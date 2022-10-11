The Chart of the Day belongs to the health care company Akero Therapeutics (AKRO). I found the stock by sorting the Russell 3000 Index stocks first by the most gain in the last month and having a Trend Spotter buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter first signaled a buy on 8/24, the stock gained 187.78%.
Akero Therapeutics, Inc., a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body. It also conducts a Phase 2a clinical trial, the BALANCED study, to evaluate EFX in the treatment of biopsy-confirmed NASH patients. The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2018. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. (Source: Seeking Alpha)
Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.
Barchart Technical Indicators:
Fundamental factors:
Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:
|SA Authors
|Buy
|3.66
|Wall Street
|Buy
|4.33
|Quant
|Hold
|3.45
|Now
|3M ago
|6M ago
|Valuation
|F
|D-
|D-
|Growth
|C
|D-
|D
|Profitability
|D
|D
|D+
|Momentum
|A+
|C+
|C
|Revisions
|A
|B
|D+
Sector
Industry
Ranked Overall
Ranked in Sector
Ranked in Industry
