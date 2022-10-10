The Everything Bust Will Take Some Time

Summary

  • The February 2020 high of 17,944 is the next price test on deck for the TSX.
  • The relative strength of financials and fossil fuels has softened the overall index losses to date; that’s unlikely to last.
  • With the popping of the everything bubble, the assets most inflated by easy money and speculation have the farthest to fall.

A little boy is playing in the back garden with a giant bubble wand.

ugurhan/E+ via Getty Images

Yesterday, Canada’s TSX stock index closed at 18,215, breaking below its previous July low of 18,329. As I noted in Tech leading lower, the February 2020 high of 17,944 is the next price test on deck for the TSX. As of today’s open, the Canadian benchmark is -18% since March and just 1.5% above where it topped 32 months ago at the outset of COVID.

Under the hood, financials (31.5% of the index) are -24% from their latest high, fossil fuels (17.7% of the index) are -15%, materials (12% of the index) are -29%. The relative strength of financials and fossil fuels has softened the overall index losses to date; that’s unlikely to last.

As I have mentioned many times, our base thesis is that North American stock benchmarks should follow other sectors and emerging markets in retesting the March 2020 lows as this giveback cycle unfolds–some 35% lower for the TSX and 28% lower for the S&P 500. And prices may not bottom there.

With the popping of the everything bubble, the assets most inflated by easy money and speculation have the farthest to fall. Case in point, Canada’s tech leader Shopify was briefly the TSX’s most expensive company by market capitalization last November. It has fallen 85% since and is now 25% below its March 15, 2020, crash low, 7% below where it first traded after its IPO in May 2015.

Canada’s gold mining index has lost 40% since July 2020 and is today 20% above its March 2020 crash low and back to where it was in December 2005. With the much over-loved, over-levered real estate sector in hard return, Canada’s real estate investment trust index is -30% since March 2022, 11% above its March 2020 low, and back to where it was 16 years ago in the fall of 2006.

Before we leap at the chance to buy dividend-producing equities at the lowest prices in many years, we must appreciate that stock market bottoms do not happen while the US Fed is hiking interest rates, nor even when they pause.

Precisely, in 2007-09 and 2000-02, the market bottom did not materialize until 18 and 21 months after the Fed had been cutting interest rates once more (as shown in the table below, courtesy of Nick Gerli). Since 1969, the bulk of cycle losses happened during the 14-month average time between Fed cuts and market bottoms.

When Fed Pivots, Stocks Crash by More

Today, far from cutting interest rates, central banks have pledged to further tighten monetary conditions into 2023. It bears remembering that the worst recessions and bear markets have coincided with a downturn in real estate–the most widely held asset class. That’s just started now.

Capitulation selling in equities is still to come. As shown below, courtesy of ISABELNET.com, from an all-time high average of 66% of client assets allocated to equities at the peak in late 2021, allocations have pared back to the 60% range–still higher than the 2007 cycle top and far above the sub-40% typical of past cycle lows.

GWIM equity allocation at 60.4%

Equities and real estate have not yet priced in the gravity of this downcycle, but investment-grade bonds have pulled no punches; 2022 has been the worst year for investment-grade bonds since 1920. We note that this is the only asset class where prices historically bottom before central banks have completed their tightening cycle. Once the recession is evident and central banks near a pause, investment-grade bonds traditionally strengthen on safety-seeking inflows. As policymakers cut rates again, the bond price gains for each percentage cut are noted in blue below (courtesy of Ayesha Tariq) –some upside to look forward to as other assets work lower.

Impact of a 1% rise or fall in interest rates

Disclosure: No positions

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

Danielle Park, CFA profile picture
Danielle Park, CFA
4.69K Followers
Portfolio Manager, financial analyst, attorney, finance author, a regular guest on North American media. Danielle Park is the author of the best selling myth-busting book “Juggling Dynamite: An insider’s wisdom on money management, markets and wealth that lasts,” as well as a popular daily financial blog:www.jugglingdynamite.com Danielle worked as an attorney until 1997 when she was recruited to work for an international securities firm. A Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), she now helps to manage millions for some of Canada's wealthiest families as a Portfolio Manager and analyst at the independent investment counsel firm she co-founded Venable Park Investment Counsel Inc. www.venablepark.com. For two decades, Danielle has been writing, speaking and educating industry professionals and investors on the risks and realities of investment behaviors. A member of the internationally recognized CFA Institute, Toronto Society of Financial Analysts, and the Law Society of Upper Canada. Danielle is also an avid health and fitness buff.

Comments (1)

