Several years ago I had a checking account that paid 4% interest on the money I had in that account. To get that rate, I had to jump through several hoops including setting up direct deposit of funds into that account, completing 10 debit card transactions each month, etc. The interesting thing with this 4% rate was that it matches the 4% withdrawal rate financial advisors often recommend to clients who have retired. If the portfolio were to grow at an after-tax rate of greater than 4%, then the client would not have to tap into principal for expenses and the portfolio could grow to keep up with inflation.
As time progressed, the rate I was receiving on that checking account came down just as we saw with other interest yielding instruments including CDs, preferred shares and bonds. Investors flocked en masse to stocks and especially dividend paying stocks. They felt that there is no alternative (TINA) and stocks could help with both capital appreciation and throw off some income. Dividend growth stocks were a particularly popular sub-segment, as they provided exposure to companies that not only paid a dividend but increased those dividends year after year and sometimes decade after decade. Dividend Aristocrats were companies that had increased their dividends for 25 consecutive years, which was a tall order considering the last 25 year period encompassed the 2001-2003 bear market, the 2008-2009 Great Recession and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dividend Kings went one step further and consisted of companies that had increased their dividends for 50 consecutive years. There were only 37 companies that made the cut for inclusion in this rarified group in 2022 including names like Coca-Cola (KO), Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Sysco (SYY) and Hormel Foods (HRL). Investors could easily get exposure to the Dividend Aristocrats through the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY) or the ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) but there is no ETF dedicated to the Dividend Kings that I am aware of.
With the rapid increase in interest rates this year, the TINA trade is finally coming to an end. Investors that had moved assets to dividend stocks or REITs for their yield have started transitioning away to other instruments that provide better returns. In some cases those instruments, like my high interest bearing checking account, provide returns with almost no risk to capital. It certainly does not help that despite the 17% year-to-date drop, NOBL only yields 2.18% and this is before the 0.35% expense ratio for the ETF.
The other asset class that yield hungry investors flocked to was real estate investment trusts or REITs. The Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) with nearly $35 billion in assets is down more than 33% year-to-date. The drop in the value of REITs has helped the yield of all equity REITs trend up to 3.99% (as of September 23, 2022). There is obviously quite a bit of variability in the yields offered by various sub-sectors as you can see from the table below (provided by NAREIT).
Some of these REIT sub-sectors are starting to look interesting and I am watching a diversified REIT that was a spotlight idea in our September 2022 Special Situations Newsletter closely. While REIT yields are up, we are not at a point where increasing exposure to REITs makes sense because of some fundamental headwinds they face. After years of refinancing their debt at lower interest rates, they will now have to refinance at higher rates. Unless they have pricing power in the markets they operate in, this could translate into lower payouts.
Considering two key asset classes are not viable at the moment, where should investors look for yield?
Composite rate = [fixed rate + (2 x semiannual inflation rate) + (fixed rate x semiannual inflation rate)]
Composite rate = [0% + (2 x 4.81%) + (0% x 4.81%)] = [0% + 9.62% + 0%] = 9.62%
If you have an income generating strategy that works for you and that I have not covered in this article, I would love to hear from you.
A Combination Of Tools And Analysis For Event-Driven Strategies.
For over a decade we built tools to help event-driven investors that focus on strategies like merger arbitrage. The Inside Arbitrage service provides the best combination of tools and analysis for various event-driven strategies like risk arbitrage, spinoffs and SPACs.
We also track insider purchases and companies that are buying back their own stock while their insiders are making open market purchases. We use these strategies for idea generation and then do detailed work to identify opportunities for our model portfolio and personal portfolios. Click here to learn more.
This article was written by
I am an entrepreneur and investor with a focus on event driven strategies including merger arbitrage, spinoffs, (legal) insider trading, buybacks and SPACs. I was one of the earliest contributors on Seeking Alpha and started publishing here in 2005. For more than a decade I have been writing every week about M&A and interesting insider transactions. My work has been mentioned in Barron's, Dow Jones, BNN Bloomberg and other publications.
I have been an active investor for more than two decades and my background in technology has helped me built tools that inform my investing process, especially as it relates to event-driven strategies that require updated data and processes. The focus on my Inside Arbitrage service is to provide investors with the right combination of tools and analysis to help them take advantage of strategies that can perform well across market cycles.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ATVI, PFF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments