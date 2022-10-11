Akero Therapeutics - Biotechnology

Oct. 12, 2022 2:10 AM ETAKRO
Jim Van Meerten profile picture
Jim Van Meerten
66.04K Followers

Summary

  • 88% technical buy signals.
  • 7 new highs and up 222.89% in the last month.
  • Analyst's price targets from 30.00 to 62.00.

Modern Medical Research Laboratory: Two Scientists Wearing Face Masks use Microscope, Analyse Sample in Petri Dish, Discuss Innovative Technology. Advanced Scientific Lab for Medicine, Biotechnology

gorodenkoff

The Chart of the Day belongs to the health care company Akero Therapeutics (AKRO). I found the stock by sorting the Russell 3000 Index stocks first by the most gain in the last month and having a Trend Spotter buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter first signaled a buy on 8/24, the stock gained 187.78%.

AKRO Akero Therapeutics

AKRO Price vs Daily Moving Averages ( )

Akero Therapeutics, Inc., a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body. It also conducts a Phase 2a clinical trial, the BALANCED study, to evaluate EFX in the treatment of biopsy-confirmed NASH patients. The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2018. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

  • 88% technical sell signals but increasing to buy
  • Negative 22.36 Weighted Alpha
  • 74.48% gain loss in the last year
  • Trend Spotter buy signal
  • Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
  • 7 new highs and up 222.89% in the last month
  • Relative Strength Index 77.61%
  • Technical support level at 37.14
  • Recently traded at 38.05 with 50 day moving average of 20.38

Fundamental factors:

  • Market Cap $1.42 billion
  • Analysts have not given solid Revenue and Earnings projections

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

  • Wall Street analysts have 3 strong buy, 2 buy and 1 hold opinions on the stock
  • Analyst's price targets from 30.00 to 62.00 with an average of 48.33
  • 2,030 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha

Ratings Summary

SA Authors Buy 3.66
Wall Street Buy 4.33
Quant Hold 3.45

Factor Grades

Now 3M ago 6M ago
Valuation F D- D-
Growth C D- D
Profitability D D D+
Momentum A+ C+ C
Revisions A B D+

Quant Ranking

Sector

Health Care

Industry

Biotechnology

Ranked Overall

964 out of 4707

Ranked in Sector

196 out of 1183

Ranked in Industry

122 out of 573

Quant ratings beat the market »

This article was written by

Jim Van Meerten profile picture
Jim Van Meerten
66.04K Followers
Jim Van Meerten writes on financial subjects here and on Barchart Portfolio Blogs and Seeking Alpha. He earned a BS in Accounting and Business Administration from Berry College; a Juris Doctorate from the Woodrow Wilson School of Law; and attended post-baccalaureate and graduate courses in Business Administration, Quantitative Math, and Education at Florida Atlantic University, Georgia State University and University of North Carolina at Charlotte. In the past he has been an accountant, attorney, adjunct professor in Business Law, Accounting and Internal Auditing, financial advisor, supervisory principal, and compliance officer. He also passed the Georgia CPA Exam, the Certified Internal Auditor Exam, and the FINRA Series 7, 24 and 9/10 exams.He is presently also a contributor on MSN Top Stocks Blog, Motley Fool and is a member of the M100 on Marketocracy, an elete honor chosen by the editors of Marketocracy as being in the top 100 portfolio managers of over 100,000 portfoiios they review. He would enjoy hearing your comments at JimVanMeerten@gmail.com.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.