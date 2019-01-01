The biggest challenge for OEMs rolling out new battery electric vehicles (BEVs) is rising input costs, which are affecting cost parity with traditionally powered vehicles. With prices of key raw materials used in BEVs having risen dramatically since 2019, S&P Global Mobility sees the potential for changes in consumer behaviour, although the projected long-term market share of BEVs is likely to be unchanged.
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.
This article was written by
Comments (1)