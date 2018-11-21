Scaling Towards Legalization

Summary

  • Positive news out of Washington, but will that translate into consistent stock price improvements?
  • Matt Hawkins on developing legislation, legalization and cautiously hunting for distressed assets.
  • StateHouse, vertical integration, and the California market.
  • Private equity, institutional capital wanting in on cannabis.

Legalize Marijuana

Douglas Rissing

Entourage Effect Capital founder and StateHouse (OTCQX:STHZF) Chairman Matt Hawkins returns to discuss cautiously hunting for distressed assets. The transformative outlook of new regions going legal and developing legislation. Wholesale, vertical integration, and the California market. Private equity, institutional capital coming into cannabis.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.

This article was written by

On The Cannabis Investing Podcast, host Rena Sherbill provides actionable investment insight and the context with which to understand the burgeoning cannabis industry. Interviews with C-level executives, analysts and sector experts give you investment ideas to consider, help you think through your investing approach and give you a new lens with which to understand this ever-growing sector.

