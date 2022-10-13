More investing mistakes are made in bull markets than bear markets.
I had that realization recently when I thought about the kinds of stocks I'm buying now versus the kinds of stocks I was buying in late 2021 and in the six months or so before the pandemic began.
In 2019 and early 2020 and late 2021, when stocks and REITs (real estate investment trusts) were richly valued, I was still buying stocks, though perhaps not as much in terms of dollar value and certainly not with the same degree of urgency. But most of the highest quality, fastest growing stocks in my portfolio and watchlist were bid up to unattractively high valuations and low dividend yields.
What is an investor to do during such times? Well, what I wish I'd done was to build up a cash position to use as dry powder, available to deploy when stock prices dropped back to what I considered attractive prices.
What I did instead was reach for yield. I bought stocks and REITs that still had a decently high yield, since the highest quality and fastest growing companies weren't attractively priced.
I'll give you two examples.
In November 2021, I pitched Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) as a buy (see "Spirit Realty Capital Is Unfairly Maligned By The Market"), and I was putting my money where my mouth is by buying it myself. Now, don't get me wrong. I like SRC. I'm still happy to own it. But I wish I'd saved my money and waited for a more opportunistic price to buy it rather than simply buy it in November 2021 because of an impulse to put cash to work in the highest yielding name in the space.
Also, early this year, I pitched Apartment Income REIT (AIRC) as a buy (see "Apartment Income REIT Deserves A Higher Valuation"), if I'm honest, largely because it was the cheapest and highest yielding multifamily REIT. I ignored some of the problems, namely its complex balance sheet and high property turnover, because I wanted to buy a cheap apartment REIT when all other apartment REITs seemed too expensive.
Both REITs are down big from when I was buying them: SRC by 22% and AIRC by 32%.
I delve into these mistakes to highlight the point that more investing mistakes are made during bull markets than bear markets. I'm convinced of it.
The stocks I'm buying now are far higher quality and rarely ever sell off to the degree that they have today.
The fact that the stocks of high-quality companies have sold off so much this year is fantastic news for accumulators - those who are still working, building their nest egg, and putting new money to work in the market.
For withdrawers (those withdrawing money from their investment accounts for spending purposes), there isn't much upside to bear markets. But for those with money to invest, either in a lump sum or in regular installments (from a paycheck or dividends), bear markets are actually an opportunity to make great investment decisions that will benefit them for decades to come.
Here are three suggestions to help you get through a bear market:
That last point - that higher quality companies are likely to perform at least a little better than the average stock during a bear market/recession - is already being borne out in this year's stock market performance.
Just look at the performance of three quality-focused dividend stock ETFs (QDIV, DGRW, OUSA) against the S&P 500 (SPY) year-to-date:
The companies in these ETFs have better balance sheets, higher returns on equity and assets, and faster growth rates than the average stock. That's what indicates quality.
But for investors who invest in individual stocks rather than ETFs only, I think one can do better than simply buying an index. After all, passive ETFs almost always rely on backwards-looking information to form their baskets of stocks. Handpicked stocks by informed and forward-looking stock-pickers can often do better than the ETFs at the same basic investing strategy.
In what follows, I will suggest 10 dividend growth stocks that I consider high-quality names. These companies are rarely ever so cheap as they are today.
I admit: I'm a REIT junkie. Blame my background of working in residential and commercial real estate. Six of the ten stocks I'm about to talk about are REITs, because that's my wheelhouse as an investor. They are a fantastic way for the average investor to gain exposure to commercial real estate. Hold them in a Roth IRA and enjoy that sweet dividend income tax-free.
But income is income. The combination of a relatively high dividend yield and a relatively high dividend growth rate are attractive no matter where they come from.
Here are ten stocks that feature dividend yields between 3.4% and 8.1% and that I believe should be able to continue growing their dividend payouts to investors indefinitely:
Here are the 10 picks broken out by dividend yield and 5-year average annual dividend growth rates:
|Stock
|Dividend Yield
|3-Yr Avg Annual Div Growth
|ADC
|4.3%
|7.6%
|ARE
|3.5%
|5.8%
|AVGO
|3.8%
|15.7%
|BEP/BEPC
|4.5%
|5.5%
|CCI
|4.6%
|9.3%
|EGP
|3.5%
|15.3%
|EPRT
|5.5%
|7.2%
|MAA
|3.5%
|5.4%
|MAIN
|8.1%
|2.4%
|MDT
|3.4%
|8.0%
|AVERAGE
|4.5%
|8.2%
These picks are by no means the only undervalued dividend growth stocks worthy of investors' attention in today's market, but they are 10 of my favorites. They are all high-quality stocks that I'm buying today hand over fist.
Bear markets are an opportunity for investors to raise their portfolio quality by allocating capital to the higher quality stocks that rarely see steep drops.
Today, I'm doing just that. Why don't you join me?
If you want access to our entire Portfolio and all our current Top Picks, feel free to join us for a 2-week free trial at High Yield Landlord.
We are the largest real estate investment community on Seeking Alpha with over 2,000 members on board and a perfect 5/5 rating from 400+ reviews:
For a Limited Time - You can join us at a deeply reduced rate!
Start Your 2-Week Free Trial Today!
This article was written by
My adult life can be broken out into three distinct phases. In my early 20s, I earned a bachelor's degree in Cinema & Media Arts (emphasis in screenwriting), but I hated working in Hollywood. Too much schmoozing and far too much traffic. So, after leaving California, I earned a Master of Fine Arts in Creative Writing from Western State Colorado University. I loved writing fiction, but it didn't pay the bills.
In my mid-20s, I became a real estate agent and gained some very valuable experience in residential and commercial real estate. But my passion for writing never went away.
Now, in my early 30s, I write for Jussi Askola's excellent marketplace service, High Yield Landlord, as well as its sister service, High Yield Investor. I also perform freelance research for a family office that owns and manages over 40 net lease commercial properties in Texas and Arkansas. Writing about finance and investing scratches that creative itch while paying the bills - the best of both worlds.
I'm a Millennial with a long-term horizon and am fascinated with the magic of compound interest and dividend growth investing. I also have an interest in macroeconomic trends, though I am but an amateur in that field.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ADC, ARE, AVGO, BEP, CCI, EGP, EPRT, MAA, MAIN, MDT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments (1)