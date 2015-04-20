Walmart Contender With Stronger Growth: Kroger Plus Albertsons Changes The Game

Oct. 14, 2022 4:05 PM ETAlbertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI), KRWMT
Summary

  • Kroger has agreed to acquire Albertsons for $34.10/share, plus an assumed debt of $4.7 billion. That's an implied value of $24.6 billion.
  • Albertsons closed at $28.63 Thursday, the day before the announcement.
  • Some 600 stores will be spun-off to shareholders in a separate, publicly-held company.
  • Consolidation is expected to deliver $1 billion in savings in the first four years.
  • Kroger will halt share buybacks in order to deleverage to 2.5x's EBITDA 18 to 24 months after the expected early 2024 close.

Kroger Supermarket Signage

WendellandCarolyn

NEW YORK (October 14) - The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) and Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) announced a merger, to be effected by acquisition early this morning. Kroger will pay an estimated total consideration of $34.10 per share, implying a total enterprise value of approximately $24.6 billion, including the assumption of approximately $4.7 billion of Albertsons' net debt. (The per share value will be reduced by the share value of a subsidiary company that will be spun off. That company will hold up to 375 stores that are, presumably, made redundant by the merger.)

The combined entity will operate a total of 4,996 stores, 66 distribution centers, 52 manufacturing plants, 3,972 pharmacies and 2,015 fuel centers. It will have 13% of the US market share, just behind the 22% of Walmart Inc. (WMT) and employ more than 700,000 people.

Analysis

Exigent need?

As NY Times DealBook analyst Lauren Hirsch pointed out, one of the things that may have motivated Albertsons was the imminent expiration of a lock-up agreement by four of five Albertsons shareholders, who comprise the majority of the shares. The lock-up will expire next week, October 18th, and had already been extended. The potential flood of new shares on the market might have depressed the share value.

A New Retail Behemoth to Challenge Walmart

A Good Deal

With an estimated 13% of the market share and nearly 5,000 locations, the combined retailer will be the third-largest retailer, by sales, in the U.S. and the second-largest "brick-and-mortar" retailer, with $208 billion in U.S. sales. While still less than half the size of Walmart, the consolidated new Kroger entity has a number of advantages and means to outperform the Bentonville giant in the near term following the merger.

  • Kroger and Albertsons have the opportunity to realize logistical, purchasing, and pricing efficiencies in a consolidated entity that Walmart's set-piece organization cannot. If the combined Kroger entity vigorously polices margins in the fashion that Walmart does with its vendors, and focuses heavily on supply-chain and distribution logistics, it will easily produce better margin and profit growth than Walmart will in the near term after the consolidation is affected.
  • Kroger and Albertsons are both already mostly unionized so, presumably, have resolved any union issues some time ago. Walmart is, infamously, reportedly hostile to unions and union organizing. The United Food and Commercial Workers International even filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board that 2,200 workers had been fired because their stores had been prominently organizing unions. In a tight job market, therefore, Walmart has the risk of unions organizing and driving a hard bargain; risks that are in Kroger's rearview mirror.
  • Kroger friendly relations with unions might also appeal to institutional investors with a high proportion of union pension funds, and particularly those of municipal pension plans in so-called "blue" (i.e., Democrat) cities and states. Pension funds like CalPERS and NYSCRS each bring hundreds of billions of dollars of investment and favor union companies over their non-union competitors in making their investments.
  • Kroger, which is entirely in the USA, has the potential in the coming years to expand internationally.

Additional points on the merger are set forth in the investor presentation from this morning.

Kroger is also, significantly, looking to reduce the consolidated entity's debt burden to no more than 2.5 times EBITDA. That's 30 bps below the industry and just 40 bps above Walmart, according to GuruFocus, so reasonably competitive. Notably, the debt reduction will occur partially through the cancellation of planned share buybacks that were already announced.

Overall, assuming all goes well with the merger - never a certainty in these things, but far more routine in retail than elsewhere - the combined Kroger entity will have significantly superior value creation, over the medium and longer term, than its Walmart competitor and many others in the retail defensive sector.

Long Kroger for family trusts, college savings plans, young investors' IRAs, etc. Money will come, but not soon.

____________________________

Note: Our commentaries most often tend to be event-driven. They are mostly written from a public policy, economic, or political/geopolitical perspective. Some are written from a management consulting perspective for companies that we believe to be underperforming and include strategies that we would recommend were the companies our clients. Others discuss new management strategies we believe will fail. This approach lends special value to contrarian investors to uncover potential opportunities in companies that are otherwise in a downturn. (Opinions with respect to such companies here, however, assume the company will not change).

Before establishing The Stuyvesant Square Consultancy, J.G. Collins spent some 30 years building a career in executive and consulting financial roles, with a particular emphasis in business taxation. His experience spans work for Fortune 100 companies, one of the former “Big Eight” international accounting firms, and client service for large middle-market public accounting firms. He has advised domestic and foreign clients in the tax-efficient structuring of legal entities, effective tax rate planning, mergers and acquisitions, corporate reorganizations, treasury operations, financial instruments, international taxation, tax accounting under GAAP, state and local taxation, and sales and miscellaneous taxes. He has managed countless federal and state tax audits to successful resolutions for clients. His experience spans a diverse array of industries, including private equity, motion pictures and music entertainment, fashion, real estate, publishing, technology development, retail, and oil and gas. Mr. Collins conceived and branded the specialty industry entertainment practice of one of the nation’s leading accounting firms and oversaw the business tax marketing program for business enterprises of another large regional firm. Mr. Collins’ marketing collateral and published articles have been extraordinarily well received because of his ability to present intricate and complex aspects of tax, business, policy, and politics in clear, concise, easily understandable prose devoid of jargon and irrelevant detail. An astute, data-driven observer of business, politics and economics, Mr. Collins has advised political candidates and public officials on campaign, political and policy matters for more than two decades, and has twice been a delegate to his political party’s national quadrennial convention to nominate the American president. His expertise as a champion debater and orator in his student days, along with his savvy marketing expertise, has allowed Mr. Collins to coach private and public sector executives and candidates on public speaking, speech writing, message development and successful business presentations. Campaign collateral he developed for political campaigns has been used in university courses as an “excellent example of persuasive campaign advertising”. Mr. Collins holds degrees in Economics and Accounting from the Stern School of Business, New York University. His elective coursework included a number of political science courses, including International Politics, International Organizations, European Politics and other more basic political science courses.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The views expressed, including the outcome of future events, are the opinions of the firm and its management only as of October 14, 2022, and will not be revised for events after this document was submitted to Seeking Alpha editors for publication. Statements herein do not represent, and should not be considered to be, investment advice. You should not use this article for that purpose. This article includes forward-looking statements as to future events that may or may not develop as the writer opines. Before making any investment decision you should consult your own investment, business, legal, tax, and financial advisers. We associate with principals of TechnoMetrica on survey work in some elements of our business. This article does not rely on any TechnoMetrica data.

