In this episode, we are joined by Eric Basmajian from EPB Macro Research to ask him when the pain will end. We discuss the new Producer Price Index and Consumer Price Index numbers that both came in higher than expected this week, and the housing battle with The Fed. Also, Kim Khan shares next week's Catalyst Watch and Twitter poll.

