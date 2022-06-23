metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

After a few months since our initial deep-dive into Enghouse Systems Ltd. (OTCPK:EGHSF), today we are back to comment on the Canadian company's latest development. Last time, we provided a full analysis with a risks paragraph included and also Enghouse Systems stock's upside mainly due to M&A optionality and a strong center-as-a-services business with solid and diversified long-term revenue growth. Today, we are mainly focused on Enghouse Systems' valuation and possible downside/upside (taking into account the latest company results):

(-) Starting with some negative facts already recorded in Q3 results, the company's geographical exposure is not ideal. Enghouse Systems' geographical diversification with most of its revenue generated in the EU is proven to be a liability at this time. In the latest press release, we can see that the company was negatively impacted by $3.6 million as a result of FX "as European currencies continue to devalue as a result of the conflict in Ukraine". Important to note, even for the future, it is the fact that the company does not hedge FX "exposure as most of our major international operations fund operating expenses with local operating cash flow surpluses that provide a natural hedge"; (-) As we already mentioned in our initiation of coverage, Enghouse Systems' fiscal year 2020 was outstanding, as the COVID-19 health crisis accelerated its revenue trend based on companies' digitalization and smart working. These factors positively influenced top-line sales and the company's margin; however, the company is currently not able to match these expectations. Q3 results were an additional confirmation. Including the FX development in point 1), turnover decreased from $117 million to $102 million. Due to operating leverage, Enghouse Systems margins are declining too, and its adjusted EBITDA margin decreased at 31.8% compared to the 35.4% recorded last year in the same quarter; (+) Talking about margins, it is also important to highlight that Enghouse Systems partially offset its margin decreases with some cost-saving initiatives; (+) Enghouse Systems is working pretty hard on M&A. The company recently concluded three acquisitions: 1) a Saas automated solution called VoicePort in New York, 2) NTW Software located in Germany and Austria, and 3) a SaaS-provided contact center and console solutions called Competella AB located in Sweden (one of Enghouse Systems' main markets); (+) Despite the latest acquisition, the company has zero debt and closed the Q3 period with cash and equivalents in hand. In numbers, Enghouse Systems has $229.5 million versus the last year's balance at $198.8 million. The company is still planning other acquisitions and there will be no need to raise debt. This is supportive in a rising interest rate environment and more important in the company's valuation; (+) With the latest stock price decline, the company is now offering an interesting yield coupled with the ongoing buyback.

Conclusion and Valuation

Since our last update, Enghouse Systems declined by more than 30% in market cap. We believe this is not justified. Even if we are increasing WACC assumptions considering a higher equity risk premium (starting from the zero debt consideration) and including the cash at balance, we still derive a target price of CAD $38 per share versus the current stock price at CAD $28. We reaffirm our positive view and our buy rating.