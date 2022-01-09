With the start of the final quarter of 2022, it’s time to take a look back at my previous month of dividend income. Not that I’m looking to rush 2022 but time has a way of slipping by without us really noticing and before you know it the holidays and a New Year are upon us once again.
Why not stay invested in the market and continue to make contributions throughout the year and take advantage of all that time whizzing by while collecting those dividends?
Stay in the game no matter what the headlines read or the market does. Sure, things stink now. Markets continue to tumble, real estate is starting to crack, precious metals doing a whole lot of nothing and the crypto world has gone full bear. Panic?!? No way.
I’m staying in the game as I have for many, many years already. These lows are when the real profits and income is generated in the future. We all know that when stock prices tumble, all things being equal, gives us much higher initial yields from our dividend stocks.
And who doesn’t appreciate higher yield when adding new shares or reinvesting? With that being said, let’s take a look back at my September 2022 totals.
Dividend income from my taxable account totaled $1,770.22.
|Date
|Symbol
|Description
|Amount
|09/01/2022
|UL
|UNILEVER PLC
|$8.75
|09/01/2022
|GWW
|WW GRAINGER INC.
|$24.19
|09/01/2022
|AFL
|AFLAC INC.
|$155.54
|09/06/2022
|JNJ
|JOHNSON & JOHNSON
|$88.22
|09/06/2022
|PFE
|PFIZER INC.
|$24.66
|09/06/2022
|SO
|SOUTHERN CO.
|$116.26
|09/06/2022
|LYB
|LYONDELLBASELL INDS
|$64.66
|09/07/2022
|ADM
|ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLN
|$74.66
|09/08/2022
|AMGN
|AMGEN INC.
|$3.94
|09/08/2022
|MSFT
|MICROSOFT CORP.
|$10.33
|09/09/2022
|EMR
|EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.
|$42.98
|09/09/2022
|YUM
|YUM BRANDS INC.
|$33.81
|09/12/2022
|MMM
|3M CO.
|$39.13
|09/14/2022
|EMBC
|EMBECTA CORP.
|$0.60
|09/15/2022
|DOV
|DOVER CORP.
|$23.34
|09/15/2022
|ED
|CONSOLIDATED EDISON
|$66.08
|09/16/2022
|MCD
|MCDONALDS CORP.
|$46.09
|09/19/2022
|KTB
|KONTOOR BRANDS INC.
|$3.68
|09/20/2022
|VFC
|V.F. CORP.
|$28.21
|09/23/2022
|KHC
|KRAFT HEINZ CO.
|$79.95
|09/23/2022
|BP
|BP PLC
|$619.69
|09/29/2022
|GILD
|GILEAD SCIENCES INC.
|$56.54
|09/29/2022
|TROW
|T ROWE PRICE GROUP
|$6.06
|09/30/2022
|ALLE
|ALLEGION PUBLIC LTD F
|$11.48
|09/30/2022
|TT
|TRANE TECHNOLOGIES
|$59.63
|09/30/2022
|BDX
|BECTON DICKINSON & CO.
|$20.08
|09/30/2022
|PEP
|PEPSICO INC.
|$40.57
|09/30/2022
|AVGO
|BROADCOM INC.
|$21.09
|Transactions Total
|$1,770.22
No complaints on my end regarding that passive income stream, though I do think about the rate at which my dividend income grows relative to the incredible shrinking dollar. After all, what good is that nominal income if all I can buy is a Coke? Are any of these dividend stocks in your portfolio too? How was your September dividend income? Please let me know below.
Disclosure: Long all above.
