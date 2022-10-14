Globe Life: All-Time High

Summary

  • 88% technical buy signals.
  • 12 new highs and up 8.07% in the last month.
  • Analysts' price targets from 100.00 to 138.00.

The Chart of the Day belongs to the insurance company Globe Life (GL). I found the stock by sorting Barchart's All-Time High list first by the most frequent number of new highs in the last month and having a Trend Spotter buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter first signaled a buy on 10/4, the stock gained 2.60%.

GL Globe Life

GL Price vs Daily Moving Averages ( )

Globe Life Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. It offers whole life, term life, and other life insurance products; Medicare supplement and supplemental health insurance, such as critical illness and accident plans; and single-premium and flexible-premium deferred annuities. The company was formerly known as Torchmark Corporation and changed its name to Globe Life Inc. in August 2019. Globe Life Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in McKinney, Texas.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

  • 88% technical buy signals
  • 16.10+ Weighted Alpha
  • 13.66% gain in the last year
  • Trend Spotter buy signal
  • Above its 20, 50 and 100-day moving averages
  • 12 new highs and up 8.07% in the last month
  • Relative Strength Index 66.63%
  • Technical support level at 106.50
  • Recently traded at 109.05 with 50-day moving average of 102.05

Fundamental factors:

  • Market Cap $10.75 billion
  • P/E 14.70
  • Dividend yield .78%
  • Revenue expected to increase 3.50% this year and another 4.80% next year
  • Earnings estimated to increase 17.10% this year, an additional 17.30% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 14.18% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment - I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock, it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

  • Wall Street analysts have 4 buy, 4 hold and 1 underperform opinions on the stock
  • Analysts' price targets are from 100.00 to 138.00 with an average of 116.11
  • The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 104 to 24 for the stock to beat the market with the more experienced investors voting 30 to 2 for the same result
  • 4,520 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha

Ratings Summary

SA Authors Strong Buy 5.00
Wall Street Buy 3.55
Quant Hold 3.23

Factor Grades

Now 3M ago 6M ago
Valuation F D- D
Growth A- B B-
Profitability B+ B+ B+
Momentum A A B+
Revisions B- D+ D

Quant Ranking

Sector

Financials

Industry

Life and Health Insurance

Ranked Overall

1593 out of 4707

Ranked in Sector

306 out of 660

Ranked in Industry

12 out of 22

Quant ratings beat the market »

Dividend Grades

Now 3M ago 6M ago
Safety A A- B
Growth A A- B-
Yield F F F
Consistency B A A

Jim Van Meerten writes on financial subjects here and on Barchart Portfolio Blogs and Seeking Alpha. He earned a BS in Accounting and Business Administration from Berry College; a Juris Doctorate from the Woodrow Wilson School of Law; and attended post-baccalaureate and graduate courses in Business Administration, Quantitative Math, and Education at Florida Atlantic University, Georgia State University and University of North Carolina at Charlotte. In the past he has been an accountant, attorney, adjunct professor in Business Law, Accounting and Internal Auditing, financial advisor, supervisory principal, and compliance officer. He also passed the Georgia CPA Exam, the Certified Internal Auditor Exam, and the FINRA Series 7, 24 and 9/10 exams.He is presently also a contributor on MSN Top Stocks Blog, Motley Fool and is a member of the M100 on Marketocracy, an elete honor chosen by the editors of Marketocracy as being in the top 100 portfolio managers of over 100,000 portfoiios they review. He would enjoy hearing your comments at JimVanMeerten@gmail.com.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in GL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.

