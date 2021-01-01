Co-produced with Philip Mause
The U.S. Dollar has recently undergone massive appreciation against other currencies. Its strength as measured by a commonly used metric is the highest it has been in 20 years. The move has been sudden. The dollar has appreciated some 30% against the Japanese yen in the last year and has moved up nearly 20% against the Euro and the British pound. Based on most metrics, it has still not risen to the Alpine levels it achieved in the 1980s when the Fed was raising rates aggressively to stamp out inflation, but it may be on the way to that result.
We should remember that we tend to view the world and investments through the window of nominal dollars. When we say the market is up or down, when we calculate yield, and when we look at total return, we are generally talking about these things measured in nominal dollars. For example, although the stock market has been terrible this year, an investor in Japan who converted his yen into dollars a year ago and put it into the U.S. stock market would not have done horribly bad after selling this past week and converting the dollars he obtained back into yen. Conversely, the high commodity prices we have experienced - in dollar terms - have actually been much worse for many living in other countries when measured in their own currencies.
The high dollar is a consequence of higher interest rates and - from the perspective of the Fed's effort to reduce inflation - it is not an unwelcome consequence. A strong dollar will tend to reduce commodity prices here in the United States, it will tend to reduce the dollar-denominated prices of imports, it may induce U.S. producers to sell domestically due to their inability to sell abroad, and it will probably drive down hotel rates and the prices of other tourist related services as foreign tourists postpone increasingly expensive travel to the United States.
The strong dollar was one factor in the successful taming of inflation during the 1980s. Import competition drove down prices and domestic producers were forced to shave prices as well. The very psychology of a "strong" dollar tended to induce the public to consider saving rather than spending. It is an important weapon in the Fed's arsenal. It is entirely possible that we are not at or even very near the top-of-dollar appreciation.
Because we measure earnings and other investment metrics in nominal dollars, the strong dollar presents challenges for investors. Some impacts are obvious. U.S. companies that generate a large percentage of their income abroad will experience earnings erosion as the dollar-denominated value of that income declines. Some examples of companies that generate a large percentage of their revenue abroad are Coca-Cola (KO) (66%), Mondelez (MDLZ) (75%), and Booking Holdings (BKNG) (86%). Many corporations are likely to use - with some justification - the exchange rate situation as an "excuse" for missing earnings targets and may even state their earnings with and without exchange rate impacts. Other companies will have difficulty exporting or competing with importers - in the early 1980s the U.S. steel industry was devastated and the auto industry took a hard hit. The tourism industry may also get whacked - especially in the segments which rely upon foreign tourists. On the other hand, it is also the case that the strong dollar can create some degree of attraction for foreign (and domestic) investors who anticipate (as investors usually do) that current trends will continue and thus the dollar will appreciate further. This could create somewhat of a tailwind for U.S. securities in general as a vehicle for benefitting from this anticipated appreciation.
Companies whose business generates all or almost all of its revenue here in the United States and who do not face much foreign competition are probably best insulated from the impact of a strong dollar. In this regard, healthcare services, most real estate, retail, and some parts of the financial sector may be somewhat of a safe harbor from this particular risk. Investors should bear in mind that there are other dangers in the current economic environment so that home builders - who are probably not impacted very much by a strong dollar - clearly face other challenges due to high-interest rates.
The energy sector is a bit of a puzzle in this regard. In past inflation episodes, the U.S. was a large energy importer and so our balance of payments was adversely affected by high energy prices. Still, even in these episodes, the fact that we produced much of our own energy tended to lead the dollar to appreciate against the currencies of other developed economies. This time, the U.S. is a net exporter of natural gas, petroleum/refined products (we import crude and export refined products - a net result is a small number of net exports), and coal. This should make the strong dollar issue even more pronounced. The energy industry itself may face challenges due to demand destruction. However, we can be pretty confident that at least the natural gas industry will be able to sell everything it can produce either here or for export to Europe via LNG. This should make natural gas-oriented energy plays attractive.
Many of the sectors that generate high dividends fall into the protected areas. Thus, most BDCs lend almost exclusively within the U.S. The vast majority of REITs hold property almost entirely within the U.S. Midstream companies and MLPs serve the U.S. energy industry and that industry should continue to perform reasonably well due to the worldwide disruption of oil and especially natural gas markets created by the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the reaction to that aggression. The good news is that the vast majority of these companies offer high dividends and high income for retirees and those seeking for retirement. Good examples would be Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) with a yield of 7.6% and Antero Midstream (AM) with a yield of 9.1%. For those seeking immediate diversification in this sector, the CEF (closed-end fund) First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund (FEI) with a yield of 8.2% is a good choice.
As a general matter, dividend-paying stocks and carefully selected fixed-income positions do tend to be attractive because a large part of their total return is in the form of actual current or near-term dollars that are becoming ever more valuable. Many of the stocks with little or no exposure to foreign sales or competition are also attractive dividend-paying stocks. In addition, fixed-income positions generate immediate and relatively reliable cash flow. In this regard, preferred stocks and baby bonds can be very attractive although one must be selective and aware of the potential for rising interest rates to - at least temporarily - diminish total returns (unless they are to be held to maturity). At High Dividend Opportunities, we propose a portfolio to our members of 50 carefully handpicked high-yield preferred stocks, and 20 bonds and "baby bonds".
Investors should also be aware that the recent and very sudden appreciation of the dollar can create financial risks that may force the Fed either to take corrective measures or to slow down the pace of interest rate increases. Although it is apparently less of a problem than in the past, there is still a considerable amount of foreign sovereign and private debt that is denominated in dollars. As onerous as debt can be for us here, it is much harder for a foreign entity that generates its income or tax receipts in a foreign currency - which is becoming worth fewer and fewer dollars by the hour - to make payments of a loan denominated in dollars. In this regard, we may see some arcane financial products "blow up" or some nasty defaults emerge and it may - at least temporarily - terrorize financial markets.
If you have always wanted to travel to Europe or Japan, this is not a bad time to do so - your dollar will go much, much further than it would have a couple of years ago. This is a very good time to take international trips that are on your "bucket list." It is also possible that you will discover bargain shopping opportunities in foreign countries. One of our authors remembers the strong dollar era in the 1980s and recalls buying most of his clothes in Europe and Canada. He even remembers seeing a prominent member of the Federal Reserve going up the gangplank on a cruise ship in Bermuda headed back to New York struggling with huge shopping bags. A friend of one author's wife made a business out of buying used cars in Germany and then bringing them back to the U.S. for resale. And very recently, he discovered that - for the first time in ages - it was actually cheaper to buy expensive video equipment in Europe rather than from the discount shops in New York City.
Another possible opportunity that the strong dollar opens up is off-shore retirement or retiring overseas in a new country. For retirees who receive pensions, social security payments, annuities, and other income in dollars, there are parts of the world in which those dollars provide a more luxurious lifestyle than here at home. Many Americans have taken this option but careful investigation of issues of health care, property ownership issues, safety, and ease of transportation is - of course - in order. It is also the case that the strong dollar may not last forever so the purchase of a residence now - while the dollar is strong - may be advisable.
Of course, the choice to relocate is a momentous one and should not be motivated primarily by transitory changes in exchange rates. On the other hand, for those who have investigated this option and find it attractive, the timing right now is pretty good.
The strong dollar is likely to last a while. The Fed will not ease up until it sees at least several months of sharply reduced inflation. Our primary trading partners will all have challenging times ahead on the energy front - even if Europe replaces Russian gas, it will probably be at greater expense. On a comparative basis, at least, the U.S. economy looks strong and all of these factors could push the dollar to considerably higher levels.
If you want full access to our Model Portfolio and our current Top Picks, join us for a 2-week free trial at High Dividend Opportunities (*Free trial only valid for first-time subscribers).
We are the largest income investor and retiree community on Seeking Alpha with over 6000 members actively working together to make amazing retirements happen. With over 40 individual picks yielding +8%, you can supercharge your retirement portfolio right away.
We are offering a limited-time sale get 28% off your first year!
This article was written by
I am a former Investment and Commercial Banker with over 35 years experience in the field. I have been advising both individuals and institutional clients on high-yield investment strategies since 1991. As author of High Dividend Opportunities, the #1 service on Seeking Alpha for the 6th year in a row.
Our unique Income Method fuels our portfolio and generates yields of +9% along side steady capital gains. We have generated 16% average annual returns for our members, so they see their portfolio's grow even while living off of their income! 4500+ members have joined us already, come and give our service a try! Join us for a 2-week free trial and get access to our model portfolio targeting 9-10% overall yield. No one needs to invest alone.
In addition to being a former Certified Public Accountant ("CPA") from the State of Arizona (License # 8693-E), I hold a BS Degree from Indiana University, Bloomington, and a Masters degree from Thunderbird School of Global Management (Arizona). I am also a Certified Mortgage Advisor CEMAP, a UK certification. I currently serve as a CEO of Aiko Capital Ltd, an investment research company incorporated in the UK. My Research and Articles have been featured on Forbes, Yahoo Finance, TheStreet, Seeking Alpha, Investing.com, ETFdailynews, and on FXEmpire.
The service is supported by a large team of seasoned income authors who specialize in all sub-sectors of the high-yield space to bring you the best available opportunities. By having 6 experts on your side who invest in our own recommendations, you can count on the best advice!
In addition to myself, our experts include:
3) Philip Mause
4) PendragonY
5) Hidden Opportunities
We cover all aspects and sectors in the high yield space! For more information on “High Dividend Opportunities” please check out our landing page:
High Dividend Opportunities ('HDO') is a service by Aiko Capital Ltd, a limited company - All rights are reserved.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AM, EPD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Treading Softly, Beyond Saving, PendragonY, Hidden Opportunities, and Philip Mause all are supporting contributors for High Dividend Opportunities.
Any recommendation posted in this article is not indefinite. We closely monitor all of our positions. We issue Buy and Sell alerts on our recommendations, which are exclusive to our members.
Comments (7)