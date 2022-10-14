U.S. Steel: Avoid Overcommitting

Oct. 14, 2022 12:17 PM ETUnited States Steel Corporation (X)3 Comments
Pearl Gray Equity and Research profile picture
Pearl Gray Equity and Research
Marketplace

Summary

  • U.S. Steel possesses a robust market position that's led to economies of scale.
  • The company's operating leverage ratio conveys financial resilience.
  • Despite its operational efficiency, we remain concerned about the global economy and possible labor disputes.
  • Although U.S. Steel's relative valuation metrics are attractive, its absolute valuation numbers paint a different picture.
  • The stock's profitability factor could be a big asset in the coming quarters as it might provide a hedge against market turbulence.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, The Factor Investing Hub. Learn More »

Metal pipes made of rectangular profile

AlexImages/iStock via Getty Images

Last week, we covered U.S. Steel (NYSE:X) on the factor investing hub and discovered a few interesting talking points. Today's article spans a few of U.S. Steel's pros and cons in relation to the current market climate.

U.S. Steel seems like one of those stocks that could experience sharp action in the coming months as the market tries to find direction. In addition, the basic materials and manufacturing industries tend to be ultra-sensitive to macroeconomic variables, making this an exciting stock to analyze.

So, without further ado, here's what I discovered about U.S. Steel.

Analysis of U.S. Steel's Operations

Bull Case

United States Steel's primary strength lies within its market positioning. The company owns approximately 9.71% of the global steel manufacturing market. I believe its market share is conveyed through its robust EBIT margin (24.83%), indicating that the company has achieved economies of scale.

Market Share

CSI Market

Another factor that could play a role is U.S Steel's assumed exposure to future military defense spending and the industrial production that goes with it. We believe many governments might gear up on defense spending in the coming years as global tensions are exacerbated. For example, there's a war in Ukraine, rising populist politics from the left and right wing parties, growing civil unrest in emerging markets, rising tension in the South China Sea, and global labor protests.

The likes of Germany and Japan have already started bolstering defense spending. I won't be surprised if other nations begin doing the same, and U.S. Steel could be one of the primary steel suppliers in such a scenario.

Lastly, U.S. Steel has a degree of operating leverage ratio worth 5.52x, implying that it possesses a resilient income statement. As such, fading sales (due to a possible recession) won't necessarily translate into an unprofitable company.

Bear Case

The standout headwind for United States Steel relates to the current unfavorable macroeconomic environment. Steel demand is waning as industrial production slows. In our opinion, the draw on the U.S. GDP, resilient non-core inflation in the Eurozone, slowing Chinese economic growth, and civil unrest in emerging markets could all coalesce to form a downward spiral in steel sales.

Chart
Data by YCharts
Chart
Data by YCharts

Furthermore, U.S. Steel's struggling with a few operational aspects. For instance, I believe the company's yet to formally agree to a new wage deal for its workers after its Union agreement expired on September 1st. It's clear that many companies have struggled with wage disputes this year because of the convergence of revenue growth and global inflation.

Will U.S. Steel's operations be foiled due to a wage strike? I won't be surprised.

Another apparent issue is U.S. Steel's maintenance. Two of the company's furnaces recently broke down in less than a month. Does the company need to add to its maintenance-related CapEx spending? The signs are that there's a possibility.

CapEx

Seeking Alpha

Valuation & Dividends

Discounted Free Cash Flow

I did my own valuation on the stock, and I couldn't believe my eyes. The figure I arrived at was so low that I had to cross-check its viability. Thus, I looked at U.S. Steel's second-quarter investor presentation, and apparently, my valuation range rings true.

According to U.S. Steel's investor presentation, the company's free cash flow stands at a mere $642 million, translating into a fair value of $2.07 per share.

Investor Presentation

United States Steel

The chart below reveals my calculations. I opted to calculate the discounted Free Cash Flow to Firm as it represents capital available before distributions. I used the firm's second-quarter data and forecasted every line item until 2023's third quarter. My bottom-line result reveals a fair value per share of $4.44, which is significantly lower than U.S. Steel's current stock price (in and around the $19 handle).

DCF

Pearl Gray Equity and Research; Data from GuruFocus

FCFF Formula = Net Income + Non-Cash Costs + Interest (1-tax) - Cash from Investing - Change in Working Capital
Discounted Cash Flow Formula = FCFF/(1 + Weighted Average Cost of Capital)

Source: Kaplan Schweser

Here's how I went about forecasting U.S. Steel's cash flow statement.

  • I derived the company's second-quarter cash flows from a 3rd party data provider.
  • I used a SARIMA model and NumXL to forecast each required line item. SARIMA is a seasonal time-series regression that leverages past observations to formulate a forward-looking moving average.
  • After forecasting each line item, I applied a standard FCFF (free cash flow to firm) formula.
  • I then derived U.S. Steel's current shares outstanding amount from Seeking Alpha and rounded it off. In addition, I applied U.S. Steel's remaining $450 million in committed stock buybacks at $19 per share and arrived at a forecasted shares outstanding amount of 211 million.
  • Lastly, I discounted my estimate back to today by utilizing the company's moving average cost of capital.

Relative Valuation

Relative valuation metrics imply that the stock's significantly undervalued. For example, U.S. Steel's price-to-sales and price-to-book ratios are trading far below their 5-year averages, and the stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 1.16x is meager, in my opinion.

price-to-earnings 1.16x
price-to-sales 0.23x
price-to-book 0.47x
Forecasted EPS (Dec 2023) 2.6x
Price Target $3.02 (rounded)

Source: Seeking Alpha

However, despite the stock's subdued price multiples, absolute valuation concerns persist.

To enhance my analysis, I utilized a PE expansion method to set a price target. The target was determined by multiplying the current PE by analysts' December 2023 earnings-per-share estimate; I discovered a fair value of $3.02, which is nearly in line with our DCF model's final result.

Dividends

I'm unimpressed by U.S. Steel's dividend yield. However, based on its cash per share and dividend coverage ratios, I won't be surprised if the company raises its payout significantly in the coming years. Having said that, there's no guarantee.

Dividend Yield 1.01%
Dividend Coverage Ratio 48.49x
Cash Per Share 12.47x

Source: Seeking Alpha

Factor Analysis

U.S. Steel's factor grades communicate that the stock's segmented as a value, growth, and profitability asset. The company's profitability rating could be a big plus in today's stock market climate as we're likely in a risk-off market environment. To my knowledge, investors prefer investing in high-quality/robust stocks whenever economic uncertainties linger (see succeeding chart). Thus, I conclude that U.S. Steel's factor grades could provide a valuable market-based tailwind.

Factor Grades

Seeking Alpha

Factor Performance

BlackRock; Harvest

Concluding Thoughts of U.S. Steel Stock

U.S. Steel's stock is in the balance and I'm urging investors to be careful of a potential value trap. In addition, there are various operational headwinds to be aware of.

However, on the plus side, U.S. Steel provides an array of strengths that could coalesce during a potential market recovery, subsequently causing the stock to be a "best-in-class" pick.

Based on our juxtaposition, we place a hold rating on U.S. Steel. We'll reassess the stock's fundamental features in due course.

Looking for structured portfolio ideas? Members of The Factor Investing Hub receive access to advanced asset pricing models. Learn More >>>

This article was written by

Pearl Gray Equity and Research profile picture
Pearl Gray Equity and Research
2.1K Followers
Discover New Era Portfolio Diversification Techniques With Factor Investing

Quantitative fund & research firm with a qualitative overlay.

Our coverage: Cross-Asset with a Skew Towards U.S. Large Cap Stocks.

Methods: Smart Beta/Factor Pricing, Neural Networks, Street Gossip, and Common Sense.

This is Independent Research and Not Financial Advice.



Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.