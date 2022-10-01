Bet_Noire

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies on 5 October announced plans to reduce oil production quotas by 2 million barrels a day (b/d) starting in November. The realized output cut is expected to be closer to 1 million b/d, given most member nations are already producing below quota levels.

We view this move as supportive for energy prices, as commercial inventories are currently below average and would have been at historic lows if not for global strategic petroleum reserve releases. This action stands also to exacerbate global inflation, complicating the efforts of central bankers.

For investors aiming to hedge these inflation concerns or capitalize on a potential rebound in energy prices, commodity indices offer a compelling opportunity, particularly given the historically high positive carry (forward prices are lower than spot) in the main commodity indices. Further, the North American energy patch stands to be a primary beneficiary of the OPEC+ plan.

OPEC+ reasons are many and signal is clear

OPEC+ argued that the move was preemptive to avert price weakness in case the Federal Reserve’s policy tightening to rein in inflation leads to a demand slowdown. Another reason offered was that the world is underinvesting in upstream oil and gas, so supporting prices in the face of economic weakness will serve the long-term economic interests of everyone. With global upstream investment on a real basis roughly 25% below 2018-2019 levels, there certainly is merit to supporting higher investments.

While not directly stated, we wouldn’t be surprised if rebuilding spare capacity in key OPEC states – which is near historic lows – to provide a buffer for future supply outages was also a factor in the decision. In addition, it is hard not to wonder if the proposed price cap on Russian oil by the Group of Seven (G-7) nations was an unsettling precedent for other key oil producers, which have elected solidarity with Russia at the potential ire of global consumers.

Commodity investors stand to gain

While the oil market has rallied on the OPEC+ announcement, this retracement is rather mild relative to the sell-off seen in recent months on global growth concerns. As we look ahead, we believe the market could well be underappreciating the potential decline in Russian output as European Union sanctions escalate.

Demand remains a concern with the tightening of financial conditions, but the remarkable fact of the past year is that the energy and broader commodity markets have tightened so much without China acting as a growth engine. Should China aim to stimulate its economy to offset external headwinds, the impact on commodity markets would likely offset negative demand implications from rising interest rates. With global petroleum inventories near the bottom of the historical range, leading to extremely high positive carry in the markets, we view the OPEC+ actions as supporting a positive return outlook.

North American energy patch stands to benefit

One clear beneficiary of this backdrop is the North American energy complex. We view master limited partnerships (MLPs) and the midstream energy sector as primary beneficiaries, given constrained supply globally requires continued growth in output in North America, with companies leveraged to crude oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) as our favored expressions.

The OPEC+ announcement will likely provide U.S. producers with greater confidence to increase capital spending investments over the next several years, which is a clear positive for midstream energy. We project low- to mid-single digit growth in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) for MLPs and midstream energy over the next 3-5 years.

Combined with a current yield of about 7.6% on the Alerian MLP Index, we believe MLPs offer an attractive total return potential of low double digits and an opportunity to benefit from a global energy-constrained environment. Although a demand shock would be negative for returns in the near term, energy sector balance sheets are better positioned to withstand an economic slowdown than in previous cycles.

Risk to portfolios from inflation offsets our concerns about economic slowdown

While we believe there is significant value to be found in the energy markets for generating returns as well as hedging inflation risk, in a scenario where higher interest rates lead to an economic recession (i.e., a hawkish mistake by the Fed) we would expect energy equities and energy prices to struggle. That said, we view the energy sector as a compelling investment opportunity given inflation risks in broad portfolios as seen over the past year. In addition, forward prices remain below levels we believe will motivate additional, much needed capital to move off the sidelines.

As OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais said, “energy security has its price.” In our view, the price is likely higher than the market currently suggests.

Disclosures

All investments contain risk and may lose value. Commodities contain heightened risk, including market, political, regulatory and natural conditions, and may not be appropriate for all investors. Investing in MLPs involves risks that differ from equities, including limited control and limited rights to vote on matters affecting the partnership. MLPs are a partnership organised in the US and are subject to certain tax risks. Conflicts of interest may arise amongst common unit holders, subordinated unit holders and the general partner or managing member. MLPs may be affected by macro-economic and other factors affecting the stock market in general, expectations of interest rates, investor sentiment towards MLPs or the energy sector, changes in a particular issuer’s financial condition, or unfavorable or unanticipated poor performance of a particular issuer. MLP cash distributions are not guaranteed and depend on each partnership’s ability to generate adequate cash flow.

Statements concerning financial market trends or portfolio strategies are based on current market conditions, which will fluctuate. There is no guarantee that these investment strategies will work under all market conditions or are appropriate for all investors and each investor should evaluate their ability to invest for the long term, especially during periods of downturn in the market. Investors should consult their investment professional prior to making an investment decision. Outlook and strategies are subject to change without notice.

PIMCO as a general matter provides services to qualified institutions, financial intermediaries and institutional investors. Individual investors should contact their own financial professional to determine the most appropriate investment options for their financial situation. This material contains the opinions of the manager and such opinions are subject to change without notice. This material has been distributed for informational purposes only and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation of any particular security, strategy or investment product. Information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but not guaranteed. No part of this material may be reproduced in any form, or referred to in any other publication, without express written permission. PIMCO is a trademark of Allianz Asset Management of America L.P. in the United States and throughout the world. ©2022, PIMCO.

