Summary

  • Negative news appears to torpedo JNJ, but forward-guiding fundamentals say otherwise.
  • Technical analysis shows that JNJ stock price is not getting hit as hard by the downward market. Also, the stock price shows it could recover in the short term.
  • Shorting trading volume represents approximately half of the total trading volume.

Introduction

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is an American multinational corporation founded in 1886 that develops medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and consumer packaged goods.

While the markets weaken, JNJ has traditionally shown strength in down markets. Today this company had some recent scandals that weakened stock price action over the last few months.

Fundamental strength

It seems that moving into next year; revenue will increase. Net profit should increase as well.

YEARLY ESTIMATES

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

Revenue

95,188

98,690

101,100

102,630

104,902

Dividend

4.37

-

-

5.19

5.46

Dividend Yield (in %)

2.68 %

2.81 %

2.92 %

3.19 %

3.35 %

EPS

10.09

10.55

10.94

11.24

11.50

P/E Ratio

16.14

15.43

14.88

14.48

14.16

EBIT

30,088

31,991

33,123

33,853

34,671

EBITDA

34,002

36,000

37,539

39,318

43,241

Net Profit

26,771

27,767

28,797

29,387

30,083

Net Profit Adjusted

26,771

27,767

28,797

29,387

30,083

Source: BusinessInsider

Ratios

All the latest two years' primary fundamental ratios show strength since 2021 as Johnson & Johnson's Janssen COVID vaccine rollout helped keep the financial ratios more stable for these years during the pandemic.

Unnamed: 0

2017

2018

2019

2021

2022

Period

FY

FY

FY

FY

FY

Current ratio

2.474

1.474

1.259

1.206

1.348

Quick ratio

2.039

1.082

0.939

0.912

1.037

Cash ratio

0.349

0.193

0.153

0.329

0.320

Mixed News and Catalyst

Sustainability

Sustainability is set at average performance, which makes JNJ substandard for potential long-term investment. As you know, many institutional investors will be compelled to only invest in outperforming companies over the long run.

Unnamed: 0

Value

Social score

15.79

Peer count

82

Governance score

8.55

Total esg

25.08

Highest controversy

4

ESG performance

AVG_PERF

Percentile

44.38

Peer group

Pharmaceuticals

Environment score

0.74

Source: Yahoo Finance

Target Pricing

Recent target pricing has increased after a slight decline ($180 down to $160 approximately) in the summer. I question the slightly higher pricing targets but considering the reduction is not as steep as other stocks, it seems there could be a bottoming process taking hold.

jnj price vs target

JNJ price vs. target (Custom Platform)

Source: BusinessInsider

Recommendation

It seems that there are more sell recommendations from various market analysts. There is also a smaller amount who have decided to go neutral. Therefore, I leave this JNJ stock on hold.

Interval

RECOMMENDATION

BUY

SELL

NEUTRAL

One month

STRONG_SELL

1

17

8

One week

SELL

2

15

9

One day

SELL

2

14

10

4 hours

SELL

6

11

9

1 hour

SELL

3

14

9

15 min

SELL

1

15

10

5 min

SELL

6

12

8

1 min

NEUTRAL

9

7

10

Source: TradingView

Price vs. Short Volume

Roughly 50% of the total volume traded is short volume. This means there is more neutrality on JNJ, which helps support holding this stock.

jnj short volume vs total volume

JNJ short volume vs. total volume (custom platform)

Source: StockGrid

Insider Activity

There are no purchases of this stock outside of sales.

It should be highlighted CEO Mongon Thibaut sold off many shares in the summer.

2022-06-09

40,000.00

111,310.87

72.54

Buy

No

Mongon Thibaut

2022-06-09

100.00

111,210.87

173.0

Sell

No

Mongon Thibaut

2022-06-09

174.00

111,036.87

173.0

Sell

No

Mongon Thibaut

2022-06-09

6,600.00

104,436.87

173.0

Sell

No

Mongon Thibaut

2022-06-09

33,126.00

71,310.87

173.0

Sell

No

Mongon Thibaut

Source: BusinessInsider

Technical Analysis

Fibonacci

Momentum has slowed down after a choppy uptrend that started in May 2020. Fully recovering from this decline might not take long, but when an insider CEO sells, it makes you question what he knows.

jnj fibonacci

JNJ Fibonacci (Custom Platform)

Bollinger Bands

The upper and lower bands are tight around the actual JNJ share price. Tight bands mean there is low volatility compared to other stocks.

jnj bollinger band

JNJ Bollinger Band (Custom Platform)

MACD

Note the lower panel of the yellow MACD line of recent late September activity. It reached the zero line and started to decline again. This suggests that JNJ will continue to drop with little momentum in the price. This could be due to the correlation of the negative performance of more significant US market indices.

jnj macd

JNJ MACD (Custom Platform)

Questionable business practices at risk

Two pending issues are worrying about holding JNJ with:

Talcum powder lawsuit

J&J tries to block baby powder lawsuits by 40,000 patients. A court has a question.

Antitrust business practices

J&J, Alcon Pay $75 Million to End Contact Lens Antitrust Case.

Talc Scandal Clouds Investment Attractiveness Of Johnson & Johnson's Pharma Business.

Could this negative news drag down JNJ over the long run? I think the stock price would have seen a steeper drop if this news event had not occurred.

Will the $5 billion buyback stabilize the price of JNJ? This was announced a few weeks ago.

J&J plans $5B stock buyback program; affirms FY22 outlook.

Conclusion

There are mixed signals within the fundamental analysis, including strengthening revenue and profitability. There is a high risk of acquiring Johnson & Johnson stock with a pending lawsuit and questionable antitrust business activity. Technical research shows that JNJ was not hit negatively compared to other significant stocks. A buyback program may help minimize declines. As with these mixed views, I recommend holding this stock until important positive news and stock reports become positive.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments

