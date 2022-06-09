Sundry Photography

Introduction

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is an American multinational corporation founded in 1886 that develops medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and consumer packaged goods.

While the markets weaken, JNJ has traditionally shown strength in down markets. Today this company had some recent scandals that weakened stock price action over the last few months.

Fundamental strength

It seems that moving into next year; revenue will increase. Net profit should increase as well.

YEARLY ESTIMATES 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 Revenue 95,188 98,690 101,100 102,630 104,902 Dividend 4.37 - - 5.19 5.46 Dividend Yield (in %) 2.68 % 2.81 % 2.92 % 3.19 % 3.35 % EPS 10.09 10.55 10.94 11.24 11.50 P/E Ratio 16.14 15.43 14.88 14.48 14.16 EBIT 30,088 31,991 33,123 33,853 34,671 EBITDA 34,002 36,000 37,539 39,318 43,241 Net Profit 26,771 27,767 28,797 29,387 30,083 Net Profit Adjusted 26,771 27,767 28,797 29,387 30,083 Click to enlarge

Source: BusinessInsider

Ratios

All the latest two years' primary fundamental ratios show strength since 2021 as Johnson & Johnson's Janssen COVID vaccine rollout helped keep the financial ratios more stable for these years during the pandemic.

Unnamed: 0 2017 2018 2019 2021 2022 Period FY FY FY FY FY Current ratio 2.474 1.474 1.259 1.206 1.348 Quick ratio 2.039 1.082 0.939 0.912 1.037 Cash ratio 0.349 0.193 0.153 0.329 0.320 Click to enlarge

Mixed News and Catalyst

Sustainability

Sustainability is set at average performance, which makes JNJ substandard for potential long-term investment. As you know, many institutional investors will be compelled to only invest in outperforming companies over the long run.

Unnamed: 0 Value Social score 15.79 Peer count 82 Governance score 8.55 Total esg 25.08 Highest controversy 4 ESG performance AVG_PERF Percentile 44.38 Peer group Pharmaceuticals Environment score 0.74 Click to enlarge

Source: Yahoo Finance

Target Pricing

Recent target pricing has increased after a slight decline ($180 down to $160 approximately) in the summer. I question the slightly higher pricing targets but considering the reduction is not as steep as other stocks, it seems there could be a bottoming process taking hold.

JNJ price vs. target (Custom Platform)

Source: BusinessInsider

Recommendation

It seems that there are more sell recommendations from various market analysts. There is also a smaller amount who have decided to go neutral. Therefore, I leave this JNJ stock on hold.

Interval RECOMMENDATION BUY SELL NEUTRAL One month STRONG_SELL 1 17 8 One week SELL 2 15 9 One day SELL 2 14 10 4 hours SELL 6 11 9 1 hour SELL 3 14 9 15 min SELL 1 15 10 5 min SELL 6 12 8 1 min NEUTRAL 9 7 10 Click to enlarge

Source: TradingView

Price vs. Short Volume

Roughly 50% of the total volume traded is short volume. This means there is more neutrality on JNJ, which helps support holding this stock.

JNJ short volume vs. total volume (custom platform)

Source: StockGrid

Insider Activity

There are no purchases of this stock outside of sales.

It should be highlighted CEO Mongon Thibaut sold off many shares in the summer.

2022-06-09 40,000.00 111,310.87 72.54 Buy No Mongon Thibaut 2022-06-09 100.00 111,210.87 173.0 Sell No Mongon Thibaut 2022-06-09 174.00 111,036.87 173.0 Sell No Mongon Thibaut 2022-06-09 6,600.00 104,436.87 173.0 Sell No Mongon Thibaut 2022-06-09 33,126.00 71,310.87 173.0 Sell No Mongon Thibaut Click to enlarge

Source: BusinessInsider

Technical Analysis

Fibonacci

Momentum has slowed down after a choppy uptrend that started in May 2020. Fully recovering from this decline might not take long, but when an insider CEO sells, it makes you question what he knows.

JNJ Fibonacci (Custom Platform)

Bollinger Bands

The upper and lower bands are tight around the actual JNJ share price. Tight bands mean there is low volatility compared to other stocks.

JNJ Bollinger Band (Custom Platform)

MACD

Note the lower panel of the yellow MACD line of recent late September activity. It reached the zero line and started to decline again. This suggests that JNJ will continue to drop with little momentum in the price. This could be due to the correlation of the negative performance of more significant US market indices.

JNJ MACD (Custom Platform)

Questionable business practices at risk

Two pending issues are worrying about holding JNJ with:

Talcum powder lawsuit

J&J tries to block baby powder lawsuits by 40,000 patients. A court has a question.

Antitrust business practices

J&J, Alcon Pay $75 Million to End Contact Lens Antitrust Case.

Talc Scandal Clouds Investment Attractiveness Of Johnson & Johnson's Pharma Business.

Could this negative news drag down JNJ over the long run? I think the stock price would have seen a steeper drop if this news event had not occurred.

Will the $5 billion buyback stabilize the price of JNJ? This was announced a few weeks ago.

J&J plans $5B stock buyback program; affirms FY22 outlook.

Conclusion

There are mixed signals within the fundamental analysis, including strengthening revenue and profitability. There is a high risk of acquiring Johnson & Johnson stock with a pending lawsuit and questionable antitrust business activity. Technical research shows that JNJ was not hit negatively compared to other significant stocks. A buyback program may help minimize declines. As with these mixed views, I recommend holding this stock until important positive news and stock reports become positive.