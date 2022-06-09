Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is an American multinational corporation founded in 1886 that develops medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and consumer packaged goods.
While the markets weaken, JNJ has traditionally shown strength in down markets. Today this company had some recent scandals that weakened stock price action over the last few months.
It seems that moving into next year; revenue will increase. Net profit should increase as well.
|
YEARLY ESTIMATES
|
2022
|
2023
|
2024
|
2025
|
2026
|
Revenue
|
95,188
|
98,690
|
101,100
|
102,630
|
104,902
|
Dividend
|
4.37
|
-
|
-
|
5.19
|
5.46
|
Dividend Yield (in %)
|
2.68 %
|
2.81 %
|
2.92 %
|
3.19 %
|
3.35 %
|
EPS
|
10.09
|
10.55
|
10.94
|
11.24
|
11.50
|
P/E Ratio
|
16.14
|
15.43
|
14.88
|
14.48
|
14.16
|
EBIT
|
30,088
|
31,991
|
33,123
|
33,853
|
34,671
|
EBITDA
|
34,002
|
36,000
|
37,539
|
39,318
|
43,241
|
Net Profit
|
26,771
|
27,767
|
28,797
|
29,387
|
30,083
|
Net Profit Adjusted
|
26,771
|
27,767
|
28,797
|
29,387
|
30,083
Source: BusinessInsider
All the latest two years' primary fundamental ratios show strength since 2021 as Johnson & Johnson's Janssen COVID vaccine rollout helped keep the financial ratios more stable for these years during the pandemic.
|
Unnamed: 0
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2021
|
2022
|
Period
|
FY
|
FY
|
FY
|
FY
|
FY
|
Current ratio
|
2.474
|
1.474
|
1.259
|
1.206
|
1.348
|
Quick ratio
|
2.039
|
1.082
|
0.939
|
0.912
|
1.037
|
Cash ratio
|
0.349
|
0.193
|
0.153
|
0.329
|
0.320
Sustainability is set at average performance, which makes JNJ substandard for potential long-term investment. As you know, many institutional investors will be compelled to only invest in outperforming companies over the long run.
|
Unnamed: 0
|
Value
|
Social score
|
15.79
|
Peer count
|
82
|
Governance score
|
8.55
|
Total esg
|
25.08
|
Highest controversy
|
4
|
ESG performance
|
AVG_PERF
|
Percentile
|
44.38
|
Peer group
|
Pharmaceuticals
|
Environment score
|
0.74
Source: Yahoo Finance
Recent target pricing has increased after a slight decline ($180 down to $160 approximately) in the summer. I question the slightly higher pricing targets but considering the reduction is not as steep as other stocks, it seems there could be a bottoming process taking hold.
Source: BusinessInsider
It seems that there are more sell recommendations from various market analysts. There is also a smaller amount who have decided to go neutral. Therefore, I leave this JNJ stock on hold.
|
Interval
|
RECOMMENDATION
|
BUY
|
SELL
|
NEUTRAL
|
One month
|
STRONG_SELL
|
1
|
17
|
8
|
One week
|
SELL
|
2
|
15
|
9
|
One day
|
SELL
|
2
|
14
|
10
|
4 hours
|
SELL
|
6
|
11
|
9
|
1 hour
|
SELL
|
3
|
14
|
9
|
15 min
|
SELL
|
1
|
15
|
10
|
5 min
|
SELL
|
6
|
12
|
8
|
1 min
|
NEUTRAL
|
9
|
7
|
10
Source: TradingView
Roughly 50% of the total volume traded is short volume. This means there is more neutrality on JNJ, which helps support holding this stock.
Source: StockGrid
There are no purchases of this stock outside of sales.
It should be highlighted CEO Mongon Thibaut sold off many shares in the summer.
|
2022-06-09
|
40,000.00
|
111,310.87
|
72.54
|
Buy
|
No
|
Mongon Thibaut
|
2022-06-09
|
100.00
|
111,210.87
|
173.0
|
Sell
|
No
|
Mongon Thibaut
|
2022-06-09
|
174.00
|
111,036.87
|
173.0
|
Sell
|
No
|
Mongon Thibaut
|
2022-06-09
|
6,600.00
|
104,436.87
|
173.0
|
Sell
|
No
|
Mongon Thibaut
|
2022-06-09
|
33,126.00
|
71,310.87
|
173.0
|
Sell
|
No
|
Mongon Thibaut
Source: BusinessInsider
Momentum has slowed down after a choppy uptrend that started in May 2020. Fully recovering from this decline might not take long, but when an insider CEO sells, it makes you question what he knows.
The upper and lower bands are tight around the actual JNJ share price. Tight bands mean there is low volatility compared to other stocks.
Note the lower panel of the yellow MACD line of recent late September activity. It reached the zero line and started to decline again. This suggests that JNJ will continue to drop with little momentum in the price. This could be due to the correlation of the negative performance of more significant US market indices.
Two pending issues are worrying about holding JNJ with:
J&J tries to block baby powder lawsuits by 40,000 patients. A court has a question.
J&J, Alcon Pay $75 Million to End Contact Lens Antitrust Case.
Talc Scandal Clouds Investment Attractiveness Of Johnson & Johnson's Pharma Business.
Could this negative news drag down JNJ over the long run? I think the stock price would have seen a steeper drop if this news event had not occurred.
Will the $5 billion buyback stabilize the price of JNJ? This was announced a few weeks ago.
J&J plans $5B stock buyback program; affirms FY22 outlook.
There are mixed signals within the fundamental analysis, including strengthening revenue and profitability. There is a high risk of acquiring Johnson & Johnson stock with a pending lawsuit and questionable antitrust business activity. Technical research shows that JNJ was not hit negatively compared to other significant stocks. A buyback program may help minimize declines. As with these mixed views, I recommend holding this stock until important positive news and stock reports become positive.
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
