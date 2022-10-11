gorodenkoff

The Chart of the Day belongs to the health care company Akero Therapeutics (AKRO). I found the stock by sorting the Russell 3000 Index stocks first by the most gain in the last month and having a Trend Spotter buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter first signaled a buy on 8/24, the stock gained 187.78%.

AKRO Price vs Daily Moving Averages ( )

Akero Therapeutics, Inc., a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body. It also conducts a Phase 2a clinical trial, the BALANCED study, to evaluate EFX in the treatment of biopsy-confirmed NASH patients. The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2018. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

88% technical sell signals but increasing to buy

Negative 22.36 Weighted Alpha

74.48% gain loss in the last year

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

7 new highs and up 222.89% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 77.61%

Technical support level at 37.14

Recently traded at 38.05 with 50 day moving average of 20.38

Fundamental factors:

Market Cap $1.42 billion

Analysts have not given solid Revenue and Earnings projections

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts have 3 strong buy, 2 buy and 1 hold opinions on the stock

Analyst's price targets from 30.00 to 62.00 with an average of 48.33

2,030 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha

Ratings Summary

Factor Grades

Now 3M ago 6M ago Valuation F D- D- Growth C D- D Profitability D D D+ Momentum A+ C+ C Revisions A B D+ Click to enlarge

Quant Ranking

Sector

Health Care

Industry

Biotechnology

Ranked Overall

964 out of 4707

Ranked in Sector

196 out of 1183

Ranked in Industry

122 out of 573

Quant ratings beat the market »