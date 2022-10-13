Today I bought several hundred shares of Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) on a hunch. In about 90 days I will either be a genius or an idiot -please stay tuned. I have always considered myself to be a disciplined technical analyst who believed in Discipline, Discipline, Discipline. I broke all 3 of my Discipline rules:
Just so you don't think I'm a total idiot, let me share with you the research I did before I hit the BUY button. Today, it appeared DPZ was bouncing off a low point:
Domino's Pizza, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores. It also provides oven-baked sandwiches, pasta, boneless chicken and chicken wings, bread and dips side items, desserts, and soft drink products. As of January 2, 2022, the company operated approximately 18,800 stores in 90 markets. Domino's Pizza, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Barchart Technical Indicators (looks bad):
Fundamental factors (looks OK):
Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying, but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock, it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:
|SA Authors
|Buy
|3.66
|Wall Street
|Buy
|3.59
|Quant
|Hold
|2.69
|Now
|3M ago
|6M ago
|Valuation
|D-
|D-
|D-
|Growth
|D+
|D-
|D
|Profitability
|A
|A+
|A+
|Momentum
|C-
|A-
|B-
|Revisions
|C
|D-
|F
Sector
Industry
Ranked Overall
Ranked in Sector
Ranked in Industry
|Now
|3M ago
|6M ago
|Safety
|C-
|C
|A+
|Growth
|C
|B-
|A+
|Yield
|D-
|D-
|D-
|Consistency
|D
|D-
|C+
Value Line Investment Survey has a long and respected history of giving solid and rational Fundamental Analysis on stocks and they tipped me into pressing the BUY button. Although they rated the stock an average 3 rating, they painted a very rosy picture in their analysis:
CONCLUSION: Although technical analysis does not show that the stock has had great success recently the fundamental analysis by Value Line, the buy signals of professional analysts and the positive sentiment of the individual investors seem to predict a pretty good possibility of a recovery for this stock. I bought today at 332.29 and in case I'm wrong I put a stop loss in at 283.00 which would limit my loss to 15%.
This play gives me a maximum loss of 15%, and if Value Line is correct, the possibility of a 95% to 165% gain. Although I may seem impulsive at first, I hope you can appreciate the rationality behind my reasoning.
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DPZ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: This article highlights a stock that is experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.
