With the start of the final quarter of 2022, it’s time to take a look back at my previous month of dividend income. Not that I’m looking to rush 2022 but time has a way of slipping by without us really noticing and before you know it the holidays and a New Year are upon us once again.

Why not stay invested in the market and continue to make contributions throughout the year and take advantage of all that time whizzing by while collecting those dividends?

Stay in the game no matter what the headlines read or the market does. Sure, things stink now. Markets continue to tumble, real estate is starting to crack, precious metals doing a whole lot of nothing and the crypto world has gone full bear. Panic?!? No way.

I’m staying in the game as I have for many, many years already. These lows are when the real profits and income is generated in the future. We all know that when stock prices tumble, all things being equal, gives us much higher initial yields from our dividend stocks.

And who doesn’t appreciate higher yield when adding new shares or reinvesting? With that being said, let’s take a look back at my September 2022 totals.

Dividend income from my taxable account totaled $1,770.22.

Date Symbol Description Amount 09/01/2022 UL UNILEVER PLC $8.75 09/01/2022 GWW WW GRAINGER INC. $24.19 09/01/2022 AFL AFLAC INC. $155.54 09/06/2022 JNJ JOHNSON & JOHNSON $88.22 09/06/2022 PFE PFIZER INC. $24.66 09/06/2022 SO SOUTHERN CO. $116.26 09/06/2022 LYB LYONDELLBASELL INDS $64.66 09/07/2022 ADM ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLN $74.66 09/08/2022 AMGN AMGEN INC. $3.94 09/08/2022 MSFT MICROSOFT CORP. $10.33 09/09/2022 EMR EMERSON ELECTRIC CO. $42.98 09/09/2022 YUM YUM BRANDS INC. $33.81 09/12/2022 MMM 3M CO. $39.13 09/14/2022 EMBC EMBECTA CORP. $0.60 09/15/2022 DOV DOVER CORP. $23.34 09/15/2022 ED CONSOLIDATED EDISON $66.08 09/16/2022 MCD MCDONALDS CORP. $46.09 09/19/2022 KTB KONTOOR BRANDS INC. $3.68 09/20/2022 VFC V.F. CORP. $28.21 09/23/2022 KHC KRAFT HEINZ CO. $79.95 09/23/2022 BP BP PLC $619.69 09/29/2022 GILD GILEAD SCIENCES INC. $56.54 09/29/2022 TROW T ROWE PRICE GROUP $6.06 09/30/2022 ALLE ALLEGION PUBLIC LTD F $11.48 09/30/2022 TT TRANE TECHNOLOGIES $59.63 09/30/2022 BDX BECTON DICKINSON & CO. $20.08 09/30/2022 PEP PEPSICO INC. $40.57 09/30/2022 AVGO BROADCOM INC. $21.09 Transactions Total $1,770.22 Click to enlarge

No complaints on my end regarding that passive income stream, though I do think about the rate at which my dividend income grows relative to the incredible shrinking dollar. After all, what good is that nominal income if all I can buy is a Coke? Are any of these dividend stocks in your portfolio too? How was your September dividend income? Please let me know below.

Disclosure: Long all above.

