The Chart of the Day belongs to the healthcare company Cigna Corporation (CI). I found the stock by sorting Barchart's All Time High list first by the most frequent number of new highs in the last month and having a Trend Spotter buy signal, then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter first signaled a buy on 10/5, the stock has gained 1.62%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers. The company's Cigna Healthcare segment offers medical, pharmacy, behavioral health, dental, vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services for insured and self-insured customers; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans for seniors, as well as individual health insurance plans to on and off the public exchanges; and health care coverage in its international markets, as well as health care benefits for mobile individuals and employees of multinational organizations. The company also offers permanent insurance contracts sold to corporations to provide coverage on the lives of certain employees for financing employer-paid future benefit obligations. It distributes its products and services through insurance brokers and consultants; directly to employers, unions and other groups, or individuals; and private and public exchanges. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Bloomfield, Connecticut.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

88% technical buy signals but increasing

44.81+ Weighted Alpha

49.80% gain in the last year

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100-day moving averages

5 new highs and up 4.18% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 61.36%

Technical support level at 286.07

Recently traded at 297.04 with 50-day moving average of 287.31

Fundamental factors:

Market Cap $87.98 billion

P/E 12.80

Dividend yield 1.54%

Revenue expected to increase 3.30% this year and another 4.90% next year

Earnings estimated to increase 12.40% this year, an additional 10.10% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 11.56% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment - I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying, but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock, it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts have 9 strong buy, 4 buy and 11 hold opinions on the stock

Analysts' price targets are from 230.00 to 340.00 with an average of 310.83

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 376 to 44 for the stock to beat the market with the more experienced investors voting 95 to 4 for the same result

32,380 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha

Ratings Summary

Factor Grades

Quant Ranking

Sector

Health Care

Industry

Health Care Services

Ranked Overall

865 out of 4709

Ranked in Sector

176 out of 1186

Ranked in Industry

8 out of 61

Quant ratings beat the market »

Dividend Grades