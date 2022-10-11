One of the nice things about writing on Seeking Alpha is the reader engagement/comments on articles. Many times, readers not only discuss the stock or the topic in question but also offer useful suggestions about other stocks. In our recent article about selling puts on Tesla (TSLA), one of the readers mentioned Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) as a stock to consider selling puts on.
Intel is definitely an interesting name to consider on selling puts. The stock has been range bound for almost two decades at this point. Long term investors may recall the infamous three musketeers Microsoft (MSFT), Cisco (CSCO) and Intel being range bound forever. Only Microsoft has managed to break this shackles for good while one can argue that Intel lags behind Cisco too in both 1-year and 5-year timeframes.
What has gone wrong for Intel? Quite a bit. Economic worries and China worries especially have had a large impact on earnings expectations. To put that into context, the expected forward EPS of $2.24 is less than half the trailing twelve months EPS of $4.67. And we can be sure there will be more revisions to the downside.
In hindsight, it is undeniable that people in general and some stocks as a result, went over-board during the peak of the pandemic. Demand for PCs, Phones, Gaming devices, and Cars to name a few went to crazy levels with the expectation that people are never stepping out of their house or returning to workspace. Well, reality has spanked us all and very few industries have been as badly hit as the semiconductors. But, it is not just optimism that can go overboard. Pessimism can too and in our view, it already has shot into the extremes. Don't believe it? See below:
If you are worried about buying Intel at this price but are interested in acquiring it lower, then consider selling puts as shown/explained below.
In simple words, the put seller collects $67 immediately to buy 100 shares of Intel at $22 if the stock reaches $22 or below by November 11th, 2022.
Return: The premium collected ($67) for setting aside $2,200 represents a 3% return for a month. This is a handy return anytime and even more so in the current market environment. At this time, the market assigns at 72% probability that Intel remains above $22 by expiration on November 11th.
Outcome #1: If Intel stays above $22 by the expiration date, the option seller just retains the premium mentioned above. The option seller will not be obligated to buy the shares.
Outcome #2: If Intel goes below $22 by the expiration date, the option seller will be forced to buy 100 shares at $22, irrespective of where the stock trades at that time. Keeping the premium netted in mind, the average cost, in this case, will be $21.33 ($22 minus $0.67).
Outcome #3: As an option seller, one can "buy to close" anytime instead of waiting till the expiration date. That may be appealing to those who have the time and patience to play short-dated options many times over. But we typically let the option expire before choosing another chain (or another stock).
Outcome #4: Let's say the stock price plummets below $22 before the expiration. In this scenario, the premium you got paid when selling the put will be lower than the price you'd need to pay to "Buy to close" in outcome #3. Let's say you don't want to get assigned yet but at the same would like to remain in the game to acquire Intel lower. Then "rolling" your cash secured put is an option. We have not executed this put on Intel yet and are not able to share a screenshot from our own account. But, this article explains the steps and the scenarios very well.
It is dark out there for the market in general. Semiconductors are darker. Specific stocks like Intel may soon be trading at pitch black valuations. Unless you believe the pitch black will be eternal, getting in the game through selling puts for lower strike price offers the middle ground in our opinion. What do you think about this strategy in general and Intel in specific at this strike price? Please leave your comments below.
