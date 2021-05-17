Nvidia Approaching My $100 Share Valuation Target (Made When Price Was $300)

Summary

  • Risk/reward analysis is beginning to tilt in favor of buyers, after a monster nearly -70% share price decline over the last 12 months.
  • Low probability, worst-case stock market crash, and recession scenarios are projecting theoretical downside to $75-80 per share.
  • I have an upside NVIDIA target price of $125 in 2023 and $150 in 2024, based on today's better valuation setup and the widely-expected resumption of growth next year.
  • I am upgrading my rating from Sell to Hold at $115 in the middle of October.

I have posted 3 bearish articles over the last 17 months on NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), a leading semiconductor growth name, suffering from a mania valuation overshot of any and all reality. Each effort was a bearish valuation call, disregarded by the vast majority of readers during a boom in the semi space, largely caused by transitory COVID-19 shortages. A secondary negative factor was quickly rising inflation and interest rates created a situation where price had to decline in a snapback fashion. Mathematically, the rebalance of earnings and cash flow yields with a completely different investment discount rate backdrop has been a painful process for overexcited bulls.

https://seekingalpha.com/article/4429472-nvidia-negative-earnings-yield-vs-inflation

Seeking Alpha - Paul Franke, May 17th, 2021 Article

https://seekingalpha.com/article/4467076-nvidia-nvda-stock-full-of-risk

Seeking Alpha - Paul Franke, November 8th, 2021 Article

https://seekingalpha.com/article/4529803-nvidia-nvda-stock-sell-too-expensive

Seeking Alpha - Paul Franke, August 4th, 2022 Article

Then more bad news hit shares this summer, including falling demand from a cryptocurrency mining-related crash, a peak in gaming interest for high-speed graphic chips, U.S. government prohibitions on Chinese sales, and slowing demand (especially from the PC market) in a spreading recession. Today, enthusiasm for NVIDIA by investors is finally shrinking back toward a normal range, as is the valuation on much weaker-than-expected results.

For long-term investors still optimistic on computer graphic chip demand, new artificial intelligence applications, burgeoning robotics in the world, autos and EVs of all types turning into supercomputers, plus all the rest of new-age inventions served by NVIDIA, it is getting late in the downcycle to sell. Consequently, I am upgrading my rating to Hold/Neutral, with an eye focused on purchasing a stake under $100 per share in the coming months.

Valuation Improving

On "trailing" results, basic price to earnings, sales, cash flow, and book value calculations are rebalancing against 10-year normal levels. Below is a graph of all four variables over the last decade, plus a review of 5-year and 10-year median averages of price vs. cash flow and sales.

YCharts - NVIDIA, Basic Fundamental Ratios on Trailing Results, 10 Years

YCharts - NVIDIA, Price to Trailing Cash Flow with Median Averages, 10 Years

YCharts - NVIDIA, Price to Trailing Sales with Median Averages, 10 Years

Enterprise value to EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) and revenue ratios are still above normal, especially when you start to look at the hiccup in Q2 results and downgraded second half 2022 to early 2023 numbers. The downturn in income is one huge argument that sub-$100 quotes for NVIDIA remain a distinct possibility soon.

YCharts - NVIDIA, EV to EBITDA and Revenues, 10 Years

The best shareholder news and foundation for a bullish stock outlook revolves around the projected return to strong income and sales expansion later in 2023, meaning long-term growth trends should remain at least “average” for the Big Tech semiconductor sector and above average vs. the S&P 500.

Seeking Alpha - NVIDIA Analyst Estimates, October 11th, 2022

YCharts, Semiconductor EPS Estimates, October 11th, 2022, Years 2022-24

Gross and net income margins are near the top of the technology industry and far stronger than large-cap S&P 500 peers overall. A 10% final margin on sales is better than U.S. company averages, 15% is awesome, and 25%+ is honestly extraordinary for a large enterprise. Cutting-edge tech, protected by thousands of patents, matched against outsized consumer/business demand, makes NVIDIA’s operating future brighter than the vast majority of U.S. equities you can invest your hard-earned capital.

YCharts, Semiconductor Gross Profit Margins, 10 Years

YCharts, Semiconductor Net Income Margins, 10 Years

Trading Chart Reversal Coming?

What’s missing for a buy signal (not based in bottom fishing expeditions) is a clear reversal in momentum. My feeling is NVIDIA will not flatline in price for a year or two, but instead reach a crescendo of selling, then pop back up in price to begin a new zigzag higher. At least that’s been the usual pattern during past semiconductor cycle bottoms for the stock.

Below is an 18-month chart of daily trading action, including several momentum indicators I like to track. Basically, technical analysis suggests downside trends will be hard to break until the company is ready to post better-than-expected earnings or Wall Street trading overall witnesses a rebound in pricing. The beginnings of a bottom could be signaled by the Negative Volume Index and On Balance Volume calculations declining only gradually in September-October. These hopeful signs will be worth watching into November.

StockCharts.com - NVIDIA, 18 Months of Daily Changes

From an investor/analyst sentiment standpoint, one last dip below $100 could cause short-term speculators, frustrated long-term owners, and newbie boom-following investors from 2021 to finally throw in the towel, surrendering shares on the cheap. I am thinking all the pieces for an important low price could be reached before the end of 2022. I would say price does not necessarily need to trade below $100 for a real bottom. At this late stage in the downdraft, a bullish rating is really a function of technical patterns (selling exhaustion or buyers stepping in) and a smarter sentiment setup primed properly for a reversal in supply/demand dynamics.

Final Thoughts

What’s the downside risk past $100? That’s a great question, and one I have been grappling with lately. Assuming EPS and sales come close to current estimates (which may miss in a deep recession), I am estimating $80 is the stock market crash, liquidation panic potential for the rest of 2022. And, a severe recession in 2023 including high inflation and interest rates could push price all the way to $70. However, under any of these super-bearish outcomes, I would categorize quotes under $85 as Strong Buy territory for long-term investors.

If you feel you must buy at $115 today, keep in mind that you might not receive a meaningful profit for years. My view continues to be muted on total return upside, especially without much of a cash dividend distribution (0.2% current yield). An upside target of $125 in 12 months and $150 in 24 months is my baseline case right now, assuming inflation rates moderate, minor GDP growth globally is attainable, and EPS around Wall Street estimates is achieved.

Again, if you hold shares, I would not be inclined to add to the position or sell out either. An interesting buy approach to consider may be the use of a cost-average accumulation plan for new capital. Buying one-third of your position closer to $110, another third either a month down the road or if price under $100 appears, and the final tranche in two months would reduce the immediate risk of further price weakness.

Thanks for reading. Please consider this article a first step in your due diligence process. Consulting with a registered and experienced investment advisor is recommended before making any trade.

Nationally ranked stock picker for 30 years. Victory Formation and Bottom Fishing Club quant-sort pioneer.....Paul Franke is a private investor and speculator with 35 years of trading experience. Mr. Franke was Editor and Publisher of the Maverick Investor® newsletter during the 1990s, widely quoted by CNBC®, Barron’s®, the Washington Post® and Investor’s Business Daily®. Paul was consistently ranked among top investment advisors nationally for stock market and commodity macro views by Timer Digest® during the 1990s. Mr. Franke was ranked #1 in the Motley Fool® CAPS stock picking contest during parts of 2008 and 2009, out of 60,000+ portfolios. Mr. Franke was Director of Research at Quantemonics Investing® from 2010-13, running several model portfolios on the Covestor.com mirror platform (including the least volatile, lowest beta, fully-invested equity portfolio on the site). As of August 2022, he was ranked in the Top 5% of bloggers by TipRanks® for stock picking performance on positions held one year. A contrarian stock picking style, along with daily algorithm analysis of fundamental and technical data have been developed into a system for finding stocks, named the “Victory Formation.” Supply/demand imbalances signaled by specific stock price and volume movements are a critical part of this formula for success. Mr. Franke suggests investors use 10% or 20% stop-loss levels on individual choices and a diversified approach of owning at least 50 well-positioned favorites to achieve regular stock market outperformance. The short sale of securities in overvalued, weak momentum stocks as pair trades and hedges is also a part of the Victory Formation long/short portfolio design. "Bottom Fishing Club" articles focus on deep-value candidates or stocks experiencing a major reversal in technical momentum to the upside.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for educational and informational purposes only. All opinions expressed herein are not investment recommendations, and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment advisor capacity and is not a registered investment advisor. The author recommends investors consult a qualified investment advisor before making any trade. Any projections, market outlooks or estimates herein are forward-looking statements and are based upon certain assumptions and should not be construed to be indicative of actual events that will occur. This article is not an investment research report, but an opinion written at a point in time. The author's opinions expressed herein address only a small cross-section of data related to an investment in securities mentioned. Any analysis presented is based on incomplete information, and is limited in scope and accuracy. The information and data in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but their accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. The author expressly disclaims all liability for errors and omissions in the service and for the use or interpretation by others of information contained herein. Any and all opinions, estimates, and conclusions are based on the author's best judgment at the time of publication, and are subject to change without notice. The author undertakes no obligation to correct, update or revise the information in this document or to otherwise provide any additional materials. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns.

