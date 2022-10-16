Joe Scarnici/Getty Images Entertainment

Investment Thesis

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) has a strong business model that fuels the company’s impressive growth. The business is progressively diversifying into new categories. There are some risks with its licensed products and its free cash flow. But overall, I believe that shares are undervalued at the current price.

Strong Performance As The Economy Slows

Funko is still reporting strong results, even as the broader economy pulls back. The business grew its top line by 34% year over year in Q2. North American sales were especially strong, up 55% year over year in the first half. The company raised its full year revenue guidance to a range of $1.3 billion to $1.35 billion.

I believe that Funko is well positioned in the current market. The business benefits from positive secular trends. The market for pop culture collectibles is very strong. IPs like Marvel and Star Wars continue to grow in popularity. Because of this, management is predicting that Funko’s sales will double by 2026.

Funko 2022 Investor Day Presentation

I think that Funko’s key competitive advantage is its process. Inspired by fast fashion brands, Funko focuses on a fast turnaround for its products. The company has the ability to go from design to store shelf in as little as 110 days. The upfront cost for tooling, molds, and internal designs is as cheap as $5,000. In some cases, the company has been able to go from design to presale in about 24 hours.

This flexibility and fast turnaround cycle let the company quickly test products. Funko can respond to trends much faster than other companies in its category. The business has been expanding its direct to consumer channels to pursue this goal. This should help Funko's gross margins. It will also give the business a lot more data and customer targeting information. Management can use this data to bolster its fantastic product creation loop.

Funko 2022 Investor Day Presentation

Funko’s management is preparing for some volatility due to broader economic headwinds. In August, they reported that they had not seen a major slowdown in sales. The broader collectibles market may still slow down as core expenses like food and housing push higher. But overall, I believe that Funko is well positioned to outperform its category in the long term.

Diversification Risks

My primary concern with Funko’s business has been its low product diversification. The company’s flagship Funko Pop! products were responsible for 75% of its revenue last year. As a percentage of revenues, Funko’s figures segment grew by 400 basis points year over year. This could be a vulnerability if trends change or new categories gain market share.

Funko Q2 2022 Earnings Presentation

Funko is also highly exposed to licensing agreements. The company doesn’t create its own properties. It needs to license them from other companies. In particular, a lot of the company’s most popular products are based on properties owned by Disney (DIS). In the last quarter, five of Funko’s ten top selling properties were owned by Disney. These include Marvel and Star Wars branded products. In the first half, products licensed by Disney made up 49% of Funko’s revenue. This percentage has expanded by 11 percentage points since 2019. This could damage profitability if Disney ever starts increasing its licensing fees.

Funko Q2 2022 Earnings Presentation

But I think that Funko is doing a good job of fixing these concerns. The company is expanding its product portfolio. Loungefly, Funko’s bags and accessories segment, is reporting strong growth. This segment grew sales by a whopping 114% year over year. It expanded to 22.2% of revenue, up from 13.8% a year earlier. In June, Funko acquired Mondo, a high-end collectible company. Mondo makes collectible vinyl records, posters, art, and high end figurines.

Funko 2022 Investor Day Presentation

I believe that this is a good sign that Funko is moving beyond its core product categories. The company still has high exposure to properties owned by a few major companies. However, management is working to address this. I would keep an eye on these trends in the future.

A Cheap Valuation With Cash Issues

Funko is trading at a forward P/E of 10.7 times. Its balance sheet has $56 million in cash offset by $318 million in debt and other obligations. Adjusting for net debt, shares have a forward EV/EBITDA of 7 times. I think that this is a cheap valuation for a company with this profile.

Funko is struggling to generate free cash flow. The business has lost cash on its core operations for the past two quarters. In the first half of the year, the company reported negative $63.9 million in free cash flow. This is in contrast with the company’s 2020 and 2021 results. Funko generated much higher free cash flow on a lower net income base in those years. Funko's shares are trading at 18.6 times 2021 free cash flow and 12.3 times 2020 free cash flow. Management discussed their free cash flow issues on their last earnings call.

We had a lot of cash associated with moving the inventory between our distribution centers in Everett down to Buckeye... So we saw a lot of uses of cash and then we had the inventory that came in all at once as you got in Q4 inventory, Q1 inventory... But what we have done because we do anticipate it coming back up in the back half of the year, just maybe a point in time. We have worked with our banks and we did have an accordion within our debt agreement. So we've managed to leverage that and that's in our queue. So you'll see that and so you see additional cash come onto the balance sheet.

Funko has also been diluting its shares at a decent rate. The business has expanded its share count by 34% since the beginning of 2020. This is because the company doesn’t actually own all of the Funko brand. As of its last quarterly report, 8.5% of FAH, LLC is owned by other investors. This is down from 22.7% at the end of last year. The other owners have the right to convert their units into Funko shares. This will likely dilute the stock some more as this process finishes. In its last 10-Q, the company estimated a fully diluted share count of 53.8 million shares. This is a lot higher than the 43.7 million the company currently uses to calculate its headline EPS.

Overall, I think that Funko’s valuation is still reasonably cheap. The business is poised to expand into the broader licensed pop culture product space. This transformation should help investors see the business as more sustainable. I think that this could even cause some multiple expansion.

Final Verdict

I believe that Funko has a solid business model that positions it for high growth. The company is taking steps to diversify into new product categories and brands. I see some risk related to the company’s free cash flow and reliance on Disney. But overall, I think shares are undervalued right now.