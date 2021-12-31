Alexey Zakirov/iStock via Getty Images

Vista Energy (VIST) is Seeking Alpha's top quant stock at a score of 4.99. Vista is an international oil & gas company. I will compare Seeking Alpha's quant methods to Barchart's technical analysis methods. Since Barchart's Trend Spotter signaled a buy on 10/5 the stock lost 3.25%.

VIST Price vs Daily Moving Averages

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE. The company was formerly known as Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. and changed its name to Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. in April 2022. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical sell signals but increasing to buy

38.18+ Weighted Alpha

82.62% gain loss in the last year

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

4 new highs and up 6.16% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 60.34%

Technical support level at 10.86

Recently traded at 11.05 with 50 day moving average of 9.71

Fundamental factors:

Market Cap $9.61 million

P/E 6.95

Revenue expected to increase 73.00% this year and another 15.60% next year

Earnings estimated to increase 463.00% this year and an additional 4.90% next year

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts have 2 strong buy and 4 buy opinions on the stock

Analyst's price targets from 10.00 to 20.00 with an average of 15.16

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 9 to 0 for the stock to beat the market with the more experienced investors voting 1 to 0 for the same result

4,130 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha

Ratings Summary

Factor Grades

Quant Ranking

Sector

Energy

Industry

Oil and Gas Exploration and Production

Ranked Overall

1 out of 4709

Ranked in Sector

1 out of 249

Ranked in Industry

1 out of 71

