Upsides prevail in emerging markets as multiple headwinds show signs of abating. We believe the global valuation collapse has opened up tremendous opportunities in operationally strong companies.
The VanEck Emerging Markets Fund (MUTF:GBFAX) (the "Fund") returned -8.84% during the third quarter of 2022, outperforming the Fund's benchmark in a difficult environment for markets generally. This was principally driven by stock selection. Small improvements at the margin will really set the stage for better performance from emerging markets ("EM"), and in particular, the hard-hit growth stocks there. Bad news always feels existential in bear markets, but we are very encouraged by the operational performance of our investee companies.
|Performance History: Average Annual Total Returns (%) as of September 30, 2022 (In USD)
|1 Mo†
|3 Mo†
|YTD†
|1 Yr
|3 Yr
|5 Yr
|10 Yr
|Life
|Class A: NAV (Inception 12/20/93)
|-11.18
|-8.84
|-35.14
|-40.37
|-10.22
|-6.53
|0.37
|--
|Class A: NAV Maximum 5.75% load
|-16.29
|-14.08
|-38.86
|-43.80
|-11.97
|-7.63
|-0.22
|--
|Class C: NAV (Inception 10/03/03)
|-11.25
|-9.03
|-35.58
|-40.93
|-10.96
|-7.27
|-0.45
|--
|Class C: 1.00% Redemption Fee
|-12.13
|-9.94
|-36.22
|-41.47
|-10.96
|-7.27
|-0.45
|--
|Class I: NAV (Inception 12/31/07)
|-11.19
|-8.73
|-34.91
|-40.11
|-9.80
|-6.08
|0.85
|--
|Class Y: NAV (Inception 04/30/10)
|-11.22
|-8.79
|-34.96
|-40.17
|-9.89
|-6.17
|0.71
|--
|Class Z: NAV (Inception 09/16/19)
|-11.09
|-8.70
|-34.84
|-40.01
|-9.69
|--
|--
|-10.12
|MSCI EM IMI
|-11.50
|-10.79
|-26.79
|-27.51
|-1.20
|-1.44
|1.27
|--
|MSCI EM Index
|-11.72
|-11.57
|-27.16
|-28.11
|-2.07
|-1.81
|1.05
|--
The table presents past performance which is no guarantee of future results and which may be lower or higher than current performance. Returns reflect applicable fee waivers and/or expense reimbursements. Had the Fund incurred all expenses and fees, investment returns would have been reduced. Investment returns and Fund shares values will fluctuate so that investor's shares, when redeemed, mat be worth more or less than their original cost. Fund returns assume that dividends and capital gains distributions have been reinvested in the Fund at net asset value (NAV). Index returns assume that dividends of the Index constituents in the Index have been reinvested. Performance information current to the most recent month end is available by calling 800.826.2333 or by visiting vaneck.com.
Expenses: Class A: Gross 1.45%; Net 1.45%. Expenses are capped contractually until 05/01/23 at 1.60% for Class A. Caps exclude acquired fund fees and expenses, interest, trading, dividends, interest payments of securities sold short, taxes and extraordinary expenses.
Looking at the long list of worries - such as the global inflation/U.S. Federal Reserve ("Fed") response, dollar strength, China policy cycle and geopolitical tensions - it is enough to engender caution, but markets are forward-looking creatures, and it really is time to plan for when things actually go right, in our view. The MSCI Emerging Markets Investable Market Index ("MSCI EM IMI") returned -10.79% during the third quarter of 2022. Below we highlight the main developments that we believe affected the asset class:
A future potential conflict over Taiwan Region, seems to us to be not materially closer, despite the popular narrative, particularly in the U.S. More practically, though, the semiconductor and IT hardware cycles have entered a downturn, which is well recognized by the markets. Taiwan Region is the most exposed to this globally, but while we are currently underweight there, we are clearly conscious that equity prices generally bottom before the cycle does. Most equities in the space are trading at or close to previous lows on traditional valuation metrics.
Like most of our peers in the EM growth category, we were impacted by the tsunami of factor headwinds and market structure churn. When we drill down to a sector level, financials, consumer discretionary and industrials contributed on a relative basis, whereas materials, health care and energy detracted. On a country level, Turkey, Georgia and Argentina contributed to relative performance, while India, China and Saudi Arabia detracted.
Top contributors to return on an absolute basis during the quarter:
Top detractors to return on an absolute basis during the quarter:
During the quarter, we established new positions in the following:
During the period, we exited the following positions:
To summarize, this has been a perfect storm of heightened inflation and interest rate expectations, unreasonable China regulatory fear and China Covid resurgence, topped off with the commodity rally driven by Russia's war. As we go through these, one by one, we see a strong argument for some, or all of them, changing in a positive way for the Fund. Selectivity continues to be key in the space. Operationally, our investee companies are doing well, but the valuation collapse has opened up a tremendous opportunity, in our view. In fact, broadly speaking, the last time we remember such an attractive upside for the types of stocks we invest in was in the depths of the global financial crisis. We think that this adds up to a bright outlook for a structural growth portfolio that sticks to its discipline, as we have done over time.
Disclosures
1 CEEMEA is defined as Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa.
2 Source: Global Sachs Global Investment Research. Data as of October 2, 2022.
3 CDMO is defined as a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization.
† Quarterly returns are not annualized.
* All country and company weightings are as of September 30, 2022. Any mention of an individual security is not a recommendation to buy or to sell the security. Fund securities and holdings may vary.
All indices listed are unmanaged indices and include the reinvestment of all dividends, but do not reflect the payment of transaction costs, advisory fees or expenses that are associated with an investment in the Fund. Certain indices may take into account withholding taxes. An index's performance is not illustrative of the Fund's performance. Indices are not securities in which investments can be made.
The MSCI Emerging Markets Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the equity market performance of emerging markets countries. The MSCI Emerging Markets Investable Market Index (IMI) is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to capture large-, mid-and small-cap representation across emerging markets countries.
MSCI Emerging Markets Investable Market Index (IMI) captures large, mid, small-cap cap representation across emerging markets (EM) countries. The index covers approximately 99% of the free float-adjusted market capitalization in each country.
This is not an offer to buy or sell, or a recommendation to buy or sell any of the securities/financial instruments mentioned herein. The information presented does not involve the rendering of personalized investment, financial, legal, or tax advice. Certain statements contained herein may constitute projections, forecasts and forward-looking statements, which do not reflect actual results, are valid as of the date of this communication are and subject to change without notice. Information provided by third-party sources is believed to be reliable and has not been independently verified for accuracy or completeness and cannot be guaranteed. VanEck does not guarantee the accuracy of third-party data. The information herein represents the opinion of the author(s), but not necessarily those of VanEck.
You can lose money by investing in the Fund. Any investment in the Fund should be part of an overall investment program, not a complete program. The Fund is subject to the risks associated with its investments in Chinese issuers, direct investments, emerging market securities which tends to be more volatile and less liquid than securities traded in developed countries, foreign currency transactions, foreign securities, other investment companies, Stock Connect, management, market, operational, sectors and small- and medium-capitalization companies risks. The Fund's investments in foreign securities involve risks related to adverse political and economic developments unique to a country or a region, currency fluctuations or controls, and the possibility of arbitrary action by foreign governments, or political, economic or social instability.
Investing involves substantial risk and high volatility, including possible loss of principal. Bonds and bond funds will decrease in value as interest rates rise. An investor should consider the investment objective, risks, charges and expenses of a fund carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus and summary prospectus, which contain this and other information, call 800.826.2333 or visit vaneck.com. Please read the prospectus and summary prospectus carefully before investing.
© Van Eck Securities Corporation, Distributor, a wholly owned subsidiary of Van Eck Associates Corporation.
