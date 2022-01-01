Russell U.S. Indexes Spotlight - Quarterly Report: October 2022

Oct. 14, 2022 11:00 AM ET
Summary

  • Despite the summer rally, the Russell US indexes ended Q3 flat or lower. In a notable reversal, the Russell 2000 outperformed the Russell 1000, falling 2.2% or less than half the decline of the large-cap index.
  • Both large- and small-cap Growth indexes held up better than their Value counterparts in the turbulent Q3, as the summer rebound in growth stocks did not fully unwind in the September rout.
  • The year-long retrenchment in forward P/E multiples subsided in Q3 despite deep price declines, as forward EPS forecasts have normalized.
  • IPO activity in the Russell US indexes dwindled to a trickle in Q3, in stark contrast to last year’s record pace.

Trading Charts on a Display

da-kuk

Small-caps and Growth gain edge amid Q3 market whiplashing

Large-caps lost ground to small-caps in the Q3 selloff, as investors favored smaller players in Telecom, Health Care and resource stocks, where the small-cap index has bigger exposures. In another U-turn, Growth held up better than Value for both size indexes, buoyed by the summer rally in Consumer Discretionary and other growth stocks.

Market Maps
112

Source: Author

This article was written by

