Numerous equity markets declined (in local currency terms) during a volatile third quarter, despite some optimism early in the period that led to a brief rally. Many central banks have continued to hike interest rates and the U.S. Federal Reserve has been unequivocal about its plan to fight inflation; ultimately, how far and how fast the U.S. Federal Reserve will go has been a key factor driving markets. Additionally, currency markets experienced significant volatility and the U.S. dollar was considerably strong against many other currencies.
The Bank of Canada has also remained committed to ensuring that higher prices do not get entrenched into expectations. Headline inflation eased slightly in Canada but remained elevated and Canadian bonds finished the quarter with a positive return as longer dated interest rates moved modestly lower.
Performance has been presented for the O-Series Mawer Mutual Funds in Canadian dollars and calculated gross of management fees and net of operating expenses for the 3-month period of July 1 - September 30, 2022.
As the performance of various asset classes suggests, the risks are evident: inflation, central bank tightening, and the associated impacts to growth. This is a transition period from the era of unusually accommodative monetary policy that persisted since the Global Financial Crisis toward one of structurally higher rates. Just as in life, transition periods in markets are often volatile and can be long lasting. But the valuation correction experienced in 2022-while far from pleasant-has its benefits in that gravity is being restored to the system.
With the backdrop of a more uncertain economic environment, there were several companies in our portfolios that performed well over the quarter.
Companies that have been able to pass on cost increases to customers have also been generally well rewarded in the market. While they had good performance in the third quarter, some of the businesses noted below have seen their stock prices go through a period of decline at some point in the last couple of years.
On the contrary, holdings that faced increased costs and margin compression have seen their stock prices come under pressure.
There are a few other segments of our portfolios that displayed weakness in the quarter.
Canadian bonds moved higher this quarter, as longer dated interest rates moved modestly lower, but much more is needed to recover from the losses incurred in the first half of the year. The flattening of the yield curve was a result of the Bank of Canada continuing to hike interest rates to control inflation.
The relative outperformance of the Mawer Canadian Bond Fund was driven by our duration decision to switch from long to short relative to the benchmark and curve positioning that benefited from the yield curve flattening. Mawer's Balanced strategies delivered slightly negative returns this quarter and performed in line with their benchmarks.
From an asset mix perspective, we are holding higher than normal levels of cash within our portfolios. After a series of equity trims during 2022 we've now transitioned to an equity weight that is slightly below our neutral level. Bond allocations also remain below our long-term neutral targets. Tilting the portfolio towards this defensive positioning offers some additional resilience to rising interest rates, but as long-term investors we remain comfortable with our current allocation to both bonds and equity.
As we move forward, the market will continue to keep a close eye on economic data that may signal how central banks will respond in the coming months. Given the macroeconomic headwinds facing markets, the probability of a global economic slowdown remains high-though we will point out the market has the potential to be surprised if inflation moderates faster than expected. Supply chains have improved and commodity prices have also moderated. Some companies also noted elevated inventory levels in the quarter, a sign that demand may be softening.
Higher discount rates combined with the potential for diminished earnings growth can have a material impact on company valuations. While markets globally may have the rise in discount rates priced in, many still do not have an earnings recession reflected in valuation. Ultimately, additional headwinds to company valuations might remain.
As we have mentioned before, one of the risks is something breaks. We don't have to look further than the recent mini-budget announcement in the U.K. to see the delicateness in the current market environment. The British pound nearly hit parity with the U.S. Dollar and U.K. yields were sent soaring on the news. The vast speed on which the situation unfolded highlights how sensitive the market can be to surprises.
With all the macroeconomic headlines dominating markets, we continue to stick to our bottom-up process and focus on the quality of the companies we purchase, while being cognizant of thematic or macroeconomic exposures to determine if there are sharp corners that require addressing. Regardless of how the economic outlook may evolve, we take comfort in the notion that over the long term, stock prices tend to follow wealth creation. As such, we continue to lean heavily into the durability of our philosophy and process in an effort to responsibly steward our clients' investments through uncertainty.
|
Equity funds
|
YTD
|
3-Mo
|
1-Yr
|
3-Yr
|
5-Yr
|
10-Yr
|
Since Inception*
|
Mawer International Equity Fund
|
-25.0
|
-0.8
|
-21.8
|
-0.4
|
2.1
|
8.7
|
8.1
|
International Equity Benchmark*
|
-20.0
|
-4.0
|
-18.8
|
-0.3
|
1.1
|
7.2
|
4.9
|
Mawer U.S. Equity Fund
|
-18.2
|
0.1
|
-9.2
|
7.3
|
12.3
|
16.0
|
9.8
|
S&P 500 Index (TR)
|
-17.2
|
1.3
|
-8.3
|
9.5
|
11.3
|
15.5
|
9.3
|
Mawer U.S. Mid Cap Equity Fund
|
-19.0
|
3.4
|
-12.8
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-12.8
|
Russell Midcap Index (TR)
|
-17.6
|
2.9
|
-12.6
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-12.6
|
Mawer Global Equity Fund
|
-17.2
|
-0.5
|
-10.8
|
6.2
|
9.5
|
13.5
|
12.6
|
Global Equity Benchmark*
|
-19.1
|
-0.7
|
-13.9
|
5.0
|
6.4
|
11.4
|
9.9
|
Mawer Global Small Cap Fund
|
-24.6
|
-3.3
|
-26.4
|
0.9
|
5.0
|
13.5
|
11.5
|
Global Small Cap Benchmark*
|
-19.9
|
0.9
|
-18.4
|
4.2
|
4.3
|
10.2
|
6.3
|
Mawer Emerging Markets Equity Fund
|
-33.1
|
-4.6
|
-32.8
|
-4.4
|
-0.7
|
-
|
1.1
|
MSCI Emerging Markets Index (NET)
|
-20.8
|
-5.8
|
-22.0
|
-0.8
|
0.1
|
-
|
2.7
|
Mawer EAFE Large Cap Fund
|
-24.7
|
-1.8
|
-20.3
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
0.5
|
MSCI EAFE Index (NET)
|
-20.7
|
-3.4
|
-18.8
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
0.6
|
Mawer Canadian Equity Fund
|
-9.7
|
-0.8
|
-3.7
|
6.5
|
6.3
|
10.3
|
9.5
|
S&P/TSX Composite Index (TR)
|
-11.1
|
-1.4
|
-5.4
|
6.6
|
6.5
|
7.3
|
7.0
|
Mawer New Canada Fund
|
-23.4
|
-2.0
|
-22.9
|
5.8
|
7.0
|
12.1
|
12.9
|
New Canada Benchmark*
|
-16.3
|
-2.5
|
-13.8
|
6.5
|
2.4
|
3.2
|
5.[1]
|
Balanced funds
|
Mawer Global Balanced Fund
|
-14.6
|
0.0
|
-9.9
|
3.7
|
6.4
|
-
|
8.4
|
Internal Global Balanced Benchmark*
|
-15.6
|
-0.2
|
-11.9
|
1.9
|
4.2
|
-
|
6.7
|
Mawer Balanced Fund
|
-16.4
|
-0.2
|
-12.8
|
2.0
|
4.6
|
8.2
|
7.3
|
Internal Balanced Benchmark*
|
-14.0
|
-0.5
|
-10.8
|
2.6
|
3.9
|
6.3
|
5.4
|
Mawer Tax Effective Balanced Fund
|
-16.3
|
-0.2
|
-12.8
|
1.9
|
4.6
|
8.2
|
7.2
|
Internal Tax Effective Balanced Benchmark*
|
-14.0
|
-0.5
|
-10.8
|
2.6
|
3.9
|
6.3
|
5.3
|
Income funds
|
Mawer Canadian Bond Fund
|
-11.7
|
0.7
|
-10.5
|
-2.2
|
0.8
|
1.7
|
3.6
|
FTSE Canada Universe Bond Index
|
-11.8
|
0.5
|
-10.5
|
-2.5
|
0.7
|
1.7
|
3.5
|
Mawer Canadian Money Market Fund
|
0.9
|
0.5
|
0.9
|
0.7
|
0.9
|
0.8
|
1.1
|
FTSE Canada 91 Day TBill Index
|
0.8
|
0.5
|
0.9
|
0.8
|
1.0
|
0.9
|
1.3
|
Mawer Mutual Funds are managed by Mawer Investment Management Ltd. O-Series returns for the Mawer Mutual Funds are reported in Canadian dollars and calculated before management fees and after operating expenses have been deducted. In comparison, index returns do not incur management fees or operating expenses.
|
|
This document is for informational purposes only. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the fund facts and the prospectus before investing. The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns including changes in unit value and reinvestment of all distributions and do not take into account sales, redemption, distribution or optional charges or income taxes payable by any securityholder that would have reduced returns. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Mawer Funds are managed by Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Mutual fund securities are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or by any other government deposit insurer.
This Mawer Quarterly includes certain statements that are "forward looking statements." All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this report that address activities, events or developments that the portfolio advisor, Mawer Investment Management Ltd., expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including such things as anticipated financial performance, are forward looking statements. The words "may", "could", "would", "should", "believe", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "forecast", "objective" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements. These forward looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including the risks described in the Simplified Prospectus of the Fund, uncertainties and assumptions about the Fund, capital markets and economic factors, which could cause actual financial performance and expectations to differ materially from the anticipated performance or other expectations expressed. Economic factors include, but are not limited to, general economic, political and market factors in North America and internationally, interest and foreign exchange rates, global equity and capital markets, business competition, technological change, changes in government regulations, unexpected judicial or regulatory proceedings, and catastrophic events.
All opinions contained in forward looking statements are subject to change without notice and are provided in good faith but without legal responsibility. The portfolio advisor has no specific intention of updating any forward looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by securities legislation. Certain research and information about specific holdings in the Fund, including any opinion, is based upon various sources believed to be reliable, but it cannot be guaranteed to be current, accurate or complete. It is for information only, and is subject to change without notice.
Index returns are supplied by a third party-we believe the data to be accurate, however, cannot guarantee its accuracy. Index returns are sourced from FTSE Russell, FactSet, and BMO Capital Markets.
Performance returns for the Mawer Mutual Funds and benchmarks are calculated by Mawer Investment Management Ltd. These returns are historical simple returns for the 3 month, YTD, and 1 year periods, and annualized compounded total returns for periods after 1 year.
Non-performance related material in this document reflects the opinions of the writer, and does not reflect fact or predictions of actual events or impacts, and cannot be relied upon for investing purposes or as investment advice or guarantees of any kind.
MSCI Disclaimer:
The MSCI information may only be used for your internal use, may not be reproduced or disseminated in any form and may not be used as a basis for or a component of any financial instruments or products or indices. None of the MSCI information is intended to constitute investment advice or a recommendation to make (or refrain from making) any kind of investment decision and may not be relied on as such. Historical data and analysis should not be taken as an indication or guarantee of any future performance analysis, forecast or prediction. The MSCI information is provided on an "as is" basis and the user of this information assumes the entire risk of any use made of this information. MSCI, each of its affiliates and each other person involved in or related to compiling, computing or creating any MSCI information (collectively, the "MSCI Parties") expressly disclaims all warranties (including, without limitation, any warranties of originality, accuracy, completeness, timeliness, non-infringement, merchantability and fitness for a particular purpose) with respect to this information. Without limiting any of the foregoing, in no event shall any MSCI Party have any liability for any direct, indirect, special, incidental, punitive, consequential (including, without limitation, lost profits) or any other damages. (www.msci.com)
FTSE Disclaimer:
London Stock Exchange Group plc and its group undertakings (collectively, the "LSE Group"). © LSE Group 2022.
FTSE Russell is a trading name of certain of the LSE Group companies. FTSE® is a trade mark((s)) of the relevant LSE Group companies and is/are used by any other LSE Group company under license. "TMX®" is a trade mark of TSX, Inc. and used by the LSE Group under license. All rights in the FTSE Russell indexes or data vest in the relevant LSE Group company which owns the index or the data. Neither LSE Group nor its licensors accept any liability for any errors or omissions in the indexes or data and no party may rely on any indexes or data contained in this communication. No further distribution of data from the LSE Group is permitted without the relevant LSE Group company's express written consent. The LSE Group does not promote, sponsor or endorse the content of this communication.
