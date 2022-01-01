Dilok Klaisataporn

By John San Marco, CFA

E-commerce valuations ebbed as cooped-up consumers craved real-world experiences - but a closer look at the data suggests online shopping is unlikely to retreat.

A casual observer of the U.S. retail sector might think the best days for online commerce are behind us. Since the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, e-commerce’s share of total retail sales has fallen to 14.5% from 16.4%. Valuations of e-commerce companies have tumbled too.

Beneath the surface, however, data suggests the retail industry is likely experiencing some temporary indigestion.

Four underlying considerations may help explain why - as Mr. Twain might have put it - the premature death of e-commerce may be grossly exaggerated and the online share-of-wallet misleading:

Total retail sales include many hyper-inflationary goods and services mostly sold offline. One example is gasoline, which represents roughly 11.2% of total retail sales in 2022, up from 9.5% in 2019. Gasoline is only sold offline - so the percentage of retail sales conducted online falls as fuel prices rise.

As the world has reopened, brick-and-mortar retail has roared back. This also can increase the denominator (total retail sales) in the market share equation, with minimal offsets to increase to the numerator (online sales).

Total retail activity also has grown dramatically as consumers have put large nominal wage gains and balance sheets to work. As a consequence, although e-commerce has sustained compelling growth - up about 8% over the last twelve months - overall spending has grown even more.

Consumers who get a flavor for e-commerce often stick with it. Data from our proprietary analysis of 3 million credit cards suggests that once consumers engage with e-commerce - as more have in the past decade - they have tended to increase their online purchases over time. According to the US Census Bureau, trailing-12-month e-commerce sales grew 87% between the second quarter of 2019 and the second quarter of 2022.

The devil, as is so often the case, is in the data - and the deeper we dig, the healthier the e-commerce sector appears to be.

