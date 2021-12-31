Vista Energy (VIST) is Seeking Alpha's top quant stock at a score of 4.99. Vista is an international oil & gas company. I will compare Seeking Alpha's quant methods to Barchart's technical analysis methods. Since Barchart's Trend Spotter signaled a buy on 10/5 the stock lost 3.25%.
Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE. The company was formerly known as Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. and changed its name to Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. in April 2022. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.
Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.
Barchart Technical Indicators:
Fundamental factors:
Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:
|SA Authors
|Buy
|4.00
|Wall Street
|Strong Buy
|4.80
|Quant
|Strong Buy
|4.99
|Now
|3M ago
|6M ago
|Valuation
|A+
|A+
|B+
|Growth
|A
|B+
|B+
|Profitability
|B+
|B
|B-
|Momentum
|A+
|B+
|A
|Revisions
|A
|A-
|B-
Sector
Industry
Oil and Gas Exploration and Production
Ranked Overall
Ranked in Sector
Ranked in Industry
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: This article highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.
