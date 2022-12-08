Wall Street analysts are too bullish on third quarter earnings expectations for most S&P 500 companies. Although down from record highs set in recent quarters, the percent of S&P 500 companies whose Street EPS exceed our Core EPS remains high at 68%.
This report shows:
340 companies with overstated Street Earnings make up 73% of the market cap of the S&P 500 through 8/12/22, measured on a rolling four quarter basis. For comparison, 333 companies representing 70% of the S&P 500 market cap had overstated Street Earnings in the previous quarter.
Figure 1: Overstated Street Earnings as % of Market Cap: 2012 through 8/12/22
When Street Earnings overstate Core Earnings, they do so by an average of 19%, per Figure 2. For over a third of the S&P 500 (186 companies), Street Earnings overstate Core Earnings by more than 10%.
Figure 2: Street Earnings Overstated by 19% on Average in TTM Through 2Q22[2]
Figure 3 shows five S&P 500 companies likely to miss calendar 3Q22 earnings because their Street EPS estimates are overstated. Below, we detail the hidden and reported unusual items that caused Street Distortion and overstated Street Earnings in the TTM ended 2Q22 for Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) and Netflix, Inc. (NFLX). Because investors and analysts tend to anchor their earnings projections to historical results, differences between historical Core Earnings and other measures of earnings drive differences in estimates.
Figure 3: Five S&P 500 Companies Likely to Miss 3Q22 EPS Estimates
The Street's 3Q22 EPS estimate of $0.02/share for Twitter overstates our estimate for 3Q2 Core EPS of -$0.01/share by $0.03/share. The inclusion of gains on Twitter's sale of its MoPub business in January 2022 in historical Street EPS drive the difference between Street and Core EPS estimates and leads us to consider Twitter as one of the S&P 500 companies most likely to miss Wall Street's expectations. Twitter's Earnings Distortion Score is Miss and its Stock Rating is Unattractive.
However, it's important to note that Twitter's missing earnings may not impact the stock as much as others, given it is trading more on acquisition news than fundamentals.
Below we detail the unusual gains that materially increased Twitter's TTM 2Q22 Street and GAAP earnings. After removing all unusual items, we find that Twitter's TTM 2Q22 Core EPS are -$0.36/share, which is worse than TTM 2Q22 Street EPS of -$0.13/share and GAAP EPS of -$0.15/share.
Figure 4: Comparing Twitter's GAAP, Street, and Core Earnings: TTM Through 2Q22
We detail the differences between Core Earnings and GAAP Earnings so readers can audit our research. We would be happy to reconcile our Core Earnings with Street Earnings, but cannot because we do not have the details on how analysts calculate their Street Earnings.
Figure 5 details the differences between Twitter's Core Earnings and GAAP Earnings.
Figure 5: Twitter's GAAP Earnings to Core Earnings Reconciliation: TTM Through 2Q22
More details:
Total Earnings Distortion of $0.21/share, which equals $161 million, is comprised of the following:
Hidden Unusual Expenses, Net = -$0.04/per share, which equals -$34 million and is comprised of
Reported Unusual Gains, Net = $0.34/per share, which equals $257 million and is comprised of
Tax Distortion = -$0.08/per share, which equals -$62 million
The similarities between Street Earnings and GAAP Earnings for Twitter indicates that Street Earnings miss many of the unusual items in GAAP Earnings, and the Street Distortion highlights that Core Earnings include a more comprehensive set of unusual items when calculating Twitter's true profitability.
The Street's 3Q22 EPS estimate of $2.12/share for Netflix overstates our estimate of $1.82/share by $0.30/share, largely due to "other income" included in historical Street EPS.
The magnitude of the difference between the Street and Core EPS estimates leads us to consider Netflix one of the S&P 500 companies most likely to miss Wall Street analyst's expectations in its 3Q22 earnings report. Netflix's Earnings Distortion Score is Miss.
Below, we detail the unusual gains that materially increased Netflix's TTM 2Q22 Street and GAAP earnings. After removing all unusual items, we find that Netflix's TTM 2Q22 Core EPS are $9.68/share, which is worse than TTM 2Q22 Street EPS of $11.25/share and GAAP EPS of $11.24/share.
Figure 6: Comparing Netflix's GAAP, Street, and Core Earnings: TTM Through 2Q22
We detail the differences between Core Earnings and GAAP Earnings so readers can audit our research. We would be happy to reconcile our Core Earnings with Street Earnings but cannot because we do not have the details on how analysts calculate their Street Earnings.
Figure 7 details the differences between Netflix's Core Earnings and GAAP Earnings.
Figure 7: Netflix GAAP Earnings to Core Earnings Reconciliation: TTM Through 2Q22
More details:
Total Earnings Distortion of $1.56/share, which equals $705 million, is comprised of the following:
Reported Unusual Gains Pre-Tax, Net = $1.37/per share, which equals $621 million and is comprised of
Tax Distortion = $0.19/per share, which equals $85 million
Netflix notes in the MD&A of its filings that interest and other income consists primarily of foreign exchange gains and losses on foreign currency denominated balances and interest earned on cash and equivalents.
Given the similarities between Street Earnings and GAAP Earnings for Netflix, our research shows Street and GAAP earnings both fail to capture unusual items reported on the income statement, and further broken out in the MD&A of Netflix's filings and therefore give a misleading picture of the firm's profitability.
This article originally published on October 7, 2022.
Disclosure: David Trainer, Kyle Guske II, and Matt Shuler receive no compensation to write about any specific stock, style, or theme.
[1] Street Earnings refer to Zacks Earnings, which are reported to be adjusted to remove non-recurring items using standardized assumptions from the sell-side.
[2] Average overstated % is calculated as Street Distortion, which is the difference between Street Earnings and Core Earnings.
1. Harvard Business School & MIT Sloan prove our fundamental data is superior.
2. Ernst & Young proves the superiority of our financial analytics over Capital IQ & Bloomberg.
3. Indiana Kelly School of Business proves our stock ratings outperform human analysts.
If these prestigious institutions trust us so much that they decided to publish official papers to prove the superiority of our research, then you can safely trust us, too.
David is CEO of New Constructs (www.newconstructs.com). David is a distinguished investment strategist and corporate finance expert. He was a 5-yr member of FASB's Investors Advisory Committee. He is author of the Chapter “Modern Tools for Valuation” in The Valuation Handbook (Wiley Finance 2010).
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
