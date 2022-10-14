During the past few months, dry bulk shipping has suffered large losses due to various factors. From the monetary tightening to the Russia - Ukraine war, dry bulk companies have been hit hard. After reaching record highs in the summer of 2021, the Baltic Dry Index has been continuously declining during the recent months, with the exception of the last few weeks. The largest volatility has been observed in the larger vessel segments, and especially in the Capesizes. It has been a rollercoaster and definitely not for the faint-hearted.
In this context, there's Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB), a company which owns a total of 44 vessels, from Kamsarmaxes to Capesizes while it also awaits for the delivery of 9 newbuilds (7 Kamsarmaxes and 2 Post - Panamaxes).
As we can see in the chart presented here, during the last three years, Safe Bulkers' price has increased by 40%, being in the middle of our comparison group. I normally use total return in this graph, but since Safe Bulkers just recently initiated a dividend for its common shares, I believe that price appreciation is better.
I will use the same peer group in order to get a feeling of the company's relative valuation. However, please note that the vast market cap differential between Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) and the rest of the companies is a limitation to this comparison. As I'm writing this article, Safe Bulkers' shares are trading at 1.9 times its forward earnings, while its peers are trading at almost double valuations. More specifically, Star Bulk Carriers and Diana Shipping (DSX) are currently trading at 3.3 and 3.6 times their forward earnings, respectively. The same is true from an operating cash flow perspective, as Safe Bulkers are trading at just 1.25 times their operating cash flow and its peers at almost two times this figure.
With regard to revenue growth, the company is lying in the middle of the peer group. During the last five years, Safe Bulkers has seen its revenues rise at a CAGR of 23%, while the respective figures for Star Bulk Carriers and Diana Shipping are 45% and 17%.
So, we can see that in every metric, the market is being quite conservative to Safe Bulkers, relative to its peers. And while from a personal standpoint, I do believe Star Bulk Carriers to be the best company in class, I really do think that such discount to Safe Bulkers isn't justified from its financial performance so far.
There are several reasons why someone could think that the market has been too harsh on this one:
There's no doubt that difficult times are ahead for shippers, and especially for those exposed to larger vessel segments, such as Safe Bulkers. However, as a long-term investment, the company is significantly undervalued. In addition, the increased capital expenditures in fleet modernization will eventually come into fruition as environmental regulations become stricter and high/low sulfur oil price differential is material to the company's operational costs. On top of that, the single-digit dividend yield could lift some of the uncertainty and provide a nice cushion to price fluctuations. It's going to be a bumpy ride, but with ownership interests so well aligned with public investors, I believe that returns will be significant in the future.
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: This article was written for information purposes only. You should not, in any case, take the contents of this article to be an urge to buy, hold or sell securities. Always perform your own research before investing in the stock market.
Comments