Summary

  • The upcoming September CPI data release could provide a great opportunity for investors with a bullish outlook on the S&P 500.
  • Commodity prices have broadly declined while supply chain disruptions are unwinding. Core CPI and PCE should trend lower barring another spike in commodity prices.
  • Sentiment indicators are at extreme lows, and whenever consumer sentiment is so pessimistic, subsequent 12-month returns for the S&P 500 have been exceptional.
  • Fibonacci Retracement levels suggest S&P 500 could see a rebound to 3,800. A successful and decisive break above this level would then suggest further upside towards 4,200, possibly by the end of 2022.

The S&P 500 Index (SP500) is down -8.4% from September 13 (-24.7% YTD), following a higher-than-expected August CPI print that spooked the equity market and triggered a sharp sell-off. The upcoming September CPI data release could potentially set the market bottom, providing a great opportunity for investors with a bullish outlook on the S&P 500.

The general market remains overwhelmed by fear that inflationary pressures could lead to even more aggressive monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve, thereby increasing the risk of a deep and painful recession. We are now just hours away from the September CPI data release, and the Cleveland Fed's latest inflation nowcasting suggests that another selloff in the S&P 500 may be on the cards.

Table showing the Cleveland Fed's Inflation Nowcasting forecasts

Cleveland Fed Inflation Nowcasting (Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland)

The Cleveland Fed's inflation nowcasting model uses real-time data to estimate Core CPI as well as the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, the Personal Consumption Expenditures price index (PCE). By both measures, the nowcasting data show that month-on-month inflation is accelerating in October compared to the September reading.

Priced In Or Not?

It is difficult to tell how much of this bad news has already been priced into the S&P 500. But trying to guess what the market is thinking sounds like a fool's errand. Instead, investors are better off focusing on the general trend of inflation rather than the noise from monthly CPI data. And worse, tracking the higher frequency and ever more short-sighted nowcasting model we have just shared.

Nevertheless, this short-sightedness and fickle-minded spirit of short-term traders push stock prices to extremes, and this actually works to the benefit of longer-term investors. And it is our job to take advantage of this behavioural flaw. When sentiment becomes overwhelmingly bearish, prices often get driven to levels that provide a rare opportunity to pick up shares at a heavy discount.

The chart below shows that investor sentiment has rarely been this pessimistic in the last decade.

Chart showing investor sentiment at an extreme low

AAII, YCharts

Another chart, which goes back to the 1970s, also shows that consumers have rarely been so pessimistic about the economy. More importantly, whenever consumer sentiment is at extreme lows, subsequent 12-month returns for the S&P 500 have been exceptional (averaging 24.9% over the past 8 sentiment troughs).

Chart showing investor sentiment and subsequent returns

JPMorgan

Inflation Will Trend Lower So Long We Do Not See Another Spike In Commodity Prices

Taking a more forward-looking view, the outlook for consumer price inflation appears to be in pretty good shape. We continue to see evidence of moderating inflationary pressures broadly across commodity prices, while supply-side disruptions continue to unwind.

The chart below shows the Bloomberg Commodity Index, which reflects price movements broadly across commodity futures markets. Since June, prices for commodities, which affect input costs for producers of all kinds of consumer goods, have broadly declined.

Chart showing the Bloomberg Commodity Index

Investing.com, Bloomberg

Despite the October 5 agreement by OPEC+ member countries to cut crude oil production by 2 billion barrels per day, we view the cut as more of a measure by the cartel to keep prices stable within the US$80-90/bbl range. So long as crude oil prices do not spike beyond US$120/bbl, we remain optimistic on the outlook for inflation.

Meanwhile, supply-chain bottlenecks caused by lockdowns during the pandemic and exacerbated by inventory restocking as the economy reopen, are also unwinding. The chart below shows the New York Fed's Global Supply Chain Pressure Index, which tracks transportation cost data and manufacturing surveys to gauge global supply chain conditions. Once again, the index suggests supply chain conditions have improved steadily in recent months.

Chart showing the New York Fed Global Supply Chain Pressure Index

New York Fed

In line with the evidence we have highlighted above, we expect CPI data to continue on its downward trajectory towards the end of 2022 and into 2023.

In fact, prices do not have to be in a sustained decline for CPI data to trend lower. Prices only need to stay flat for year-on-year measures of CPI to trend lower due to base effects. For a good and detailed explanation of why the math of inflation may look worse when we only look at year-on-year data, see Inflation Math Can Make Things Seem Worse.

So long as commodity prices continue to decline or remain stable while supply-side disruptions continue to unwind, the next couple of CPI prints should reaffirm our view that inflation is largely driven by supply-side factors and will ultimately be transitory.

Technical Picture Is Looking Good

The technical picture for the S&P 500 is also beginning to look compelling. Using a longer-term Fibonacci Retracement extending from the S&P 500's March 2020 low to its all-time high in January 2022 shows strong technical support around the 3,500 level.

If the 3,500 level holds, we see a potential rebound back towards 3,800. A successful and decisive break above this level would then suggest further upside towards 4,200, possibly by the end of 2022.

Chart showing fibonacci retracement levels on the S&P 500

Investing.com

In Conclusion

We view the current pessimism in the equity market and concerns that persistent inflation will force the Fed to drive the economy into a deep and painful recession as largely unwarranted.

Instead, we view the recent selloff in the SP500 as an attractive opportunity for investors looking to enter the market. We see the SP500 setting up for a forceful rally through the remainder of 2022.

Stratos Capital Partners (S.C) was established in 2017 by a small team of professionals from the investment industry with a deep passion for financial markets, macroeconomics, and investment strategy. S.C's original goal was to focus exclusively and extensively on the research & development of algorithmic trend-following strategies. The implications of our research over the years have not only strengthened our conviction for systematic strategies but have also led to the profound evolution of our philosophy towards a multi-asset and multi-strategy investment model.Author: An original co-founder of S.C, I am also currently a portfolio manager for a single family office with more than US$100 million in assets under management. 13 years of experience in the investment industry, of which I have spent 8 years actively managing investment portfolios for ultra-high net worth familiesPhilosophy: My investment philosophy is firmly anchored to systematic strategies that are evidence-based and applicable to multiple asset classes and across market cycles. Ideally, an investment portfolio should be systematic by design, multi-asset in composition, and multi-strategy in execution. Rigorous risk management is fundamental to this multi-asset and multi-strategy investment model. For equities specifically: I rely heavily on value investing principles alongside other factors that have proven to generate consistent beta across market cycles. Good equity investing, of course, should not be entirely quantitative in approach. Thus, a certain degree of judgement and strategic thinking is necessary for making qualitative assessments at the individual stock level. Disclaimer: Stratos Capital Partners is a pen name adopted solely for the purpose of contributing independent investment and trading analysis for Seeking Alpha. Stratos Capital Partners is not a registered fund and is not licensed by a financial regulator. The author may personally receive monetary benefits for article views as a content contributor for Seeking Alpha. The author is not responsible for any losses whatsoever that may arise from the author's analyses.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in SPX, SPY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (1)

