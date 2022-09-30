Sustainable Investment Insights - Quarterly Report: October 2022

Oct. 14, 2022 1:15 PM ET
Summary

  • Strategies underweighting Energy suffered the most in Q3, as the stocks continued their strong run even as oil prices plunged.
  • Correlations to surges in 10-year US Treasury bond yields were positive for FTSE4Good and ESG Low Carbon Target but negative for Environmental Opportunities.
  • FTSE 4Good EM fell 2.5%, significantly outperforming the benchmark, helped by its underweight in lagging Discretionary stocks.

Energy stock gains continue to weigh on SI strategies in Q3

Whilst the bounceback in Alternative Energy stocks helped lift green technology-focused Environmental Opportunities in Q3, it was a headwind for the ESG and Climate-focused indexes, FTSE4Good and ESG Low Carbon Target. Strategies underweighting Energy suffered the most, as the stocks continued their strong run, even as oil prices plunged.

Sustainable Investment Insights
126

FTSE Russell is a wholly owned subsidiary of London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG), and is a unit of the Information Services Division.

