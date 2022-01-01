Another month has gone by and I have added a substantial amount of forward income. Throughout September, I added $248.94 to my forward income from dividends, courtesy of numerous dividend increase announcements, dividend reinvestments, re-allocation of a major position, and an abnormally high level of capital allocation due to a surplus of available cash.
The initiation of tracking my DGI income on Seeking Alpha can be found here. My dividend income is tracked across all of my portfolios (taxable accounts and IRAs, not 401ks). A large portion of the target $100,000 will be produced within retirement accounts and thus not easily accessible during early retirement; however, I will aim to maintain a 33% proportion of dividend income in my taxable account. With this level of dividend income and adhering to the 4% rule on the overall taxable account size, I will be able to reasonably consider a change in career into a more part-time role or pursue other methods of income until I am able to access retirement funds. Meanwhile, my retirement accounts will continue to build and grow until I'm ready to begin taking distributions to fund my retirement.
During the month of September, I added $248.94 in forward income, largely attributable to new purchases, however substantial income was added via dividend rate increases as well. Additionally, re-allocation of a position added a small amount of forward income. Dividend reinvestment added income was small as expected, but larger than last month. Total dividends received in September came out to $306.68, much larger than August as September is typically a solid dividend month for my positions.
STORE Capital (STOR) made a major, surprise announcement that knocked many dividend growth investors off their feet during the month. With the announcement that they will be acquired and no longer be its own public entity (assuming the acquisition does not hit any snags), my portfolio was drastically effected as STOR accounted for the largest amount of income received from any individual equity in my portfolio. I promptly sold out of my position and re-allocated all of the proceeds across several positions I already owned along with the establishment of a new position. The cash from the sale was invested into Franchise Group (FRG), Broadcom (AVGO), Microsoft (MSFT), Analog Devices (ADI), along with a new equity, Cogent Communications (CCOI). Miraculously the projected income after the re-allocation was nearly identical to the projected income from STOR before selling. I'm actually pretty happy with how it worked out, I feel as if I strengthened my portfolio with a larger concentration in my higher conviction positions and achieved a nice balance of growth and dividend income with the change.
One major note I want to establish for this monthly update and all future updates is that my breakdown of income added via new purchases, dividend reinvestments, and dividend rate increases does not include forward income added via re-allocation of funds that already existed within my portfolio (i.e. the money from the sale of one security invested into another). I will only be breaking down the effect of "new" capital entering the accounts in this section. Also, I would like to reiterate that increased income and tracking of funds from my recurring 401k contributions are not included in these articles as the fund options available to me do not paint a clear picture on income and distributions.
For my weekly $150 purchases I accumulated shares of Ally Financial (ALLY), Corning Inc. (GLW), Medical Properties Trust (MPW), and Comcast Corp. (CMCSA). Additionally, I initiated my weekly $25 purchase of General Motors (GM) halfway through the month. Lastly, I had the lucky opportunity to invest a significant amount of additional cash into the market this month, totaling $3,135 extra capital invested throughout the months. All of these purchases combined with the $1,100 in monthly 401k contributions, I invested a total of $4,885 during the month. First let's look at income added via new purchases:
Forward income was slightly boosted by dividend reinvestments during the month as well:
Forward income additionally received a big boost via dividend rate increases. These boosts came from eight different positions:
In summary, dividend increases made a big difference in forward income. The income added by simply owning these divided growth stocks and benefitting from the dividend increases this month would have otherwise needed to be purchased with roughly $2,500 in fresh capital (based on my portfolio average yield)! Here are the sources of my dividend income growth looking forward:
|Source
|Fwd. Income Added - Sept 2022
|Fwd. Income Added - Since Article Tracking
|New Purchases
|$162.96
|$211.62
|Dividend Reinvestments
|$10.01
|$12.38
|Dividend Rate Increases
|$69.53
|$72.90
|Total
|$242.50
|$296.90
Here we will look at the new weighting of my portfolio after the re-allocation of STOR. I'm happy to see a healthy increase in many of my highest conviction positions, FRG has now catapulted to the top as my largest individual equity contributor to forward income. I hold a very strong bull thesis for the stock price and future dividend increases for FRG, I have captured the full scope of my rationale in this article I recently wrote.
I struggled with what to do in wake of the STORE capital news, but ultimately I seized the opportunity to add on to strong growth positions and to introduce a new equity to my portfolio, Cogent Communications. I chose this company over a couple of other options I have mentioned in previous updates as I was looking for a position with a higher yield. Due to the market sell-off, Cogent was available at a price I found to be attractive on top of its impressive dividend growth. Boasting a historically high 6.75% yield while exhibiting a 5-year dividend growth rate of 15.07%, I couldn't pass up the opportunity to add this company to my portfolio. An additional bonus is that CCOI has increased their dividend not just on an annual basis, but they have actually increased the dividend for 40 consecutive quarters. Below is a summary of all positions, with the accompanied portfolio weight and forward income.
|Symbol
|Portfolio Weight
|Est. Annual Income
|VOO
|25.48%
|$597.37
|ADI
|5.02%
|$145.92
|MSFT
|4.64%
|$72.17
|VICI
|3.95%
|$274.72
|AMT
|3.93%
|$143.40
|HD
|3.31%
|$121.26
|UNP
|3.31%
|$117.45
|O
|3.18%
|$216.19
|(CVS)
|3.08%
|$94.50
|V
|3.02%
|$33.91
|UNH
|2.76%
|$48.08
|LMT
|2.56%
|$105.66
|DLR
|2.43%
|$159.43
|(AMZN)
|2.39%
|--
|MPW
|2.32%
|$302.49
|(WSO)
|2.32%
|$105.60
|CMCSA
|2.32%
|$113.60
|ALLY
|2.30%
|$132.14
|FRG
|2.21%
|$302.77
|AVGO
|2.08%
|$102.10
|GLW
|1.95%
|$96.65
|(BOC)
|1.93%
|--
|GPK
|1.88%
|$50.70
|CCOI
|1.85%
|$170.71
|FNF
|1.75%
|$113.09
|(BBY)
|1.73%
|$127.83
|GPN
|1.57%
|$19.36
|TROW
|1.42%
|$86.16
|(SBUX)
|1.19%
|$39.77
|(AFG)
|1.11%
|$123.37
|(CARR)
|0.96%
|$21.54
|GM
|0.07%
|$1.00
I am expecting to inject a large amount of additional capital next month aside from my planned recurring purchases. Although it may not be the same magnitude as September, I am looking forward to adding a substantial amount to my forward income.
I will be sticking to the plan in October with weekly cash injections and contributions to my 401k. However, I will be making some slight changes to the positions I will be adding to for the month. As I have achieved my targeted accumulation of Ally and Comcast, I will now be focusing on a couple of other positions. For the month, I am looking to add on to MPW, GLW, AMT, and FRG. I find these companies to be a great mix of yield, value, and growth.
I hit the double jackpot of having a large sum of available capital this month and benefitting from reduced purchase prices on high quality stocks, allowing me to grow my future income by $249 in September to $4,039 in annual income. I am very pleased to have added a significant amount of forward income that will continue to bear fruit for years to come. With this month's 6.57% sequential growth in forward income, the total growth in income since beginning this article series two months ago is now 8.28%. My forward income has increased from $3,730 to $4,039, totaling a $309 increase in income since tracking through this article series.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VOO ADI MSFT VICI AMT HD UNP O CVS V UNH LMT DLR AMZN MPW WSO CMCSA ALLY FRG AVGO GLW BOC GPK CCOI FNF BBY GPN TROW SBUX AFG CARR GM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
