of smart device applications focused on fitness training and coaching, such as Peloton, Zwift, Strava, Mirror, BeachBody, Apple Fitness+, NeoU, Equinox+, FitScope, FitOn, Fulgaz Video Cycling, Sufferfest Training Systems, At Home Workouts by Daily Burn, and NIKE® Training Club. (Source - SEC)
The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:
Growing topline revenue from a small base
Increasing gross profit and gross margin
Higher operating profit
A swing to cash used by operations
Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:
|
Total Revenue
|
Period
|
Total Revenue
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
FYE June 30, 2022
|
$ 8,155,734
|
17.4%
|
FYE June 30, 2021
|
$ 6,945,227
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
FYE June 30, 2022
|
$ 3,635,656
|
32.1%
|
FYE June 30, 2021
|
$ 2,753,134
|
Gross Margin
|
Period
|
Gross Margin
|
FYE June 30, 2022
|
44.58%
|
FYE June 30, 2021
|
39.64%
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Operating Margin
|
FYE June 30, 2022
|
$ 1,332,256
|
16.3%
|
FYE June 30, 2021
|
$ 923,379
|
13.3%
|
Comprehensive Income (Loss)
|
Period
|
Comprehensive Income (Loss)
|
Net Margin
|
FYE June 30, 2022
|
$ (54,347)
|
-0.7%
|
FYE June 30, 2021
|
$ 812,279
|
10.0%
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Period
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
FYE June 30, 2022
|
$ (131,781)
|
FYE June 30, 2021
|
$ 1,553,790
As of June 30, 2022, Fitell had $716,052 in cash and $3.0 million in total liabilities.
Free cash flow during the twelve months ended June 30, 2022, was negative ($183,522).
Fitell intends to raise an undisclosed amount in gross proceeds from an IPO of its ordinary shares.
No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.
Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:
for the expansion of our online retail of gym and fitness equipment business;
for the development of our smart connected equipment, interactive platform, and mobile application;
for the expansion of our licensing business;
for business development; and
for working capital and other general corporate purposes.
(Source - SEC)
Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.
Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management said the firm is not a party 'to any pending legal proceedings.'
The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is Revere Securities.
FTEL is seeking U.S. public capital market investment to fund its general growth initiatives.
The company’s financials have shown increasing topline revenue from a small base, higher gross profit and gross margin, increased operating profit but a swing to cash used operations.
Free cash flow for the twelve months ended June 30, 2022, was negative ($183,522).
Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen as revenue has increased; its sales and marketing efficiency multiple was 2.0x in the most recent fiscal year.
The firm currently plans to pay no dividends on its ordinary shares and intends to retain any future earnings for reinvestment back into its growth and operational initiatives.
The market opportunity for fitness equipment has grown significantly in recent years, although the current rising interest rate environment and economic downturn has reduced access to capital for many fitness centers or new openings.
Like other firms with Asian country operations seeking to tap U.S. markets, the proposed listing entity operates as a Cayman Islands corporation which owns interests in its other country operations.
U.S. investors would only have an interest in an offshore firm with interests in or only agreements with operating subsidiaries (i.e., potentially no equity interests), some of which may be located in or have substantial operations in Asian countries with restrictions or unpredictable regulatory environments regarding those interests.
Additionally, restrictions on the transfer of funds between subsidiaries located in various countries other than the United States may exist.
Prospective investors would be well advised to consider the potential implications of specific laws regarding earnings repatriation and changing or unpredictable regulatory rulings that may affect such companies and their U.S. stock listings.
Revere Securities is the lead underwriter and there is no data on IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period.
The primary risk to the company’s outlook is the current macroeconomic downturn and reduced access to capital for existing and new studio locations.
When we learn more about the IPO, I’ll provide a final opinion.
Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.
Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research.
Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis.
Get started with a free trial!
This article was written by
I'm the founder of IPO Edge on Seeking Alpha, a research service for investors interested in IPOs on US markets. Subscribers receive access to my proprietary research, valuation, data, commentary, opinions, and chat on U.S. IPOs. Join now to get an insider's 'edge' on new issues coming to market, both before and after the IPO. Start with a 14-day Free Trial.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: This report is for educational purposes only and is not financial, legal or investment advice. The information referenced or contained herein may change, be in error, become outdated and irrelevant, or removed at any time without notice. You should perform your own research for your particular financial situation before making any decisions. IPO investing can involve significant volatility and risk of loss.
Comments