It has been a massive few weeks for semiconductor investors as semi stocks suffered a remarkable turnaround from their August highs. As such, the selling pressure has pushed semi stocks with significant consumer exposure, like Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD), past their June bottom to new lows recently.
Notably, the selling in AMD has seen it post a YTD return of nearly -60%, as the market reminded investors that CEO Dr. Lisa Su & team have been overly-optimistic. It brought us back to our thesis in our previous June update, indicating the bifurcation between Dr. Su's more optimistic guidance and the Street's more downbeat assessment.
In the end, the market proved both wrong (and more so for Dr. Su). Notably, it has markedly hit AMD's guidance credibility, behooving investors to return to the Street's more conservative forecasts of its future growth prospects.
As a result, we believe the de-rating is justified, as the market correctly anticipated further weakness in semi stocks, worsened by the Biden Administration's widened export controls to China.
While we remain sanguine about the recovery of AMD in the medium term, its price action has weakened considerably. However, the speed of its collapse should soon see some near-term consolidation, alleviating the recent selling overdrive. But, we urge some caution at the current levels and encourage investors to consider layering in if they must add, with a further re-test potentially at its intermediate support (15% downside risks).
Despite the battering in its valuation, we believe the deterioration in the market internals requires a more considerable discount to its 10Y NTM EBITDA valuation mean. Furthermore, the potential re-test of its intermediate support looks imminent, which could unveil significant clues to the market's near- and medium-term directional bias moving ahead.
As such, we revise our rating on AMD from Buy to Hold for now.
Note that the revised consensus estimates (bullish) suggest that AMD's projections have been revised markedly downward from August, following the company's prelim Q3 guidance.
Notably, the revisions are expected to impact AMD's estimates through FY23, further eroding Dr. Su & team's overly-optimistic forecasts.
As a result, AMD's growth is expected to bottom only in H2'23, as inventory digestion is likely to continue in earnest. Even though the company highlighted that its data center business remains robust, it has not been able to adequately mitigate its significant exposure to the downstream end consumer.
Furthermore, it remains to be seen whether further cuts to data center forecasts are still necessary, as the server supply chain has started to see mixed prospects in 2023. DIGITIMES reported:
The server supply chain had different views regarding the fourth quarter of 2022. However, for 2023, they seem to have reached a consensus: the visibility is still hard to estimate. The main reason is that rapid changes in environmental factors like the economy and geopolitics may cause server growth to stagnate. - DIGITIMES
Accordingly, we believe that investors need to carefully monitor the data center supply chain as the Street's estimates may not have sufficiently considered the weakness, given AMD's optimism.
Also, we would like to remind AMD bulls that applying a considerable margin of safety to management's guidance is essential. The revised FY23 revenue estimates for AMD indicate growth of just 14.3%, already based on markedly lower revised FY22 revenue estimates.
Hence, with slower growth expected through FY24, investors are urged to be wary about according too much optimism about management's 20% average revenue growth guidance. It would be interesting to observe whether management could revise its guidance at its upcoming earnings to reflect potential medium-term headwinds through FY24.
With an NTM EBITDA multiple of 13.3x, AMD's valuation has undoubtedly been battered relative to its 10Y mean. However, the de-rating is well-deserved given management's overly-optimistic forecasts.
Coupled with the uncertainty over the expanded export restrictions, the market has likely de-risked AMD's valuations further to reflect more uncertain execution risks through the semi downcycle.
Therefore, we encourage investors to turn to AMD's price action to discern critical clues on the levels which could indicate another potential bottoming process.
As seen above, AMD's price chart has shown a classic bear market rally pattern from its November 2021 climax top. The sellers have astutely capitalized on dip buyers over the past year by rejecting buying momentum at critical resistance levels.
However, we anticipated that AMD's 200-week moving average (purple line) could have offered robust support against further selling. However, we gleaned that AMD has likely lost the critical support level, which isn't constructive if the buyers cannot retake its near-term support.
Notwithstanding, given the extent and pace of the recent selloff, we deduce that a near-term bottom could form, helping to staunch the selling pressure. However, without a robust technical support level to rely on, after losing its 200-week moving average, we believe further caution is warranted.
We postulate that a medium-term re-test of its intermediate support (15% downside) is possible before AMD finds its eventual bottom.
Accordingly, we revise our rating from Buy to Hold and encourage investors to consider adding exposure to be patient for now.
I'm JR, the lead writer and founder of JR Research and Ultimate Growth Investing Marketplace service. Our team is committed to bringing more clarity to investors in their investment decisions.
Our marketplace service focuses on a price-action-based approach to growth and technology stocks, supported by fundamental analysis. In addition, our general SA site discusses stocks from various sectors and industries.
Our discussion mainly focuses on a short- to medium-term thesis. While we hold stocks for the long-term, we also use appropriate opportunities to benefit from short- to medium-term swings, leveraging long (directionally bullish) or short (directionally bearish) set-ups.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
