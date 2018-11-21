Douglas Rissing

Entourage Effect Capital founder and StateHouse (OTCQX:STHZF) Chairman Matt Hawkins returns to discuss cautiously hunting for distressed assets. The transformative outlook of new regions going legal and developing legislation. Wholesale, vertical integration, and the California market. Private equity, institutional capital coming into cannabis.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.