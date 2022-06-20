Our readers probably could easily tell that our investment philosophy is heavily influenced by Ray Dalio. In his mind (and ours too), the picking of specific stocks and the diversification across different stocks (or even sectors) is the LAST step of investing. The grand investing scheme starts with risk isolation, asset class allocation, geographical diversification, and consideration of macroscopic cycles. That is why both in our own accounts and in our marketplace service, our first step is always risk isolation using a barbell model. Then the second step is asset allocation across classes that respond differently to fundamental economic forces as shown in the chart below. Only after these steps, do other more detailed steps follow.
Today I will focus on two other Dalio insights after risk isolation and asset allocation: the role of geographical diversification and the need to think in macro cycles - even, or should I say especially - cycles that you may not have experienced in your own lifetime. And specifically, the thesis will argue that two oil stocks, Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) and Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU), fit nicely into his scheme. They both enjoy strong support from the new commodity cycle and offer geographical diversification, especially for investors who are primarily exposed to the U.S. More specifically, in the remainder of this article, I will argue that:
The past few years are not the best years for oil stocks and PBR and SU were no exception. These stocks faced a multitude of headwinds ranging from regulations, unfavorable oil price fluctuations, and also disruptions caused by the COVID pandemic.
However, the picture is not totally different as seen below. The oil sector, and especially PBR and SU, is putting in a strong showing. To cite a few key profitability metrics, PBR enjoys a gross margin of 50.8% and SU even higher, 61.5%. To put things under perspective, the following table also shows the gross profit margin of Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Apple (AAPL). The reason for including AAPL here is not to compare apples against oranges. I am including it as it is often cited as the most profitable company and its high margins. As seen, PBR's gross margin is more than 1.58x higher than XOM's 31.99% and about 18% higher than AAPL's 43.3%. As seen, SU's gross margin is almost 2x higher than XOM's and about 1.43x higher than AAPL's.
In terms of bottom-line metrics, their margins are also equally impressive. PBR enjoys a net margin of 28.4% and SU about 18.5%. These levels are again competitive when compared to leaders in the oil sector such as XOM (whose net profit margin is 10.9%) or beyond like AAPL (25.71% net margin).
As a result of the strong profitability, both companies now enjoy strong financial strength and capital allocation flexibly. As shown in the top panel of the chart below, PBR's long-term debt has been decreasing constantly since 2014 from over $120B to the current level of $31B only. Its long-term debt resided at a reasonable 36% of total capital. Moreover, when the second quarter concluded, its cash and equivalents resided at around $19.1 billion. Also, close to $9.5 billion was available through several lines of credit. The picture for SU is equally strong as you can see from the bottom panel in the chart. SU's long-term debt has decreased sharply from a peak level of over $14B to the current level of $11B only. And its long-term debt resided at an even more conservative level of 27% of total capital.
Thanks to strong profitability and low debt burden, both companies now enjoy excellent capital allocation flexibility as illustrated by the interest coverage requirement shown below. As shown, PBR's interest coverage (defined as interest expenses divided by EBIT) has peaked above the 15x+ level twice in the past decade - the first time was in 2014 and the second time is now. Its debt coverage ratio has been on average 3.2x in the past decade. And its current ratio of 15.38x is far above the average and means it only requires 6.5% of its EBIT earnings to service its debt now.
And again, the picture of SU's interest coverage is equally strong. Its interest coverage has peaked at 16.8x in the past decade and has been on average 5.39x in the past decade. Its current ratio of 11.17x is again far above its historical average and also close to the peak level in a decade. Currently, it only takes less than 9% of its EBIT earnings to service its debt.
After addressing their financial strength and capital allocation, let's move on to analyze their growth and potential returns. When you think in long term as a business owner, the long-term growth rate of a business is simply the product of ROIC and reinvestment rates.
The ROICs of PBR and SU over the past decade are shown below. As seen, both were suffering miserable ROIC most of the time during the past decade due to the headwinds mentioned above. All told, PBR was able to maintain a 3.41% ROIC on average in the past 10 years. And SU is not much better. Its ROIC on average has been 3.43% in the past 10 years. And you can also see that both of their ROICs nosedived to the negative ~10% in 2020 after the COVID pandemic broke out, halting travel and disrupting many other aspects of energy consumption.
Now as seen, their profitability has staged a V-shaped recovery and current hover around a record level. To wit, PBR's ROIC stands at 27.6% now, and SU's at 17.5%. Assuming a 10% reinvestment rate (which is consistent with both companies' recent track record), they can expect healthy mid-single-digit growth rates sustainably now. More specifically,
Despite the robust demand ahead and high margins, both stocks are undervalued both in absolute and relative terms. As seen below, PBR is trading at 2.03x of its operating cash flow ("CFO") only and SU at about 3.93x. Such valuations are substantially lower than the overall market, their peers in the US such as XOM (which trades at 6.4x CFO), and also their own historical averages.
Historically, the valuation for PBR has fluctuated in the past decade between 6.2x CFO and 0.7x CFO with a long-term average of 2.72x. And its current valuation of 2.0x CFO is below its historical average by more than 26%. The valuation for SU has fluctuated in the past decade between 2.0x CFO and 17.9x CFO with a long-term average of 7.13x. Therefore, its current valuation of 3.9x CFO is below its historical average by almost 45%.
Assuming a valuation reversion to the mean in the next five years, both stocks can easily deliver double-digit annual total returns considering their growth potential analyzed above. More specifically,
Both stocks face some risks though. For PBR, it is facing some political uncertainties. There was a (another) sudden change in the CEO spot at Petrobras recently. Jose Mauro Coelho resigned in June after serving just around two months. Media reports state that this occurred because of a disagreement with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro over the company's fuel pricing policy. Its CEO has changed a few times since 2021, reflecting the political uncertainties the company is facing.
In SU's case, it is dealing with cost control. It raised its 2022 budget to the range of $4.9 billion-$5.2 billion from the initial $4.7 billion (a 7.5% increase). Compared to last year's outlay of $4.56, it is an even large increase of 10.7%. Such an increase reflects the inflationary pressures and rising operating costs.
To conclude, turbulence in the market only offer more and better opportunities for long-term investors. And now is a good time to apply Ray Dalio's thinking to identify such opportunities and strengthen our portfolio. In particular, both PBR and SU fit nicely into Dalio's grand investing scheme. They both enjoy strong support from the new commodity cycle, both offer geographical diversification, and both provide double-digit annual return potentials.
As you can tell, our core style is to provide actionable and unambiguous ideas from our independent research. If your share this investment style, check out Envision Early Retirement. It provides at least 1x in-depth articles per week on such ideas.
We have helped our members not only to beat S&P 500 but also avoid heavy drawdowns despite the extreme volatilities in BOTH the equity AND bond market.
Join for a 100% Risk-Free trial and see if our proven method can help you too.
This article was written by
** Disclosure: I am associated with Sensor Unlimited.
** Master of Science, 2004, Stanford University, Stanford, CA
Department of Management Science and Engineering, with concentration in quantitative investment
** PhD, 2006, Stanford University, Stanford, CA
Department of Mechanical Engineering, with concentration in advanced and renewable energy solutions
** 15 years of investment management experiences
Since 2006, have been actively analyzing stocks and the overall market, managing various portfolios and accounts and providing investment counseling to many relatives and friends.
** Diverse background and holistic approach
Combined with Sensor Unlimited, we provide more than 3 decades of hands-on experience in high-tech R&D and consulting, housing market, credit market, and actual portfolio management. We monitor several asset classes for tactical opportunities. Examples include less-covered stocks ideas (such as our past holdings like CRUS and FL), the credit and REIT market, short-term and long-term bond trade opportunities, and gold-silver trade opportunities.
I also take a holistic view and watch out on aspects (both dangers and opportunities) often neglected – such as tax considerations (always a large chunk of return), fitness with the rest of holdings (no holding is good or bad until it is examined under the context of what we already hold), and allocation across asset classes.
Above all, like many SA readers and writers, I am a curious investor – I look forward to constantly learn, re-learn, and de-learn with this wonderful community.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments (3)