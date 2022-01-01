It is time to review our investment case on HeidelbergCement (HLBZF, OTCPK:HDELY). In our initiation of coverage, we emphasized how "the unprecedented situation created by the COVID-19 health crisis has triggered a worldwide Keynesian government spending to renovate the infrastructure in the major markets both at the public level and also at a private level". This was our thinking behind HeidelbergCement's initial investment. Our buy case recap was also supported by 1) the Italcementi acquisition (Italian Real Estate bonuses were set at 110%), 2) the continuous portfolio optimization as well as 3) the compelling valuation (at that time, we saw a 40% upside using a multiple of 5.5x on our EV/EBITDA).
Time has not played us any favor and since then, HeidelbergCement declined by almost 40%. We all know the reason behind this: raw material inflationary pressure, energy price increase, and a slowdown in economic activities with a very likely recession in the EU. Currently, the company's market cap is at approximately €8 billion. During the year, we cover the main HeidelbergCement events:
Here at the Lab, we have a good grip on the sector, we have a buy rating on Holcim and recently we initiate to cover CRH. So, what's going on? and more importantly what the market is pricing in?
Source: HeidelbergCement 2021 Annual Report (Fig 1)
Going to the numbers, HeidelbergCement is currently trading at a lower multiple on EV/EBITDA (and also at P/E level) compared to Holcim and CRH (EBITDA multiple is at 4x against comps at a 5x average). We believe this is justified for two main reasons 1) HeidelbergCement's CAPEX on sales are higher in the next two years (our German player is at >7%, whereas on average we are forecasting a 5% for CRH and Holcim) and 2) FCF yield is lower than its competitors (8% versus 10%). The company is proactively managing its pricing to offset costs and our internal team sees the delta spread to be balanced in Q3. In our internal number, we estimate another minus 8% in EBITDA level for 2022. Rolling forward our valuation for HeidelbergCement, we are still confident that the company is fundamentally undervalued. Uncertain times are ahead, and we are lowering our valuation for the next 12 months, and we derive a price target of €50 per share.
