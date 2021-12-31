fstop123

What Is LEAA Health Technologies?

Vancouver, Canada-based LEAA Health Technologies Corp. (LEAA:CA) was founded to develop a network of healthcare service providers to offer premium at-home or in-office medical tests and services to patients.

Management is headed by co-founder, Chief Executive Officer Isaak Yakubov, who has been with the firm since inception and was previously a physician assistant.

The company's other co-founder is Chairman Eli Ofel.

LEAA currently has 2 employees and 5 independent contractors and also seeks to acquire the remaining interest in LEAA US operations that it does not currently own.

As of December 31, 2021, LEAA Health has booked fair market value investment of $10.5 million as of December 31, 2021 from investors.

According to a 2022 market research report by Grand View Research, the U.S. market for medical concierge services was estimated at $5.5 billion in 2021 and is forecast to reach $13.3 billion by 2030.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 10.3% from 2022 to 2030.

The main drivers for this expected growth are a desire for patients for easier access to medical care and a preference among some doctors for such types of less price-sensitive patients.

Also, the chart below shows the historical and projected U.S. medical concierge market trajectory:

U.S. Concierge Medicine Market (Grand View Research)

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

LEAA Health's IPO Date & Details

The initial public offering date, or IPO, for LEAA Health has not yet been announced by the company or its agent.

(Warning: Compared to stocks with more history, IPOs typically have less information for investors to review and analyze. For this reason, investors should use caution when thinking about investing in an IPO, or immediately post-IPO. Also, investors should keep in mind that many IPOs are heavily marketed, past company performance is not a guarantee of future results and potential risks may be understated.)

LEAA Health intends to raise $5 million in gross proceeds from a Canadian IPO of 8.33 million subordinate voting shares offered at a proposed price of $0.60 per share.

The offering is not being marketed to U.S. investors and no US SEC filings have been made. It is solely being offered according to Canadian securities regulations.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $25.8 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter over-allotments) will be approximately 16.31%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a ‘low float’ stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO along with its existing working capital as follows:

Product development costs, including app and interface improvements $451,000 Systems implementation and business process improvements $77,000 General and administrative expenses $2,155,000 Investor relations $180,000 Product advertising and marketing costs $2,118,000 Unallocated working capital $577,329 Total: $5,558,329 * Based on the Bank of Canada daily exchange rate on June 30, 2022 of US$1.00 – C$1.2886. (Source - SEDAR)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management says the firm is not a party to any legal proceedings or regulatory actions.

The agent of the IPO is Canaccord Genuity.

The Bottom Line

LEAA is seeking Canadian public investment to fund the expansion of its U.S. growth initiatives.

The market opportunity for providing medical concierge services in the U.S. is large and expected to grow at low double-digit rates through 2030, so the firm enjoys strong industry growth dynamics in its favor.

However, there appear to be numerous competitors, so the company faces a growing competitive landscape.

Canaccord Genuity is the agent and there is no data on IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period in the U.S. Canaccord may have been more active in the Canadian IPO market, but I have no performance return information in that regard.

The primary risks to the company’s outlook are its tiny size and thin capitalization in relation to the large U.S. market with growing competition.

As for valuation, management is asking investors to pay an EV/Revenue multiple of 13.9x trailing revenues.

Given the company’s tiny size, thin capitalization and fragmented competition, my outlook on the LEAA IPO in Canada is a Hold.