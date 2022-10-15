guvendemir/E+ via Getty Images

Whoever said the pen is mightier than the sword obviously never encountered automatic weapons. ― Douglas MacArthur

Today, we take a deeper look at a defense contractor that came into being as the result of a recent synergic merger that was applauded by the market. The entity is also seeing some insider buying. An analysis follows below.

Company Overview:

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX) is a Colorado Springs based contractor predominantly for the Department of Defense, which was birthed as a result of a merger between Vectrus and The Vertex Company in July 2022. The combined entity's more than 14,000 employees provide mission-critical solutions and support primarily to the U.S. Army, Air Force, and Navy. Vectrus was founded in 1945 as ITT Federal and went public when Exelis spun out its Mission Systems unit at $22 per share in 2014, while Vertex was birthed by Beech Aerospace Services in 1975. The combination's first trade as V2X was executed at $32.65 on July 7, 2022. Since then, shares of VVX have performed well in a bad market, now trading just above $36.00 a share, translating to a market cap just north of $1.1 billion.

Vectrus Vertex Merger

After Beech, Vertex became a division of L3 Technologies and was purchased by private equity shop American Industrial Partners (AIP) in 2018. In 2021, Vertex (through AIP) added Raytheon Technologies' defense training and mission-critical solutions business lines. At the consummation of the V2X merger, AIP received 18.6 million shares of V2X common stock, providing it with ~62% ownership in the new entity. Even though the merger closed in July, both companies are focused on delivering on their respective 2022 commitments, followed by a rebranding to V2X at the onset of 2023. The cost synergies, expected to be fully realized by YE23, should amount to ~$20 million.

August Company Presentation

Looking at the merger from publicly traded Vectrus' perspective, in addition to scale, onboarding Vertex diversified its revenue, which prior to the combination came mostly (64%) from the U.S. Army. Based on FY21 financials, that metric should drop to 41%, with Air Force increasing from 15% to 19%, and Navy's share rising from 13% to 22%. 'Other' revenue, including the U.S. Marines, NASA, and the National Science Foundation (amongst others), will jump from 9% to 18%. Furthermore, contract concentration will drop, with no task order greater than 11% of revenue. More importantly, low-risk, lower-margin cost plus contracts as a percentage of total revenue (again, based on FY21 figures) will drop from 71% to 48%.

August Company Presentation

Backing up a bit, regarding scale, V2X provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics services, security, maintenance repair & overhaul, defense training, information technology mission support, as well as engineering and digital integration services at over 330 locations in more than 30 countries across five continents. Rivals for operations and logistic contracts include Amentum (2nd largest non-equipment contractor), PAE Facilities Management, KBR (KBR), IAP World Services, and Fluor (FLR). Regarding IT mission support, it competes with the likes of Leidos (LDOS) (largest), Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC), Peraton, and General Dynamics (GD). The company enjoys little direct competition in engineering and digital integration.

August Company Presentation

2Q22 Earnings & Forecast For Merged Company

When the merger was first announced in early March, the market did not take kindly to the terms of the deal, considering Vertex held net debt north of $1.2 billion and a private equity firm would own 62% of the shares outstanding. As such, the thinly traded stock sold off 26% from $46.29 to $34.20 in the following six trading sessions. The downdraft continued through the deal's closing in early July, with shares of VVX hitting a closing low of $29.81 on August 9th.

A large chunk of that devaluation was reversed out when on that same date post-close, Vectrus standalone reported 2Q22 earnings of $1.41 a share (non-GAAP) on revenue of $498.1 million versus $1.52 a share (non-GAAP) on revenue of $470.8 million in the prior year period. The bottom line flew past Street consensus by $0.35 a share and the top line was $19.6 million better than expectations.

Furthermore, management provided its FY22 outlook for the combined entity, which included pro forma Adj. EBITDA of ~$290 million on revenue of ~$3.6 billion. It also featured ~$6 billion of trailing twelve-month awards, a backlog of ~$12 billion as of July 1, 2022, and ~$14 billion in upcoming bids over the subsequent twelve months. For 2H22, V2X projected earnings of $2.07 a share (non-GAAP) and Adj. EBITDA of $145 billion on revenue of $1.92 billion, all based on range midpoints. Additionally, management cited its high top-line visibility with more than 40% of FY22 revenue on contract through at least 2025.

With the company's pro forma FY22 metrics much higher than the market was anticipating, its stock surged 33% to close at $39.71 in the subsequent trading session.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary:

Although net leverage was 4.0 at the deal's close, with its projections V2X should be near 3.0 at YE22. The company held net debt of $1.27 billion (unrestricted cash of $101.5 million) on July 5, 2022. Legacy Vectrus generated operating cash flow of $46.0 million in 2Q22.

August Company Presentation

Owing to its thinly traded shares and relatively small market cap of Vectrus, it essentially had a following of one prior to the merger. Like the market, Stifel was surprised by V2X's projections, prompting analyst Bert Subin to upgrade the company from a hold to a buy while raising his price objective from $42 to $45. Post-report, Raymond James analyst Brian Gesuale initiated coverage on V2X with a buy rating and a $50 price target. On average, they expect the company to earn $4.38 a share (non-GAAP) on $3.91 billion in FY23, representing 9% growth at the top line over its $3.6 billion pro forma FY22 projection.

Typically, with a very thinly traded stock that is more than even 20% owned by private equity, there is natural multiple compression due to the knowledge that the firm will eventually be a seller as a precondition to closing out its fund. With a PE firm owning five-eights of V2X, that compression would be further amplified. However, AIP surprised the market, purchasing 375,420 shares of VVX at an average price of $39.96 on September 12-14, 2022.

Verdict:

The $15 million investment looks like a line in the sand, suggesting that AIP will not be a seller of stock in the high 30s or low 40s, designed to provide the market with confidence. However, keep in mind that AIP is subject to a six-month lockup, prohibiting it from selling its original 18.6 million shares until early-January 2023.

That preamble notwithstanding, V2X is trading at an EV/FY22E Adj. EBITDA of around 8, a price-to-FY23 sales of 0.3, and a PE ratio on FY23 EPS of 8.5- all reasonable valuations. It is a defensive stock in a defensive trading environment and has solid earnings visibility. Shares of VVX are only down less 10% since its one-day rally back on August 10th in an ugly tape. It also won a $230 million award for contractor logistics support for the U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps' fleet of C-12 Huron aircraft on August 30, 2022.

Not quite compelling enough to consider for a large stake at this moment especially given the recent rally in the shares. However, there are still good enough positives to be a 'watch item' position for now. I have initiated a small position within my own personal portfolio in VVX via some covered call orders as it appears a nice defensive play in an uncertain market.