Bear markets are like hurricanes in Florida, an inevitable period of short-term pain that you just have to deal with.
There are ways to minimize the agony, but if you try to sit out bear markets entirely, then you simply will not get rich owning stocks.
Bear markets are when 99.84% of long-term returns are generated from the single best daily gains, which mostly occur during periods of the most intense market volatility.
But guess what's a great way to stay sane and safe in bear markets? Blue-chip dividends!
Short-term gains are vanity, cash flow is sanity, and dividends are reality. - Paraphrase of Dragon's Den UK
Dividends are real, tangible, and can help you truly achieve financial freedom.
Why? Because if you can generate enough income to life off in retirement, then you never have to sell stock. And then the market's wild gyrations in times like these are 100% irrelevant.
Only the safety of your dividends matters, and that's were world-beater Ultra SWAN (sleep well at night) high-yield aristocrats like Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) shine.
Let me show you the three reasons why Enbridge is a 7% yielding dividend aristocrat perfect for this recession, bear market, and all future market downturns in the years and decades to come.
Here is the bottom line up front on Enbridge.
Enbridge has the continent's largest, most diversified, and widest moat midstream network, without which our economy couldn't operate.
It's the most utility-like midstream, with less than 2% cash flow sensitivity to commodity prices.
ENB is the most advanced midstream regarding the energy transition, having spent 20 years building up its renewable energy portfolio.
ENB does not just keep our economy running today, but it's also a pioneer in clean hydrogen, carbon sequestration, renewal natural gas (methane from landfills), and solar and wind farms.
ENB is working on $9.4 billion in growth projects and has a backlog of growth projects that management believes can sustain $4.3 billion in growth spending per year for the foreseeable future.
ENB has fallen in recent weeks, hard and fast, and has now joined the broader market in a bear market.
|Rating Agency
|Credit Rating
|30-Year Default/Bankruptcy Risk
|Chance of Losing 100% Of Your Investment 1 In
|S&P
|BBB+ Stable Outlook
|5.00%
|20.0
|Fitch
|BBB+ Stable Outlook
|5.00%
|20.0
|Moody's
|Baa1 (BBB+ equivalent) Stable Outlook
|5.00%
|20.0
|DBRS
|BBB High (BBB+ equivalent) Stable Outlook
|5.00%
|20.0
|Consensus
|BBB+ Stable Outlook
|5.00%
|20.0
(Source: S&P, DBRS, Moody's)
There is nothing wrong with ENB's balance sheet, which is tied for the strongest in the industry, with a 5% fundamental risk.
(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)
ENB's leverage is temporarily elevated but expected to come in next year at just 4.0X debt/EBITDA.
ENB has nearly $6 billion in liquidity and well-staggered bond maturities. After paying off its oldest bonds in the last quarter (matured in 2,112), the bond market is now willing to lend to it for almost 60 years at 8.4% (5.75% originally).
The bond market is pricing in 4.3% 30-year default risk, with stable fundamental risk over time.
Credit default swaps or CDS are the bond market's real-time fundamental risk assessment based on bond investors' insurance policies against defaults.
Management plans to keep leverage within a safe range of 4.5X to 5X and maintain a 65% payout ratio over time. It only invests in the most utility-like midstream projects.
Self-Funding Business Model: The Gold Standard Of Industry Dividend Safety
|Year
|Distributable Cash Flow
|Free Cash Flow
|Dividends
|DCF Payout Ratio
|FCF Payout Ratio
|Dividend/Share
|2022
|$7,895.0
|$6,358.50
|$5,062.50
|64.1%
|79.6%
|$2.50
|2023
|$8,051.0
|$6,480.00
|$5,224.50
|64.9%
|80.6%
|$2.58
|2024
|$8,277.0
|$6,642.00
|$5,386.50
|65.1%
|81.1%
|$2.66
|2025
|$7,984.0
|$5,285.25
|$5,447.25
|68.2%
|103.1%
|$2.69
|2026
|$8,166.0
|$5,589.00
|$5,589.00
|68.4%
|100.0%
|$2.76
|Annual Growth
|1.22%
|-1.44%
|4.86%
|3.60%
|6.40%
|4.86%
(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)
ENB has a self-funding business model, meaning zero reliance on equity issuances to fund growth plans.
Management has a policy of paying out 60% to 70% of distributable cash flow as dividends, and until growth spending accelerates in 2025, the company is even covering dividends with free cash flow.
ENB has no plans ever to issue shares again to fund its growth projects (potentially it might make a big acquisition).
Its investments in renewables include the ability to double solar and wind capacity within a few years.
Management believes it can easily grow from 5% to 7% through 2024, and analysts think ENB can grow at this rate for decades.
|Metric
|Enbridge
|Quality
|85% 13/13 Ultra SWAN (Sleep Well At Night) Quality Global Aristocrat
|Risk Rating
|Very Low Risk
|DK Master List Quality Ranking (Out Of 500 Companies)
|164
|Quality Percentile
|68%
|Dividend Growth Streak (Years)
|27
|Dividend Yield
|5.70%
|Dividend Safety Score
|86%
|Average Recession Dividend Cut Risk
|0.5%
|Severe Recession Dividend Cut Risk
|1.70%
|S&P Credit Rating
|BBB+ Stable
|30-Year Bankruptcy Risk
|5.00%
|Consensus LT Risk-Management Industry Percentile
|84% Very Good
|Fair Value
|$45.95
|Current Price
|$36.41
|Discount To Fair Value
|21%
|DK Rating
|
Potentially Strong Buy
|Price/Cash Flow
|8.2 (Anti-Bubble Blue-Chip)
|Growth Priced In
|-0.6%
|Historical P/Cash Flow
|9 to 13
|LT Growth Consensus/Management Guidance
|6.7%
|5-year consensus total return potential
|
10% to 22% CAGR
|Base Case 5-year consensus return potential
|
14% CAGR (2X the S&P 500)
|Consensus 12-month total return forecast
|26%
|Fundamentally Justified 12-Month Return Potential
|33%
|LT Consensus Total Return Potential
|13.5%
|Inflation-Adjusted Consensus LT Return Potential
|11.2%
|Consensus 10-Year Inflation-Adjusted Total Return Potential (Ignoring Valuation)
|2.89
|LT Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|8.98%
|LT Risk-And Inflation-Adjusted Return Potential
|6.69%
|Conservative Years To Double
|10.77 Vs. 15.4 S&P 500
(Source: Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal)
ENB is offering the potential for 18% annual returns through 2024 if it grows as expected and returns to historical fair value.
If ENB grows as expected and returns to fair value by 2025, it could double and deliver 14% annual returns.
ENB is a potentially good ultra-yield aristocrat opportunity for anyone comfortable with its risk profile. Look at how it compares to the S&P 500.
ENB is trading at 8.2X cash flow, pricing in -0.6% long-term growth. Management says it has a clear path to 5% to 7% growth in the medium-term, and here's what analysts expect, even with currency effects.
|Metric
|2021 Growth
|2022 Growth Consensus
|2023 Growth Consensus
|2024 Growth Consensus
|2025 Growth Consensus
|2026 Growth Consensus
|
2027 Growth Consensus
|Sales
|29%
|14%
|2%
|1%
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Dividend
|3%
|3% (Official)
|3%
|3%
|1%
|3%
|
15% (32-Year Dividend Growth Streak)
|Operating Cash Flow
|0%
|9%
|7%
|2%
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Distributable Cash Flow
|6%
|-1%
|3%
|3%
|1%
|2%
|7%
|EBITDA
|7%
|33%
|2%
|1%
|NA
|NA
|NA
|EBIT (operating income)
|5%
|41%
|4%
|3%
|NA
|NA
|NA
(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet)
Boring but beautiful, steady growth, even with a mild recession looming.
Smoothing for outliers analyst historical margins of error are 20% to the downside and 25% to the upside.
Early on, hyper-growth resulted from ENB utilizing its MLPs to grow at a breakneck pace. Management and analysts think that steady growing spending of $4 billion per year should drive around 6% growth in the future, potentially for 50 to 100 years.
|Investment Strategy
|Yield
|LT Consensus Growth
|LT Consensus Total Return Potential
|Long-Term Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|Long-Term Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns
|Years To Double Your Inflation & Risk-Adjusted Wealth
|
10-Year Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|Enbridge
|6.8%
|6.7%
|13.5%
|9.5%
|7.2%
|10.0
|2.01
|Safe Midstream
|6.3%
|6.4%
|12.7%
|8.9%
|6.7%
|10.8
|1.91
|REITs
|3.9%
|6.1%
|10.0%
|7.0%
|4.8%
|15.1
|1.60
|Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF
|3.6%
|8.80%
|12.4%
|8.7%
|6.5%
|11.1
|1.87
|Dividend Aristocrats
|2.8%
|8.7%
|11.5%
|8.1%
|5.8%
|12.3
|1.76
|S&P 500
|1.8%
|8.5%
|10.3%
|7.2%
|5.0%
|14.4
|1.63
|Nasdaq
|0.9%
|11.8%
|12.7%
|8.9%
|6.7%
|10.8
|1.91
(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet, Morningstar, YCharts)
ENB has the potential to outperform most popular investing strategies. Not just the high-yield ones but also the S&P, aristocrats, and even the Nasdaq.
ENB Historical Returns Since 1990
Thanks to its much higher starting yield, analysts think ENB growing at a slower rate, can still deliver the same 13.6% annual returns it delivered over the last 32 years.
|Time Frame (Years)
|8.1% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted S&P 500 Consensus
|9.3% Inflation-Adjusted Dividend Aristocrats Consensus
|11.3% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted ENB Consensus
|Difference Between Inflation-Adjusted ENB Consensus And S&P Consensus
|5
|$1,474.78
|$1,558.49
|$1,706.42
|$231.64
|10
|$2,174.97
|$2,428.88
|$2,911.86
|$736.89
|15
|$3,207.60
|$3,785.39
|$4,968.86
|$1,761.26
|20
|$4,730.50
|$5,899.48
|$8,478.96
|$3,748.46
|25
|$6,976.43
|$9,194.27
|$14,468.65
|$7,492.21
|30 (retirement time frame)
|$10,288.69
|$14,329.16
|$24,689.57
|$14,400.88
|35
|$15,173.53
|$22,331.82
|$42,130.74
|$26,957.21
|40
|$22,377.60
|$34,803.86
|$71,892.68
|$49,515.08
|45
|$33,001.99
|$54,241.40
|$122,679.01
|$89,677.02
|50
|$48,670.61
|$84,534.56
|$209,341.75
|$160,671.14
|55
|$71,778.35
|$131,746.09
|$357,224.66
|$285,446.31
|60 (investing lifetime)
|$105,857.14
|$205,324.69
|$609,574.82
|$503,717.68
|100 (institutional time frame, multi-generational wealth)
|$2,368,828.40
|$7,146,092.50
|$43,823,968.06
|$41,455,139.66
(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)
Over the next 30 years, analysts think ENB could potentially deliver 25X inflation-adjusted returns, similar to what it's done since 1990.
Over an investing lifetime, ENB could deliver life-changing income and wealth.
|Time Frame (Years)
|Ratio Inflation-Adjusted ENB Consensus/Aristocrat Consensus
|Ratio Inflation-Adjusted ENB Consensus vs. S&P consensus
|5
|1.09
|1.16
|10
|1.20
|1.34
|15
|1.31
|1.55
|20
|1.44
|1.79
|25
|1.57
|2.07
|30
|1.72
|2.40
|35
|1.89
|2.78
|40
|2.07
|3.21
|45
|2.26
|3.72
|50
|2.48
|4.30
|55
|2.71
|4.98
|60
|2.97
|5.76
|100
|6.13
|18.50
(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)
Even a bit better returns add up over time, and ENB could almost double the aristocrats over the next 30 years and potentially deliver 2.4X more than the S&P 500.
During periods of slower growth, tens of millions of investors have consistently paid between 9X and 13X cash flow for ENB.
|Metric
|Historical Fair Value Multiples (13-Years)
|2021
|2022
|2023
|2024
|
12-Month Forward Fair Value
|5-Year Average Yield (Pure Industry Bear Market)
|6.44%
|$40.84
|$38.57
|$38.57
|$41.30
|13-Year Median Yield
|4.22%
|$62.32
|$58.86
|$58.86
|$63.03
|Operating Cash Flow
|10.06
|$38.83
|$42.35
|$45.27
|$50.80
|Average
|$45.26
|$45.10
|$46.15
|$50.20
|$45.95
|Current Price
|$36.41
|
Discount To Fair Value
|19.55%
|19.26%
|21.11%
|27.47%
|20.76%
|
Upside To Fair Value ( Including Dividends)
|24.30%
|23.85%
|26.75%
|37.88%
|33.02%
|2022 OCF
|2023 OCF
|2022 Weighted OCF
|2023 Weighted OCF
|12-Month Forward OCF
|12-Month Average Fair Value Forward P/OCF
|
Current Forward P/OCF
|$4.21
|$4.50
|$0.81
|$3.63
|$4.44
|10.34
|8.19
I estimate ENB is historically worth 10.3X cash flow and today trades at an anti-bubble 8.2X.
|Rating
|Margin Of Safety For Very Low Risk 13/13 UltraSWAN Quality Companies
|2022 Fair Value Price
|2023 Fair Value Price
|
12-Month Forward Fair Value
|Potentially Reasonable Buy
|0%
|$45.10
|$46.15
|$45.95
|Potentially Good Buy
|5%
|$42.84
|$43.84
|$43.65
|Potentially Strong Buy
|15%
|$38.33
|$39.23
|$39.06
|Potentially Very Strong Buy
|25%
|$32.13
|$34.61
|$34.46
|Potentially Ultra-Value Buy
|35%
|$29.31
|$30.00
|$29.87
|Currently
|$36.41
|19.26%
|21.11%
|20.76%
|Upside To Fair Value (Including Dividends)
|30.68%
|33.58%
|33.02%
ENB is a potentially strong buy for anyone comfortable with its risk profile.
There are no risk-free companies, and no company is right for everyone. You have to be comfortable with the fundamental risk profile.
How do we quantify, monitor, and track such a complex risk profile? By doing what big institutions do.
See the risk section of this video to get an in-depth view (and link to two reports) of how DK and big institutions measure long-term risk management by companies
|Rating Agency
|Industry Percentile
|
Rating Agency Classification
|MSCI 37 Metric Model
|96.0%
|
AA, Industry Leader
|Morningstar/Sustainalytics 20 Metric Model
|92.8%
|
22.5/100 Medium Risk
|Reuters'/Refinitiv 500+ Metric Model
|94.0%
|Excellent
|S&P 1,000+ Metric Model
|69.0%
|
Above-Average, Stable Trend
|Morningstar Global Percentile (All 15,000 Rated Companies)
|66.6%
|Above-Average
|Consensus
|84%
|
Very Low Risk, Very Good Risk Management, Stable Trend
(Sources: Morningstar, MSCI, S&P, Reuters)
ENB's Long-Term Risk Management Is The 37th Best In The Master List (93rd Percentile)
|Classification
|Average Consensus LT Risk-Management Industry Percentile
|
Risk-Management Rating
|S&P Global (SPGI) #1 Risk Management In The Master List
|94
|Exceptional
|Enbridge
|84
|
Very Good
|Foreign Dividend Stocks
|76
|
Good
|Strong ESG Stocks
|73
|
Good
|Ultra SWANs
|70
|Good
|Low Volatility Stocks
|68
|Above-Average
|Dividend Aristocrats
|67
|Above-Average
|Dividend Kings
|63
|Above-Average
|Master List average
|62
|Above-Average
|Hyper-Growth stocks
|61
|Above-Average
|Monthly Dividend Stocks
|60
|Above-Average
|Dividend Champions
|57
|Average bordering on above-average
(Source: DK Research Terminal)
ENB's risk-management consensus is in the top 7% of the world's highest quality companies and similar to that of such other blue-chips as
The bottom line is that all companies have risks, and ENB is very good, at managing theirs.
When the facts change, I change my mind. What do you do, sir?" - John Maynard Keynes
There are no sacred cows at iREIT or Dividend Kings. Wherever the fundamentals lead, we always follow. That's the essence of disciplined financial science, the math behind retiring rich and staying rich in retirement.
Let me be clear: I'm NOT calling the bottom in ENB (I'm not a market-timer).
Sleep Well At Night doesn't mean "can't fall hard in a bear market."
Fundamentals are all that determine safety and quality, and my recommendations.
While I can't predict the market in the short term, here's what I can tell you about ENB.
If you want to stop paying for luck on Wall Street, it's time to start making your own with the world's best dividend blue-chips.
If you are sick of losing sleep during market crashes, then it's time to embrace Ultra SWAN investing.
If you want true financial freedom in retirement, then it's hard to beat ultra-yield aristocrats like Enbridge.
I can't tell you when the bear market will end (I can only give the probabilities and historical context). But what I can tell you is that Enbridge has been enriching income investors for the last 73 years and is built to last.
In fact, the bond market is confident that it will outlive us all and still be around in the next century. That's thanks to a utility-like business model, 84th percentile risk management, and a fortress balance sheet tied for the best in the industry.
I'm highly confident that ENB is one of the safest ultra-yielding blue-chips on earth, which is why I've personally invested a small fortune into it, and it remains one of my favorite high-yield aristocrat picks for new money today.
Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our Automated Investment Decision Tool, Zen Research Terminal, Correction Planning Tool, and Daily Blue-Chip Deal Videos.
Membership also includes
Access to our 10 model portfolios (all of which are beating the market in this correction)
my correction watchlist
50% discount to iREIT (our REIT-focused sister service)
real-time chatroom support
real-time email notifications of all my retirement portfolio buys
numerous valuable investing tools
Click here for a two-week free trial, so we can help you achieve better long-term total returns and your financial dreams.
This article was written by
Adam Galas is a co-founder of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 5,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.
The WMR brands include: (1) The Intelligent REIT Investor (newsletter), (2) The Intelligent Dividend Investor (newsletter), (3) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (4) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha).
I'm a proud Army veteran and have seven years of experience as an analyst/investment writer for Dividend Kings, iREIT, The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Motley Fool, Simply Safe Dividends, Seeking Alpha, and the Adam Mesh Trading Group. I'm proud to be one of the founders of The Dividend Kings, joining forces with Brad Thomas, Chuck Carnevale, and other leading income writers to offer the best premium service on Seeking Alpha's Market Place.
My goal is to help all people learn how to harness the awesome power of dividend growth investing to achieve their financial dreams and enrich their lives.
With 24 years of investing experience, I've learned what works and more importantly, what doesn't, when it comes to building long-term wealth and safe and dependable income streams in all economic and market conditions.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ENB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Dividend Kings owns ENB in our portfolios.
Comments (7)