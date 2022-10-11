India is not going to become China anytime soon. It will take at least 10-15 years and the nation will need to (i) attract foreign investment flows, (ii) bolster its infrastructure (the groundwork for business to flourish) and (iii) focus once again on exporting industrial products.
Pretty much what China has been doing, from the year 2000 and up until early 2018, when its economy started to mature, prompting the Asian nation to emphasize on domestic consumption and services instead - trailing the economic model of developed nations.
India is about to walk into a trap, as its economy is being wrongfully pushed into premature maturity by its economists and corporate elite. If it persists in moving down this path, the Indian economy will stop expanding fast and will only be able to maintain mild growth rates.
It should instead track China's past steps (a proven strategy), while continuing to expand its lucrative tech sector and keep food inflation in check. The later has been successfully managed by minimizing futures trading for food commodities, maintaining socio-political stability as a result.
One of India's greatest problems is its ever widening trade deficit. The graph below reveals just how bad things have become, exactly because its economic advisors decided to invest into the wrong economic model.
Developed nations can import large amounts of industrial grade goods, because they have the capacity to export higher value products that even out (in part) their trade accounts. India is not such a country (yet) and as a result deficits are spiraling deeper by the year.
The 2022 deficits have further widened due to the nation's dependency on energy imports, as well as electronics and fertilizers that it brings in primarily from China. The Asian tiger will continue to be "hungry" for more such commodities over the next decade, without there being any evidence of a long term plan on how to even out trade flows. In fact, the deficit with China has increased to more than $40 billion recently - and this of course is not a viable situation.
For India to narrow down its deficits, it has the following options:
For the above to materialize, India must opt for foreign investments. The country should initially redirect these (potential) funds to regions that already have the necessary infrastructure and strive to quickly create an exporting capacity that will allow it to close small-sized deals.
Similar to the case of a client (importer) seeking out a trustworthy supplier (exporter), initial orders are small in size and value. Once the client is persuaded that the supplier can be trusted (quality and quantity wise), larger orders start coming in. At that point, India should invest heavily into less advanced regions and couple that with necessary infrastructure investments. This would then ultimately set the stage for a long term development plan and a more socio-politically stable India.
Truth being said, India has little to gain from engaging with the newly forming 'East Alliance' (China, Russia, Iran and others). China needs its export markets and won't allow the nation to compete for Asia (a rather vast market) and while Russia has the energy it so desperately needs, the war in Ukraine will force the Asian tiger to eventually pick a side (if it becomes a lasting one). If it moves away from the greater West, it will lose funding and a market thirsty for industrial products (exports) it can offer - and which in the past helped China become the economic powerhouse it is today.
The safest way to utilize the above information is to pick an ETF with a broad sector allocation. After all, if India was to solve its trade deficit problem and spur investments, "the tide would raise all boats". Below I have combined the top 3 ETFs, by assets under management (not sequenced accordingly).
The above notes justify why INDA is the leader by AUM. But a bit of a closer look (see graph below) might tell a different story:
INDY posts the highest returns over the past 10 years, which makes sense being that it is also the riskiest ETF of the three (finance, 60 stocks). EPI posts the lowest returns, but over the years it has periodically "met" with INDA's returns (see purple vertical lines). Plus, the difference between INDA and EPI is actually just 4%. But EPI pays a yield of about 3% (or more), which well covers its expense ratio. And it does make a difference when we talk about a 10 year span.
So all and all, the reality for the past 10 years is that INDY and EPI are actually both a better choice than the most famous INDA. Net returns are for both higher and when INDA and EPI meet, if one was to sell, EPI would have been a much better choice than INDA.
INDA seems to be an "intuitive" choice rather than an objective one. Overall EPI seems to be the better choice, especially after a major market pullback, which bolsters the yield. But until policy changes signal a focus on domestic industrial production of electronics, coupled with EU trade deals that will attract funding, one shouldn't expect ETF returns to resume growth.
