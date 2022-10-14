skynesher/E+ via Getty Images

The Chart of the Day belongs to the insurance company Globe Life (GL). I found the stock by sorting Barchart's All Time High list first by the most frequent number of new highs in the last month and having a Trend Spotter buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter first signaled a buy on 10/4 the stock gained 2.60%.

GL Price vs Daily Moving Averages ( )

Globe Life Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. It offers whole life, term life, and other life insurance products; Medicare supplement and supplemental health insurance, such as critical illness and accident plans; and single-premium and flexible-premium deferred annuities. The company was formerly known as Torchmark Corporation and changed its name to Globe Life Inc. in August 2019. Globe Life Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in McKinney, Texas.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

88% technical buy signals

16.10+ Weighted Alpha

13.66% gain in the last year

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

12 new highs and up 8.07% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 66.63%

Technical support level at 106.50

Recently traded at 109.05 with 50 day moving average of 102.05

Fundamental factors:

Market Cap $10.75 billion

P/E 14.70

Dividend yield .78%

Revenue expected to increase 3.50% this year and another 4.80% next year

Earnings estimated to increase 17.10% this year, an additional 17.30% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 14.18% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts have 4 buy, 4 hold and 1 under perform opinions on the stock

Analysts price targets are from 100.00 to 138.00 with an average of 116.11

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 104 to 24 for the stock to beat the market with the more experienced investors voting 30 to 2 for the same result

4,520 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha

Ratings Summary

Factor Grades

Quant Ranking

Sector

Financials

Industry

Life and Health Insurance

Ranked Overall

1593 out of 4707

Ranked in Sector

306 out of 660

Ranked in Industry

12 out of 22

Quant ratings beat the market »

Dividend Grades