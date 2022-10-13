FerreiraSilva

Thesis

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. (NYSE:PBR) received a significant boost in October as the market drew in buyers betting that the outcome of the Presidential race between President Jair Bolsonaro and his leftist challenger, former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva could be closer than previously anticipated (in favor of Lula).

Besides the weakness in energy markets in Q3, we believe the market was also concerned with the potential for Lula to assume the presidency, as Barron's cautioned: "A leftist government would be bad news for Petrobras, which would likely become a tool of government policy rather than a vehicle for shareholder returns."

However, fund managers of emerging markets portfolios remain confident in both candidates, given the battering in Brazilian equities in 2022. UBS (UBS) argued that the MSCI Brazil Index could gain "as much as 15 percentage points over the next 12 to 18 months."

The world's largest asset manager Blackrock (BLK), is also sanguine about the prospects of the Brazilian market "regardless" of the election outcome, as it articulated:

We think Brazil can emerge as the economic power it clearly has the potential to be. As an investor, what matters is that the upcoming government -- regardless of who wins -- maintains fiscal prudence and institutional integrity. - Bloomberg

Hence, PBR has also rallied nearly 25% from its September lows to its recent highs, drawing in buyers who were increasingly confident of its prospects, despite the specter of a global economic recession.

Our analysis indicates that PBR's enormous 33% NTM dividend yield needs to be carefully evaluated in the context of whether it can be maintained at the current levels. With further demand destruction in the energy markets from a looming global recession, we believe it doesn't bode well for the security of its dividend payouts.

We have also observed ominous price structures that indicate the market has de-rated PBR despite its seemingly low valuations. Hence, we believe the potential for estimate cuts against its profitability could be in store if the market anticipates a worse-than-expected global recession.

As such, we believe it's appropriate for investors sitting on massive gains from PBR's Covid bottom to consider cutting exposure and rotating to other beaten-down equities.

We revise our rating on PBR from Hold to Sell.

Investors Cannot Ignore The Risks Of Further Demand Destruction

The energy markets have continued to come under pressure in Q3, despite the recent rally after OPEC+ announced its 2M barrels per day cut in production. Moreover, the IMF and World Bank warned in earnest that they see increasing risks to their forecasts for 2023, even as they revised them.

Hence, we believe the cyclicality of the energy markets could return to haunt investors thinking that the structural supply constraints could help to mitigate the demand headwinds.

OPEC+ also cut its demand outlook for October 2022, as it sees increased risks of demand destruction. Its revised outlook suggests that "daily demand for oil growth is expected to shrink to 2.64M barrels a day," down nearly 15% from September's 3.1M projection. Notably, it also highlighted that "risks are skewed to the downside, with slowing growth in the global economy, if continued, likely leading to lower oil demand in the months to come."

Petrobas' Profitability Estimates Could Fall Further

Therefore, we urge investors to carefully parse the revision in consensus estimates for PBR, as weaker oil prices could impact its profitability.

PBR Adjusted EBITDA margins % consensus estimates (S&P Cap IQ)

Even the bullish consensus estimates modeled for Petrobas to post markedly lower profitability margins through FY24, particularly for its free cash flow (FCF) margins.

Hence, we believe these estimates could be at risk of further revision if energy prices continue to weaken due to the coming global recession, leading to value compression.

PBR CapEx margins % (S&P Cap IQ)

Moreover, Petrobas' CapEx requirements are also expected to further impinge on its FCF margins, as seen above. As a result, a weaker demand outlook in the underlying energy markets could put further pressure on Petrobas' ability to sustain its dividend payouts moving forward.

Is PBR's 33% Dividend Yield Secure?

PBR Adjusted EPS and Dividend per share consensus estimates (S&P Cap IQ)

It's essential for investors to consider that Petrobas may not be able to sustain its FY22 dividend payouts through FY24 as its earnings normalize (but still higher than pre-COVID). Even the bullish Street analysts project Petrobras to post a dividend per share (DPS) of $1.82 in FY24, down significantly from FY22's $5.91 estimates.

PBR Forward dividend yields % consensus estimates (S&P Cap IQ)

We postulate that further revisions in its EPS estimates could see its DPS estimates revised further downward. Based on the current estimates, its forward dividend yields are projected to fall markedly down to just 13.1% for FY24. Hence, we believe the market has de-rated PBR despite posting such massive yields in 2022 in anticipation of these headwinds.

Hence, we urge investors to ask themselves whether they believe Petrobras can continue sustaining their current dividend payouts with more demand headwinds looming ahead, weakening underlying energy prices further.

Is PBR A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

PBR price chart (weekly) (TradingView)

We postulate that the market has given a series of warning signals on PBR's medium-term chart, suggesting significant selling pressure at its intermediate resistance.

Therefore PBR's buying upside from the current levels, would likely face even more pressure as the demand outlook for energy markets weaken further.

Coupled with our assessment that its DPS estimates could be cut further, impacting its valuation, we believe investors should capitalize on the recent rally to cut exposure.

As such, we revise our rating on PBR from Hold to Sell.