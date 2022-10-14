I recently highlighted a few considerations why I believed JPMorgan Chase & Co. would deliver a strong Q3 quarter. And, in fact, the bank delivered: in the September quarter, JPM's markets division showed exceptional strength, while the bank's asset management division and consumer business proved resilient - despite the well-known macroeconomic challenges.
Following JPMorgan's strong earnings, I remain confident enough to double down on my long-term bullish bet on JPM stock, which I believe should trade at a valuation of around $195 per share.
During the period from July to the end of September, JPMorgan generated total revenues of $32.7 billion (up 10% year over year), versus the median analyst expectations being at $31.99 billion. Earnings per share beat analyst expectations: the bank recorded a $3.12/share profit, versus analyst expectations at around $2.88.
Anchored on strong results, Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon commented that JPMorgan could achieve the target 13% CET1 by Q1 2023 and opened that the possibility of a buyback program:
we hope to be able to resume stock buybacks early next year.
JPMorgan's earnings beat was as expected, supported by an exceptionally strong performance from the bank's market division. During the period from July to end of September, Markets & Securities Services revenue totaled $7.9 billion, which reflects a 5% increase year over year (note that Q3 2021 was already very strong, and thus provided a tough comparison).
Fixed Income Markets revenue was $4.5 billion, up 22%, primarily driven by higher revenue in macro businesses, partially offset by lower revenue in Securitized Products.
Equity Markets revenue was $2.3 billion, down 11% compared to a record third quarter in the prior year.
Securities Services revenue was $1.1 billion, relatively flat to the prior year.
Investment banking fees dropped by 43% year-over-year, but analysts had already estimated a 50% drop. Thus, the segment's $1.7 billion of revenues exceeded estimates at around $1.6 billion.
JPMorgan reported that average deposits jumped by 9% year-over-year; average loans increased 2% year-over-year and 1% quarter-over-quarter; Debit and credit card sales volume increased sharply, up 13% year-over-year. JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon commented:
In Consumer & Community Banking, we again ranked #1 in U.S. retail deposits, we were the fastest growing bank among the top 20 and we are now #1 in the top 3 largest markets based on the most recent FDIC data.
JPMorgan's Asset & Wealth Management division delivered solid results: revenues increased by 6% year-over-year - despite falling asset prices and risk-off sentiment.
Going into Q3 - and following the Credit Suisse (CS) bankruptcy discussions - markets feared that JPMorgan would need to take balance sheet write-downs. But these fears proved excessive. The bank "only" took $1.5 billion of credit loss provision and an additional $959 million loss of investment securities losses (cumulatively less than 1% of JPMorgan's market capitalization)
Reflecting on JPM's strong Q3 results, I am confident to reiterate my believe that JPM stock is undervalued - trading at a one-year forward valuation of x1.2 P/B and x9.8 P/E.
Specifically, I would like to point out the x1.2 P/B ratio, which is about 25% below the industry's historical average trading multiple. Thus, if multiples revert to the mean - which I believe they will - then JPM stock should have at least 25% upside.
But if JPMorgan would trade at x1.5 price to book, then the bank would only trade in line with the industry average. Shouldn't JPM - as the industry leader - deserve a premium? I strongly believe so, yes.
I think a residual earnings model is more accurate to estimate JPM stock's fair implied valuation -- and my model indicates that a fair valuation would be somewhere around $195/share.
Despite the positivity, risks remain. Citing again Jamie Dimon's recent interview on CNBC, Jamie said that he believes the U.S. will likely fall into a recession within the next 6-9 months. But he did not seem too much concerned about this, saying:
Currently the U.S. economy is still doing well. U.S. consumers still have money... they are spending 35% more than pre-covid. Their balance sheets are in a good shape. Therefore, even if we go into a recession, they are going to be in a much better shape than in 2008.
Moreover, Jamie commented that given technology-supported efficiency and risk management, banks are likely to remain "enormously profitable." And a recession should not be as scary as implied, given that:
we've managed through recessions before. We'll manage it again. I'm quite comfortable we'll do it quite well.
JPMorgan remains an exceptionally well-managed bank - and Q3 has highlighted that the bank may indeed continue to perform even in a challenging economic environment. Thus, for me, the investor implication is clear: Buy, as I remain confident to reiterate my believe that the stock should trade at a valuation of around $195 per share.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of JPM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Not financial advise.
