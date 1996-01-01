I have been cautioning readers about the valuation risks of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) since I first started writing for Seeking Alpha more than a year ago. For example, my first article on MSFT was published on August 9th, 2021. At that time, it was trading at $289.75, right before it peaked and started its decline. The article, entitled “3 Charts To Put MSFT’s Valuation Into Perspective”, cautioned readers about the limited upside at that point. My view on it has essentially remained the same since then: it is undoubtedly a great business and I see no quality risk at all. But I see considerable valuation risks.
Until now. I begin to see its valuation risks decreasing with a combination of the price correction (by more than 20% as you can see from the chart above and also its earnings growth since then.
Especially if you are like Buffett, who is not afraid to apply risk-free interest rates as the discount rate for perpetual compounders like MSFT. I re-read some of his annual letters recently and came across the following paragraph from the 1996 BRK annual meeting (the emphases were added by me):
… But we believe in using a government bond-type interest rate. We believe in trying to stick with businesses where we think we can see the future reasonably well — you never see it perfectly, obviously — but where we think we have a reasonable handle on it.
If you say I’m going to stick an extra 6 percent in on the interest rate to allow for the fact — I tend to think that’s kind of nonsense. I mean, it may look mathematical. But it’s mathematical gibberish in my view.
You better just stick with businesses that you can understand, use the government bond rate. And when you can buy them — something you understand well — at a significant discount, then, you should start getting excited.
The key takeaway is twofold in my mind. First, for a business that you can see its future earnings well enough, do not be afraid to apply risk-free rates as discount rates. Second and equally importantly, for a business that you do not understand well to see its future earnings well, massaging the discount rates is just mathematical gibberish (and it can get you any answer you want).
And in the remainder of this article, I will elaborate on why MSFT deserves the application of risk-free rates as its discount rates and how the end results show a fair valuation now.
As a corollary of the above key takeaways, my view is that Buffett does not think in terms of other more "accepted" discount rates like the capital asset pricing model (“CAPM”). So here I am going to start with the CAPM model and see why it does not make sense to apply the CAPM in MSFT’s case. The CAPM model has been detailed in my earlier articles and the chart below is programmed based on these steps:
This analysis uses the Weighted Average Cost of Capital ("WACC") to evaluate its cost of capital. The WACC is calculated as:
WACC = portion of equity * cost of equity + portion of debt * cost of debt * (1- tax rate)
We already have all the inputs above for the WACC calculation from the capital structure evaluation. So the next chart directly shows the WACC results. Note that the cost of equity is calculated using the Capital Asset Pricing Model (“CAPM”), considering the volatility of the stock (the beta) and the risk-free return (the 10-year treasury bond yield).
As seen, the cost of equity for MSFT has been quite stable between 8.8% to 9.6% in the past decade based on this model. It is a bit lower than the typical 10% used in practice due to its lower volatility (I assigned a beta of 0.95 based on Seeking Alpha data) and its lower borrowing case with its superb credit rating.
The next chart also compares the WACC against the return on capital employed (“ROCE”) and return on equity (“ROE”) for MSFT. And this comparison illustrates why MSFT deserves royal treatment on the discount rates and also the limitations of common metrics like ROE and WACC. In particular,
Based on the above, here I will use the discounted dividend model (“DDM”) given MSFT stable dividends. And the key assumptions here are:
With the above inputs, the DDM model shows its fair value to be $220 ($2.48/ (4.5% - 3.38%)). Compared to its current price of $226 as of this writing, it is now trading quite close to its fair value.
In terms of total returns, investors can expect a long-term return in the upper-single-digit around 8% per annum, a quite solid return given its first-rate financial strength and safety. The total returns consist of 3.38% of growth as just mentioned and about 4.5% of owners' earnings yield (at an FY1 of 22.5x).
MSFT faces a range of risks, both macroscopic risks general to the entire economy and also risks specific to itself. And all such risks have been detailed by other SA authors and also my other articles. So here I will just focus on the risks specific to the particular approach presented in this article.
The main risk is the thin (or lack of) margin of safety as seen above. The DDM shows a fair value of $220 even with the use of the risk-free rate as the discount rate, leaving no margin of safety given its current price of $226. A comparison against Apple (AAPL), a stock Buffett does hold, further highlights the lack of margin of safety. As seen from the chart below, AAPL’s ROCE is on average over 100% in recent years. So assuming the same 5% reinvestment rate, AAPL could maintain a perpetual growth rate of over 5% (100% ROCE * 5% reinvestment rate = 5% perpetual growth rate). Of course, when the growth rate is higher than the discount rate (if we keep using 4.5% risk-free interest rates as the discount rate), any valuation is justifiable IN THEORY. But of course, in practice, I won’t pay any price and I would only interpret the gap as a sign of a large margin of safety. And Buffett has already told us (if you recall from his earlier quote and the emphases were added by me):
“You better just stick with businesses that you can understand, use the government bond rate. And when you can buy them — something you understand well — at a significant discount, then, you should start getting excited.”
As you can tell, our core style is to provide actionable and unambiguous ideas from our independent research. If your share this investment style, check out Envision Early Retirement. It provides at least 1x in-depth articles per week on such ideas.
We have helped our members not only to beat S&P 500 but also avoid heavy drawdowns despite the extreme volatilities in BOTH the equity AND bond market.
Join for a 100% Risk-Free trial and see if our proven method can help you too.
This article was written by
** Disclosure: I am associated with Sensor Unlimited.
** Master of Science, 2004, Stanford University, Stanford, CA
Department of Management Science and Engineering, with concentration in quantitative investment
** PhD, 2006, Stanford University, Stanford, CA
Department of Mechanical Engineering, with concentration in advanced and renewable energy solutions
** 15 years of investment management experiences
Since 2006, have been actively analyzing stocks and the overall market, managing various portfolios and accounts and providing investment counseling to many relatives and friends.
** Diverse background and holistic approach
Combined with Sensor Unlimited, we provide more than 3 decades of hands-on experience in high-tech R&D and consulting, housing market, credit market, and actual portfolio management. We monitor several asset classes for tactical opportunities. Examples include less-covered stocks ideas (such as our past holdings like CRUS and FL), the credit and REIT market, short-term and long-term bond trade opportunities, and gold-silver trade opportunities.
I also take a holistic view and watch out on aspects (both dangers and opportunities) often neglected – such as tax considerations (always a large chunk of return), fitness with the rest of holdings (no holding is good or bad until it is examined under the context of what we already hold), and allocation across asset classes.
Above all, like many SA readers and writers, I am a curious investor – I look forward to constantly learn, re-learn, and de-learn with this wonderful community.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments