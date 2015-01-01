Chinnapong

Major upgrades across smart contract platforms lay the groundwork for scaling blockspace availability without the $50 gas transactions that marked the last bull cycle.

Global government bonds are on track for their worst annual loss since 1949 as G4 liquidity has tightened at a record pace. CEO confidence is close to an all–time low. The American Association of Individual Investors reports a record high in bearish sentiment. The dramatic pace of the rise in the 30–year mortgage rate is consistent with an ISM of 25. Cyclicals’ next–12–month price–to–earnings ratio vs. the S&P 500 Index is at an all–time low. U.S. home prices as a ratio of U.S. disposable income ratio just hit an all–time high, implying imminent recession—the odds of which Ned Davis Research pegs at 98%. The Merrill Lynch bull and bear indicator hit 0.0. Commercial banks, foreigners and the Fed have all turned net sellers of treasuries over the past six months, reflecting a combination of de–globalization and inflation fears. All of the above are extremely rare!

Amidst the consensus bearishness, we are still buying Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and other digital assets every month. In our view, crypto prices are a call option on an alternative financial future based on Bitcoin, and these call options are much cheaper now. The top 10 cryptocurrencies by market cap are down an average of 80% from their peak. Seasonal trends are highly favorable, with the S&P 500 making nine major lows in the month of October since 1932, four times as much as a normal distribution would suggest. Forward inflation indicators such as commodity prices imply that market expectations of continued central bank tightening in 2023 are misguided. In the last five Fed tightening cycles, stocks bottomed within three months of the onset of tightening; in 1983, the sixth most recent, stocks bottomed after 16 months of tightening. We are currently seven months into the current tightening regime. If pro–Bitcoin Florida Governor Ron DeSantis continues to lead former President Donald Trump in the betting markets, we can easily imagine another crypto bull market beginning by mid–2023 on optimism around more free–market government policies and the next Bitcoin halving, which is scheduled for March 2024. We believe the next few months present good timing to be tilting portfolios towards more risk.

With regards to Bitcoin specifically, we note some real signs of seller exhaustion in the data. The Bitcoin bear market is now 325 days old vs. an average of 375 over the last two cycles. The ratio of BTC held by long–term holders is back to multiyear highs, but so is the percentage of that old Bitcoin which is held in a loss! As recounted by Stanley Druckenmiller in early 2021: “do you know that when Bitcoin went from $17,000 to $3,000 that 86% of the people that owned it at $17,000, never sold it?” As seen in the below chart, that high loyalty persists, despite the bankruptcies of multiple Bitcoin miners and exchanges.

Bitcoin: Amount Held by Long–Term Holders (155 Days +) vs. Amount Held in Loss by Long–Term Holders

Lastly, we also want to highlight increasing web 2.0 adoption of web3 during the month. In September alone:

Starbucks launched its loyalty NFT program on Polygon (MATIC-USD)

launched its loyalty NFT program on Polygon (MATIC-USD) Facebook and Instagram users can now connect crypto wallets to share NFTs (MATIC, FLOW, ETH)

and users can now connect crypto wallets to share NFTs (MATIC, FLOW, ETH) Christie’s auction house announced an on–chain NFT art platform (ETH-USD)

auction house announced an on–chain NFT art platform (ETH-USD) Ticketmaster continued its web3 push by letting event organizers release their own NFTs (FLOW-USD)

The number of Fortune 500 companies with cryptocurrency partnerships now exceeds 50%, per data from TheTie.

Cumulative Fortune 500 – Cryptocurrency Company Partnerships

Anyway, for the month (8/31–9/30), Bitcoin fell 3%, the MVIS CryptoCompare Smart Contract Leaders Index fell 8%, the Nasdaq Composite fell 10%, and Ethereum fell 17%.

Digital Asset Market Cap 7 Days 30 days 90 days 365 days Bitcoin $370.14B 1.98% -4.05% 0.22% -59.86% Ethereum $160.82B -0.48% -17.30% 23.77% -60.34% Digital Asset Index Market Cap 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days 365 Days MVIS® CryptoCompare Decentralized Finance Leaders $7.51B 8.16% -9.3% 19.33% -75.05% MarketVector™ Centralized Exchanges $53.95B 5.05% -0.7% 29.02% -27.30% MVIS® CryptoCompare Infrastructure Application Leaders $14.48B 10.90% 6.6% 39.18% -68.10% MVIS® CryptoCompare Media & Entertainment Leaders $6.44B -2.74% -2.7% 8.78% -68.58% MVIS® CryptoCompare Smart Contract Leaders $219.02B 2.02% -7.8% 13.91% -71.11% Click to enlarge

Smart Contract Platforms

Smart contract platforms saw major protocol upgrades across multiple chains in September. These upgrades lay the groundwork for scaling blockspace availability without the $50 gas transactions that marked the last bull cycle. However, in the short term, we estimate that due to inflationary monetary policy across major crypto protocols, the asset class requires $6B+ of monthly inflows to support token prices, the majority of which needs to go into Bitcoin and layer 1s. In a world of tightening liquidity and one–year T–bills at ~4%, Ethereum’s ~5% staking yield is decidedly less attractive.

Ethereum successfully migrated to proof–of–stake, though the transition failed to ignite any material acceleration in on–chain activity. As speculators unwound considerable long spot exposure and closed short futures positions, funding rates normalized from extreme backwardation, but the 3–month annualized futures rolling basis still remains negative as of October 3, reflecting lackluster demand for leverage in the space. Without leverage, DeFi doesn’t grow, and if DeFi isn’t growing, it’s hard for Ethereum (with ~60% share of DeFi) to attract meaningful inflows. Thus, Ethereum fell ­­­17% in September, lagging most large–cap smart contract platforms. Future catalysts for ETH include the Devcon conference in Bogota October 11–14, and the mainnet launch of zkSync, one of the most promising zero–knowledge proof based layer 2 scaling protocols, at the end of October.

Algorand (ALGO-USD) introduced cross–chain communication and transaction speed improvements with the release of State Proofs to its network. State Proofs are cryptographic proofs of Algorand’s state that allow DApps (decentralized applications) to trustlessly verify Algorand transactions, balances, and application data, even from low–power environments like a phone or smartwatch, without compromising on security. As an example, a new node joining the Algorand network won’t have to verify the whole transaction history (every block) but instead verify State Proofs produced by the validators each 100 blocks. This should lower the amount of time required to sync with the chain and also reduce hardware requirements. The upgrade also increases Algorand’s processing speed from 1,200 to 6,000 transactions per second. Lastly, Algorand, as FIFA’s official blockchain partner, also benefited from increased proximity to the World Cup Football tournament with the release of a new NFT platform “FIFA+ Collect”, which features affordable NFTs that depict notable soccer moments. We would note that take–up so far has been muted, with only 75k NFTs claimed of the 532k available.

Cosmos (ATOM-USD) released a new white paper at the Cosmoverse conference in Medellín, Colombia. The Cosmos Hub 2.0 white paper outlines a revamped role for the Hub as the heart of interchain security – meaning other chains will be able to use the Hub to secure their own networks. The white paper also proposes changes to the utility and issuance schedule of ATOM – changes that the paper’s authors think will back up its informal role as an index of the broader Cosmos family of blockchains. We expected this catalyst, and SCL benefited from our overweight position in the coin, as detailed in recent research here.

Sweatcoin bringing users to NEAR: Near Protocol was the fastest growing smart contract platform by usage in September thanks to Sweatcoin’s migration from a centralized database to web3. Sweatcoin is a health and fitness platform that leverages the move–to–earn model by allowing users to convert their physical movements into digital currencies (SWEAT tokens), which they can donate to charities, buy products, or convert to other cryptocurrencies. NEAR’s daily active user base increased by 6x in September to around 100k.

Lastly in the sector, we note that Binance (BNB-USD) is increasing its investment in Aptos Labs, an emerging, monolithic smart contract protocol built in the Move programming language by former Facebook Diem engineers. Move is an iteration of Rust, which is the most loved programming language in the world according to a recent stackoverflow survey. Binance’s additional investment follows on Aptos’ two equity raises earlier this year of a combined $350M, at a valuation of $2B. With FTX also reportedly writing a check to Aptos earlier this year, it seems clear that major crypto exchanges are hedging their Solana (SOL-USD) exposure by supporting another monolithic layer 1.

Daily Active User Growth – 1 Month Rolling Ratio

Marketcap 30 days 365 days Cosmos $3.72B 13.57% -61.45% Algorand $2.36B 13.51% -78.39% Solana $11.61B 0.73% -75.30% Ethereum $161.25B -16.11% -53.61% Waves (WAVES-USD) $0.42B -16.98% -83.41% EOS (EOS-USD) $1.14B -23.95% -69.16% Click to enlarge

Infrastructure

Infrastructure coins outperformed dramatically in September but with narrow breadth.

Quant Network (QNT-USD) was the biggest winner at +31%, on speculation that their interoperability protocol for blockchains, called “Overledger”, would find adoption across governmental and regulatory bodies. Overledger’s goal is to connect existing enterprise technologies with decentralized blockchains. There might be some substance in the rumors given the project founder’s past experiences in the public and private sectors. (Gilbert Verdian founded Quant Network in 2018 after more than 20 years of cybersecurity experience at the UK Ministry of Justice, PwC and HSBC. He also established the Blockchain ISO Standard TC307 initiative in 2015.) That said, we can’t confirm much about the project’s fundamentals, as Quant doesn’t have an open–source blockchain, nor publicly available metrics.

Chainlink (LINK-USD) rose 6% in September coinciding with the protocol’s first “in–real–life” SmartCon conference in NYC, at which Chainlink announced a partnership with SWIFT on a project which would allow traditional finance firms the ability to transact across blockchain network. In the proof–of–concept announced, Chainlink’s cross–chain interoperability protocol (CCIP) would enable SWIFT messages to instruct on–chain token transfers. Founder Sergey Nazarov also released more detailed plans to enable staking by the end of year, with revenue generation enabled from two new programs: SCALE, which will charge blockchains such as Avalanche (AVAX-USD) and Moonbeam for data feeds, and BUILD, which give discounted fees to emergent blockchain–based projects in return for early access to tokens. According to the protocol, Chainlink has facilitated $6.2T in transactions YTD in 2022.

Helium (HNT-USD), the cryptocurrency that powers a decentralized network of IoT hotspot nodes, fell 6% amidst high volatility in September after Nova Labs, the development company behind Helium, announced an agreement with T–Mobile (TMUS) to cover 5G dead spots using Helium’s network of hotspots. Nova Labs will use T–Mobile’s nationwide network to provide coverage for Helium mobile customers in places where the Helium 5G network doesn't provide coverage. A beta version of the service is expected to launch in the first quarter of 2023, with $5/month nationwide coverage for subscribers and the possibility to earn additional crypto rewards by selling personal data to the network. In addition, the Helium community voted to adopt HIP–70, a proposal to migrate Helium to the Solana network. The move to Solana will help scale the protocol through more efficient transactions as well as interoperability with DeFi, where currently HNT tokens cannot be lent or borrowed. At an event in New York City in September, Helium Systems CEO Amir Haleem said that Helium developers were currently spending 70% of their time on layer 1 blockchain functionality, which is not the project’s core competency, necessitating a move to a bigger community, aka Solana.

One notable development in the infrastructure sector last month was the news that Ethereum tooling developer Infura plans to launch a decentralized remote procedure call (RPC) network to address concerns that its core product is too centralized to underpin the Ethereum ecosystem’s demand for censorship resistance. For background, Infura, which last raised a Series D in March that values the company at $7B, provides backend infrastructure for web3 companies to launch their products without having to run a full node. As Infura has gained market share, running major pieces of web3 infrastructure including Metamask (21M monthly active users as of March 2022), Uniswap and MakerDao, many in the Ethereum community have raised concerns about Infura’s degree of control. Infura’s new, decentralized network promises access to Ethereum and other blockchains without a single point of failure, akin to what Pocket Network (POKT) has been doing. We see the move as continued validation that algorithmic stablecoins, privacy–oriented protocols, and decentralized infrastructure services will continue to gain market share.

Lastly among infrastructure projects, ENS (ENS-USD) domain registrations hit an all–time high in September. ENS is a blockchain equivalent to Domain Name System (DNS) that assigns addresses on the internet. It translates cumbersome Ethereum addresses comprising random numbers and letters into human readable names at the cost of an annual registration fee. September saw more than 400k ENS renewals, an unprecedented level which generated more than $5M of revenue for the protocol’s treasury. The New England Patriots football team made its web 3.0 debut, purchasing “patriots.eth” for 75 ETH, while Shark Tank investor Matt Higgins bought multiple names for over $100,000 in September alone. We see this market as profitable, growing, and with winner–take–most characteristics.

ENS Domain Registrations

Source: Dune Analytics, ENS, VanEck Research, as of 9/29/2022.

Marketcap 30 days 365 days Quant Network $1.57B 30.58% -52.37% Chainlink $3.98B 20.51% -63.47% FileCoin (FIL-USD) $1.67B -4.88% -89.66% The Graph $0.73B -7.98% -84.43% VeChain (VET-USD) $1.62B -10.51% -72.80% Polygon $6.40B -10.58% -30.45% Click to enlarge

DeFi

DeFi coins fell 9% in September, the worst–performing among sectors we track. We note continued regulatory headwinds in the sector, specifically the CFTC’s novel action against the Ooki DAO for operating an unregistered derivatives exchange and failing to implement anti–money laundering and know–your–customer systems. In an unusual approach relying on legal theory from state common law contract and tort cases between private parties, the CFTC argued that DAOs are unincorporated, for–profit associations whose members are personally liable for DAO debts. Membership in the DAO, according to the CFTC action, is determined by voting on any governance action. This interpretation will likely have a chilling effect on DeFi and DAO participants, given that even those voting against an illegal business model would be liable under this construal, hindering good governance and regulatory approval within DAOs.

Compound (COMP-USD) bucked the negative trend, up 22% in September. Compound has launched a third iteration of its core protocol dubbed “Comet”. The upgrade implements a single–asset borrowing model, an upgrade from the pool–risk model. The new model allows users to borrow a single interest–earning asset starting with USDC (USDC-USD). Users are allowed to borrow USDC using ETH, wBTC (WBTC-USD), LINK, and UNI. The deposited collaterals can be withdrawn, but will no longer earn interest. In addressing changes to the collateral model, Compound’s Founder Robert Leshner said: “While you won’t earn interest on collateral anymore, you will be able to borrow more, with less risk of liquidation and lower liquidation penalties, while spending less on gas.” Another key area of focus for Compound was to give more control to the governance community by giving it exclusive control over all future deployments and adjustments of market parameters.

Marketcap 30 days 365 days Compound $0.42B 22.43% -81.03% PancakeSwap (CAKE-USD) $0.67B 19.53% -73.48% Uniswap (UNI-USD) $4.68B -2.85% -73.31% Thorchain (RUNE-USD) $0.46B -21.65% -76.81% Kyber Network Crystal (KNC-USD) $0.12B -33.00% n/a Synthetix (SNX-USD) $0.55B -33.97% -75.38% Click to enlarge

Metaverse

The MVIS CryptoCompare Media & Entertainment Index fell 3% in September as it continues to perform better since the June bottom, despite floundering NFT sales more generally. VanEck’s proprietary tracker of 30+ blockchain–based games reveals a 9% increase in weekly active web3 gamers in September, though growth stalled out in the second half of the month, as heavyweights Splinterlands, Sweat, DefiKingdoms and Gameta users began to decline.

Chiliz (CHZ-USD) is again the top performer this month in the category, up 11%. As the sports fan–token innovator, Chiliz’s Socios.com platform has been on an aggressive spree of signing deals and partnerships recently, the latest one being the sponsorship of the 2022 Ballon d’Or Awards. Socios currently powers 70 of the top 75 fan tokens (compared to 62 of top 67 last month) listed in FanMarketCap, comprising $350M of the $430M in fan token in market cap.

Lastly in metaverse developments, we want to highlight the private text messages sent from Elon Musk to his brother in April, revealed as part of the ongoing Twitter litigation: “I have an idea for a blockchain social media system that does both payments and short text messages/links like Twitter. You have to pay a tiny amount to register your message on the chain, which will cut out the vast majority of spam and bots. There is no throat to choke, so free speech is guaranteed.” Although Elon eventually concluded that technical limitations prevent short–term feasibility, we believe that some of the upgrades highlighted at the top of this note, along with Ethereum’s sharding techniques, about which Elon is likely unaware, could likely make his vision a reality sooner rather than later.

Marketcap 30 days 365 days Chiliz $1.27B 10.60% -2.31% Axie Infinity (AXS-USD) $1.10B -11.59% -82.29% Decentraland (MANA-USD) $1.29B -12.81% 12.00% The Sandbox (SAND-USD) $1.25B -15.28% 40.88% Gala (GALA-USD) $0.30B -23.86% -49.00% Audius $0.17B -29.52% -89.08% Click to enlarge

CEX

MarketVector Centralized Exchanges Index fell 0.7% in September, and the sector continues to outperform in the bear market thanks to the more predictable buyback–and–burn tokenomics of its two largest constituents, Binance and FTX (FTX-USD).

Meanwhile consolidation in the space continues with FTX reportedly bidding on Celsius (CEL-USD) assets, just weeks after securing the winning bid for Voyager Digital’s (OTCPK:VYGVQ) assets for $1.4B, a deal which still must be approved by the U.S. bankruptcy court. Little information was given regarding what will happen to Voyager’s customers, still awaiting access to their crypto holdings, with Voyager stating that additional information about crypto access “will be shared as it becomes available.” Meanwhile, Indian crypto exchange WazirX reportedly laid off 40% of its staff, joining the long list of market–makers downsizing including Coinbase, Gemini, Robinhood, BlockFi, BitMex, Crypto.com, Bybit, Huobi, Banxa and Vauld, among others.

Marketcap 30 days 365 days Celsius Network $0.36B 12.74% -70.23% KuCoin (KCS-USD) $0.88B -1.23% -12.48% BNB $44.12B -4.43% -17.97% Huobi Token (HT-USD) $0.67B -9.47% -41.26% Cronos (CRO-USD) $2.80B -10.05% -24.11% FTX Token (FTT-USD) $3.14B -14.08% -51.19% Click to enlarge

Index Definitions

Index returns assume reinvestment of all income and do not reflect any management fees or brokerage expenses associated with fund returns. Returns for actual fund investors may differ from what is shown because of differences in timing, the amount invested and fees and expenses. You cannot invest directly in an index.

MVIS CryptoCompare Smart Contract Leaders Index: designed to track the performance of the largest and most liquid smart contract assets, and is an investable subset of MVIS CryptoCompare Smart Contract Index.

MVIS CryptoCompare Infrastructure Application Leaders Index: Designed to track the performance of the largest and most liquid infrastructure application assets, and is an investable subset of MVIS CryptoCompare Infrastructure Application Index.

MVIS CryptoCompare Decentralized Finance Leaders Index: Designed to track the performance of the largest and most liquid decentralized finance assets, and is an investable subset of MVIS CryptoCompare Decentralized Finance Index.

MVIS CryptoCompare Media & Entertainment Leaders Index: designed to track the performance of the largest and most liquid media & entertainment assets, and is an investable subset of MVIS CryptoCompare Media & Entertainment Index.

The MarketVector™ Centralized Exchanges Index: designed to track the performance of assets classified as 'Centralized Exchanges'.

Nasdaq Composite Index: measures all Nasdaq domestic and international based common type stocks listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market.

The S&P 500® is widely regarded as the best single gauge of large–cap U.S. equities.

