Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) owns farmland as a real estate investment. In other words, LAND has tenant-farmers actually growing the crops and managing the operations of the farm while they pay rent to LAND, just like any other kind of real estate tenant.
As such, LAND provides an interesting way for stock investors to gain exposure to the asset class of farmland, which is normally restricted to the ultra-wealthy or at least accredited investors.
LAND also pays a 3% dividend yield with a monthly payout schedule, making it an interesting inflation-hedge option to consider for income-oriented investors.
At a price of $18.10, LAND still trades at a 16% premium to its NAV per share of $15.60 as of Q2 2022. While that doesn't sound cheap, it is a lot lower than the 167% premium to NAV the REIT had at its peak price in April!
On a cash flow basis, you'd have to go back to early 2021, before inflation took off, to find LAND as cheap as it is today.
I wouldn't quite say that LAND is "dirt" cheap (see what I did there?), but it's a heck of a lot cheaper than it has been anytime in the last year, and it makes an interesting inflation hedge.
There are some issues with the company, namely the external management's insistence upon using preferred equity that comes with a high cost rather than some cheaper source of funding. I'd like to see LAND's cost of capital come down substantially before I become gung-ho about the stock, but I still think the selloff has made LAND interesting as a dividend-yielding inflation hedge once again.
As of the middle of 2022, LAND owned 169 farms totaling 114,000 acres along with 45,000 acre-feet (about 14.6 million gallons) of banked water on the West Coast. Rather than row crops like wheat, corn, and soy, these farms mostly grow higher yielding (in the ROI sense) fruits, berries, vegetables, and nuts.
There are lots of things I like about LAND. Here are some of the highlights:
In an October 6th business update, LAND provided the following points of information about the company:
At the end of the business update, CEO David Gladstone finished by saying:
Outside of the almond market, most crops grown on our properties are seeing strong demand and increasing prices that are mostly outpacing the cost increases of growing these crops. As the probability of a recession looks more likely, we expect demand for food and crop pricing to stay strong, with some sectors experiencing exceptionally strong increases. As an overall asset class, farmland investments have historically performed well during recessions.
Nearly everyone expects a recession to manifest in the coming year, if it isn't here already, which makes Gladstone's comments interesting. Unlike most other income-generating assets (excluding government bonds), he asserts that farmland actually tends to perform well during recessions. That makes sense, since people still need to eat, even if they've lost their job or have to rein in other spending.
The biggest issue for LAND is that its cost of capital is simply too high relative to the initial cash cap rates for permanent crop farms of 5.5-6%. Here's the REIT's capital structure as of Q2 2022:
As Gladstone admitted in his prepared comments on the Q2 2022 conference call:
In the meantime, we're looking for ways to adjust our overall cost of capital to better match the changes that we're seeing in the farmland acquisition market. Our issues is that our preferred stock and our borrowings have both become expensive for current farmland prices and rents.
So, Gladstone sees that LAND's cost of capital is too high and said during the last conference call that he'd like to lower it. But then what does LAND do? They go and issue up to $255 million in their new 6%-yielding Series C preferred equity (formerly up to $500 million).
This is exactly the same yield as the initial cash yields generated from LAND's Q2-Q3 farm acquisitions. As such, unless other sources of capital are included, the investments made from this preferred equity capital won't immediately be accretive to per-share AFFO growth.
Now, over time, they will add to AFFO growth, because embedded rent escalations in the leases should increase the effective yield on invested capital over time. But I never like to see investments that provide zero boost to the bottom line right away.
I'm grateful management halved their originally intended amount of Series C issuance, but I also concur with Gladstone that LAND needs to focus on lowering its cost of capital going forward.
The good news is that, just prior to the recent spike in interest rates, LAND secured a $5 million loan with an effective interest rate of 2.89% that is fixed for five years. Moreover, the weighted average maturity on all debt is about 9.5 years, with nearly 3/4ths of all debt maturing after 2026.
Unfortunately, though, even inclusive of this loan, LAND's loan-to-fair value ratio is about 44%. On its own, a lower LTV is generally a good thing. But in LAND's case, it means that a greater percentage of its capitalization comes from higher-cost preferred stock.
The REIT currently pays an annualized dividend of $0.5472 per share (on a monthly payout schedule), which equates to a payout ratio of about 84% based on annualized 1H 2022 AFFO per share of $0.65.
For some reason, in their presentations, management continues to tout their intent to raise dividends at a rate that outpaces inflation, despite having failed to do that for the last five years in a row. But LAND does provide some dividend raises, albeit meager ones. Perhaps if management is successful at (eventually) lowering their cost of capital, they will be able to grow externally faster and thereby increase their dividend at a rate commensurate to inflation.
That hope surely must play a part in any long-term investment thesis for LAND.
As for me, I am tempted to buy back into LAND now that it has reached a 3% dividend yield again. I like the idea of having exposure to farmland. But LAND's cost of capital issue is unattractive, and management seems intent on continuously using high cost preferreds, for some reason.
I will wait to hear management's commentary on Q3 results before deciding whether to buy LAND.
If you want access to our entire Portfolio and all our current Top Picks, feel free to join us for a 2-week free trial at High Yield Landlord.
We are the largest real estate investment community on Seeking Alpha with over 2,000 members on board and a perfect 5/5 rating from 400+ reviews:
For a Limited Time - You can join us at a deeply reduced rate!
Start Your 2-Week Free Trial Today!
This article was written by
My adult life can be broken out into three distinct phases. In my early 20s, I earned a bachelor's degree in Cinema & Media Arts (emphasis in screenwriting), but I hated working in Hollywood. Too much schmoozing and far too much traffic. So, after leaving California, I earned a Master of Fine Arts in Creative Writing from Western State Colorado University. I loved writing fiction, but it didn't pay the bills.
In my mid-20s, I became a real estate agent and gained some very valuable experience in residential and commercial real estate. But my passion for writing never went away.
Now, in my early 30s, I write for Jussi Askola's excellent marketplace service, High Yield Landlord, as well as its sister service, High Yield Investor. I also perform freelance research for a family office that owns and manages over 40 net lease commercial properties in Texas and Arkansas. Writing about finance and investing scratches that creative itch while paying the bills - the best of both worlds.
I'm a Millennial with a long-term horizon and am fascinated with the magic of compound interest and dividend growth investing. I also have an interest in macroeconomic trends, though I am but an amateur in that field.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments (1)