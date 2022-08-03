Exxon: Short-Term Profit Growth Expected, Long-Term Dividend May Rise (Technical Analysis)

Oct. 13, 2022 3:15 AM ETExxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)
Summary

  • Momentum in price has been building as the midterm election approaches, expecting an increase in US domestic energy production.
  • High-performing metrics which outperform major global indices.
  • Exxon could become a desired long-term dividend play as energy production declines.

Gas Prices Remain Historically High As War In Ukraine Rages On

Win McNamee

Exxon appears to be one of the rare US-based stocks with a long-term return and long-term dividend growth.

Solid fundamental growth short term with expected rising dividend performance

Forward guidance for Exxon’s peak oil production could decline as a move toward green energy takes hold after a year from now. One can see the declining revenue and net profit, but no one can deny that Exxon could be a valuable dividend play beyond late 2024. The dividend yield is expected to climb at that time.

YEARLY ESTIMATES

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

Revenue

450,277

424,578

344,982

311,357

285,776

Dividend

3.58

3.71

3.82

4.11

-

Dividend Yield (in %)

3.59 %

3.72 %

3.82 %

4.12 %

-

EPS

12.95

11.05

9.07

7.61

6.55

P/E Ratio

7.71

9.03

11.01

13.12

15.24

EBIT

79,552

66,315

47,025

37,126

36,496

EBITDA

103,315

89,147

71,015

60,852

61,133

Net Profit

54,077

44,000

34,758

28,501

24,725

Net Profit Adjusted

54,512

44,196

34,711

30,216

24,725

Pre-Tax Profit

77,858

66,267

46,247

37,248

36,107

Net Profit (Adjusted)

73,825

60,393

45,972

-

-

Gross Income

197,319

165,035

145,204

-

-

Shareholder’s Equity

194,838

207,507

219,619

217,284

207,115

Total Assets

375,388

387,984

400,621

390,455

375,445

Source: Business Insider

The latest catalyst to drive American independent energy production

With the recent news of OPEC raising their prices with Saudi Arabia cutting production, this is a predictable price move for oil over the long run. Also, some American politicians question why their country does not explore domestic energy. This will also enhance the country’s security while being less dependent on foreign oil.

From the stock price of XOM, you can see various standard simple moving average periods of 20, 50, and 200; it is strong compared to the overall standard benchmarks of large USA significant major indices.

RSI of 57 is still reasonably valued with some room to still grow.

Profit is not solid but positive, considering the current price of oil. If oil goes up, you can imagine the impact rising oil prices will have on this stock as people look for short-term solid returns on any stock with potential growth.

Values

SMA20

5.42%

SMA50

4.51%

SMA200

13.72%

RSI (14)

57.06

Profit Margin

11.10%

Source: FINVIZ

Technical Analysis Shows Immense Short-Term Strength

Fibonacci

As this technical indicator shows, the price of XOM is getting overvalued at the top end. Based on the current momentum and need for a return, many investors may continue to pile into this stock over the next few months. Few companies can generate this excitement with the fear of missing out.

Finanacci for XOM

Fibonacci for XOM (Customer platform)

Bollinger Bands

As the price does hit the upper bound of this indicator, I would expect the XOM stock price to drop temporarily to enable the Bollinger Band to reflect the strong momentum of this stock.

Bollinger bands for XOM

Bollinger bands for XOM (Custom platform)

What do Monte Carlo Simulations suggest?

Data prediction shows a strong probability of higher prices moving into early next year. Also, the probability distribution of data prediction shows increased price into the range of well past $100 as pricing momentum continues.

Monte Carlo for XOM

Monte Carlo for XOM (custom platform)

Based on the regression forecasting, it is suspected that XOM’s share price could be stable over the next 14 days but will continue to rise over the next month.

Regression prediction for XOM

Regression prediction for XOM (custom platform)

Risk is low for long-term returns.

Price vs. Short Volume

The remainder of the year shows relatively low shorting volume compared to all trading volume. Considering the downward pressure in global markets, it seems XOM is an outstanding stock to hold as it retains value in price.

shorts vs total volume XOM

shorts vs total volume XOM (custom platform)

Source: StockGrid

Insider Activity

Judging from specific insider activity stats, one can see prominent positions are being taken, which shows confidence in the stock at that time.

Date

Shares Traded

Shares Held

Price

Type

Option

Insider

Trade

2022-08-03

108,467.00

285,467.00

87.08

Buy

No

Goff Gregory James

108467.0

2022-08-03

169,214.00

454,681.00

88.36

Buy

No

Braly Angela F

169214.0

2022-08-03

682,319.00

1,137,000.00

88.77

Buy

No

INCLUSIVE CAPITAL PARTNERS, L.P.

682319.0

2022-08-04

35,439.00

1,172,439.00

86.86

Buy

No

Avery Susan K

35439.0

2022-08-04

4,561.00

1,177,000.00

87.82

Buy

No

Fox Leonard M.

4561.0

Source: Business Insider

Price Target vs. Actual Stock Price

As you can see, the price has been nearly reached with the share price of XOM. The gap between other weaker stocks has been much broader, reflecting how XOM outperforms most companies, including competition.

target vs actual price XON

target vs actual price XON (custom platform)

Source: Business Insider

Conclusion

Compared to other energy stocks, Exxon has some growth ahead as political calls for domestic oil production increase. Also, we approach a crucial midterm election in a few weeks. If Republicans take control of Congress, it might strengthen XOM’s share as this party typically supports domestic energy independence. This will help Exxon’s stock price over the next few months into early 2023. All forecasting charts appear to confirm this, resulting in the high conviction of a continued buy call early next year. Based on the fundamentals, it also carries a positive story with a long-term dividend growth story in the coming years.

Quantlabs.net is a quantitative trading website managed by Bryan Downing that focuses on quantitative analysis, trading models and high-frequency trading (HFT) algorithms and tutorials using open source code projects including R, QuantLib, Marketcetera, and others. With an emphasis on practical quant training and teaching, Quantlabs.net helps new, experienced, independent and professional quant traders quickly get up to speed on key techniques, strategies, and software shortcuts.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

