Vista Energy: Top Quant Stock

Oct. 12, 2022 2:23 PM ETVIST
Jim Van Meerten profile picture
Jim Van Meerten
66.04K Followers

Summary

  • Seeking Alpha Top Quant stock at 4.99.
  • Technical Analysis of Quant Stock.
  • 100% technical buy signals.
  • Analyst's Price targets from 10.00 to 20.00.

Oil and Gas Drilling Rig onshore dessert with dramatic cloudscape. Oil drilling rig operation on the oil platform in oil and gas industry.

Alexey Zakirov/iStock via Getty Images

Vista Energy (VIST) is Seeking Alpha's top quant stock at a score of 4.99. Vista is an international oil & gas company. I will compare Seeking Alpha's quant methods to Barchart's technical analysis methods. Since Barchart's Trend Spotter signaled a buy on 10/5 the stock lost 3.25%.

VIST Vista Energy

VIST Price vs Daily Moving Averages

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE. The company was formerly known as Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. and changed its name to Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. in April 2022. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

  • 100% technical sell signals but increasing to buy
  • 38.18+ Weighted Alpha
  • 82.62% gain loss in the last year
  • Trend Spotter buy signal
  • Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
  • 4 new highs and up 6.16% in the last month
  • Relative Strength Index 60.34%
  • Technical support level at 10.86
  • Recently traded at 11.05 with 50 day moving average of 9.71

Fundamental factors:

  • Market Cap $9.61 million
  • P/E 6.95
  • Revenue expected to increase 73.00% this year and another 15.60% next year
  • Earnings estimated to increase 463.00% this year and an additional 4.90% next year

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

  • Wall Street analysts have 2 strong buy and 4 buy opinions on the stock
  • Analyst's price targets from 10.00 to 20.00 with an average of 15.16
  • The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 9 to 0 for the stock to beat the market with the more experienced investors voting 1 to 0 for the same result
  • 4,130 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha

Ratings Summary

SA Authors Buy 4.00
Wall Street Strong Buy 4.80
Quant Strong Buy 4.99

Factor Grades

Now 3M ago 6M ago
Valuation A+ A+ B+
Growth A B+ B+
Profitability B+ B B-
Momentum A+ B+ A
Revisions A A- B-

Quant Ranking

Sector

Energy

Industry

Oil and Gas Exploration and Production

Ranked Overall

1 out of 4709

Ranked in Sector

1 out of 249

Ranked in Industry

1 out of 71

Quant ratings beat the market »

This article was written by

Jim Van Meerten profile picture
Jim Van Meerten
66.04K Followers
Jim Van Meerten writes on financial subjects here and on Barchart Portfolio Blogs and Seeking Alpha. He earned a BS in Accounting and Business Administration from Berry College; a Juris Doctorate from the Woodrow Wilson School of Law; and attended post-baccalaureate and graduate courses in Business Administration, Quantitative Math, and Education at Florida Atlantic University, Georgia State University and University of North Carolina at Charlotte. In the past he has been an accountant, attorney, adjunct professor in Business Law, Accounting and Internal Auditing, financial advisor, supervisory principal, and compliance officer. He also passed the Georgia CPA Exam, the Certified Internal Auditor Exam, and the FINRA Series 7, 24 and 9/10 exams.He is presently also a contributor on MSN Top Stocks Blog, Motley Fool and is a member of the M100 on Marketocracy, an elete honor chosen by the editors of Marketocracy as being in the top 100 portfolio managers of over 100,000 portfoiios they review. He would enjoy hearing your comments at JimVanMeerten@gmail.com.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.